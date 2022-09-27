Read full article on original website
Related
stcharlesil.gov
Main Street to Close Temporarily for St. Charles North High School Parade Sept. 30, 2022
On Friday, Sept. 30, Main Street/IL Rt. 64 will be closed between IL Rt. 25 east of the river to 7th Street on the west side of the river for the St. Charles North Homecoming parade. Police will implement a detour route beginning at 12:45 p.m. through approximately 1:30 p.m.
stcharlesil.gov
Senior Fire Safety Program Offers Free Smoke Detectors
Mature adults 65 and older are three times more likely to die in house fires than younger adults. Having a working smoke alarm cuts the chances of a serious consequence by fire in half. Do you or your loved one’s age 65 and older have working smoke alarms?. The...
stcharlesil.gov
Hydrant Flow Testing
St. Charles, Ill. (September 28, 2022) – The St. Charles Fire Department will be conducting Hydrant Flow Testing at 2900 Dukane Drive on Wednesday October 5, 2022. The test will begin at approximately 8:00 A.M. and finish by 9:00 A.M. the same day. Residents may experience rust in the...
Comments / 0