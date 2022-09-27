There are a lot of subjects that have become insanely sensitive to talk about these days, and gender is one that usually hits the nerve of a lot of people. That could be why They/Them didn’t really strike it big with some folks, but it was interesting enough for quite a few folks to watch. Then again, it could have been the fact that Kevin Bacon was starring in it since he’s still a big draw. Whatever the case is, this movie did manage to get some attention since it does manage to hit the right buttons that tend to trigger people. From the moment the campers arrive, there’s a growing level of cringe that starts to build as Camp Whistler appears to welcome them in. The camp director appears less than genuine, and the other camp employees, well, it doesn’t look as though they’re ready to fall over themselves, making people feel comfortable in their own skin. If any viewer fails to see the veiled hostility within this movie, it’s easy to think that they might need to view the story through a different lens since the social commentary being used to fuel this movie is a bit obvious.

