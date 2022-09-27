ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior Fire Safety Program Offers Free Smoke Detectors

Mature adults 65 and older are three times more likely to die in house fires than younger adults. Having a working smoke alarm cuts the chances of a serious consequence by fire in half. Do you or your loved one’s age 65 and older have working smoke alarms?. The...
Hydrant Flow Testing

St. Charles, Ill. (September 28, 2022) – The St. Charles Fire Department will be conducting Hydrant Flow Testing at 2900 Dukane Drive on Wednesday October 5, 2022. The test will begin at approximately 8:00 A.M. and finish by 9:00 A.M. the same day. Residents may experience rust in the...
