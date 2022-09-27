Read full article on original website
Related
recipesgram.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies Recipe
How can you make cookies with just four ingredients that taste as good as these? There has to be a catch, right? Well no, actually, not when two of said ingredients are peanut butter and Hersey's Kisses — two foods that are already amazing on their own, but are just perfect when brought together. This cookie recipe care of recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking will be a new favorite not only because of its simplicity and the great taste of the cookies, but also because they will be your new anytime treat. Provided you have the willpower not to eat all the Kisses in your house, you can keep the ingredients on hand to make these at all times.
Overnight French Toast with Cranberries and Pecans
This stunning overnight French toast is the move for an effortless make-ahead brunch. After you've assembled it and let it chill overnight, all you have to do in the morning is top it with pecans, bake it, and finish it with powdered sugar. Allowing the challah slices to sit overnight in the egg mixture results in evenly soaked bread that remains irresistibly custardy as it bakes, while the top crisps up. Orange zest and tart, juicy cranberries add brightness to the dish, while chopped pecans lend it a nutty crunch. When you serve it, be sure to scoop up the buttery maple syrup sauce on the bottom; it gives this a rich finish. If you'd like, add a touch of bourbon to the egg mixture.
12tomatoes.com
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
If you’ve ever had a lemon cheesecake then you need no convincing that there’s something magical about lemon flavor when it’s combined with something creamy. In this case it’s ricotta instead of cream cheese and the 2 flavors are seamlessly combined in the fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes. If you’ve ever seen those thick, almost soufflé-like Japanese pancakes, just imagine a slightly shorter version but filled with lemon zest and with a delicate ricotta flavor. I can say without hesitation that these are hands down the best pancakes I’ve made.
IN THIS ARTICLE
recipesgram.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
Epicurious
Esterházy Schnitten (Hazelnut-Vanilla Layer Cake)
1¼ cups (187 grams) hazelnuts, toasted and cooled (reserve 6 whole perfect nuts for garnish) 5 large egg whites, at room temperature (reserve the yolks for the buttercream) 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, seeds scraped out, pod and seeds reserved. ¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. (72 grams) granulated sugar...
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
Epicurious
Gâteau Chocolat-Menthe (Chocolate-Mint Cake)
Christophe Michalak is the charismatic star of the Paris gâteau scene. His master-class book, called Michalak Masterbook, is illustrated with rocket ships and the stuff of superhero cartoons—in other words, he plays the boy genius who never grew up. A second look, however, and you’ll discover a true and original talent who owns several of the best pâtisseries in Paris. Much awarded, much lauded, published by no less than Alain Ducasse Édition, Michalak is playful, energetic and ready at every turn to flip an idea. He took Paris by culinary storm with his Gâteau Opéra Menthe. The traditional opéra is composed of several thin layers of almond joconde, steeped in coffee, slathered with coffee buttercream and dark chocolate ganache and glazed with even more chocolate. Michalak replaced the coffee with mint, producing a cake that tastes like the very best version of an After Eight. This is the cake for those of you who keep their freezers stocked with mint-chip ice cream.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fall Flavors to Savor: Brown Butter, Sofrito, and Ancient Grains
I’m a foodie and love to try new things and follow food trends. The latest craze is brown butter. Yum. If you thought butter was good — brown butter is its sophisticated, friend with a nutty flavor that just takes dishes to another level.
recipesgram.com
Tasty Banana Dream Cake
This banana dream cake is so rich, moist and delicious! The taste is a real dream! It is very simple and easy to prepare! So, if you are a banana dessert fan then this cake is the ideal treat for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup unsalted butter...
thecountrycook.net
Twix Cookies
These thick Twix Cookies are soft and full of chocolate and caramel flavor that taste just like the candy bar but in cookie form!. These Twix Cookies have some of my favorite flavors all rolled into one. Topped with caramel, chocolate and Twix, these are over-the-top delicious! The cookies are giant and soft with slightly crispy edges - the perfect cookie in my opinion. The flavors pair so well with one another and it is like you are eating one of your favorite candy bars but in cookie form. If you are a cookie and candy bar lover, you absolutely need to make this Twix Cookie recipe.
12tomatoes.com
Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake
That sticky sweet flavor runs allll the way through. So here’s the thing about a poke cake — you literally poke holes all over it so that the frosting or glaze or filling that you pour over the top soaks down right into the very cake itself. Genius, right? And with this Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake, you’re going to want every little bit of that glaze you can get. It’s a sweet, buttery, gooey dessert — the kind of deliciously sticky thing you find yourself craving all the time. But good news! Thanks to a few kitchen shortcuts, it’s also a super easy dessert to make.
Comments / 0