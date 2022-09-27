ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield

Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed

One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
HOME & GARDEN
Narcity USA

An LA Influencer Says She Tapes Her Mouth Shut Every Night Before Bed & TikTok Has Questions

An LA content creator garnered social media attention for a TikTok about her eccentric nightly routine of taping her mouth shut before falling asleep every night. Lauryn Bosstick, a beauty influencer and owner of skincare brand The Skinny Collective, asserts that embracing the trend six months ago has triggered improvements in her quality of sleep and overall energy levels when she wakes up.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Where The Crawdads Sing#Paints#Book Review
The Guardian

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: Cool It Down review – white-hot tracks crackle and seethe

Cool It Down is something of a misnomer. The first album from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs since 2013 fumes, seethes, smokes, smirks. It’s not the polemic that acerbic lead single Spitting Off the Edge of the World, a collaboration with Los Angeles indie luminary Perfume Genius, may have suggested. But it’s not placid, either: minimalist and, at only eight tracks, intensely focused, it crackles with furious energy, a slow-motion film of combusting fireworks.
MUSIC
The Daily Reflector

looking for changing leaves: Fall is late this year

My husband, Peter, and I are spending time “up north” with my parents at their cabin by the lake. Fall is late this year. I mentioned this to Peter on the drive north. “Aren’t the leaves supposed to change color at the same time every year?” I asked. “I thought they changed when the days were shorter.” Peter didn’t know. We have a lot of conversations involving idle speculation. ...
LIFESTYLE
Alisha Starr

Creators Are Turning Journals Into a Lucrative Side Hustle

Low-content books are nothing new. They became a trend on Amazon a while ago and helped early adopters make thousands of dollars each month with minimal effort. But Amazon soon cracked down and created some additional rules for these low-content books. Overall, the book can't have more than ten blank pages, so it needs to have actual substance to it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
News-Medical.net

Children exposed to diverse accents perform better in learning new words

If elementary school children are accustomed to many regional and foreign accents because they hear them frequently in their linguistic environment, then it is easier for them to learn new words from other children who speak with unfamiliar accents. This is shown by the research results of Assistant Prof. Dr. Adriana Hanulíková and Helena Levy from the German Department at the University of Freiburg. "In contrast to previous studies, it is not bilingual children who necessarily perform better in vocabulary acquisition, but children who are exposed to diverse accents most frequently," explains Hanulíková, assistant professor of language and cognition. For their study, the two linguists developed a novel virtual and game-based design. Their findings recently appeared in the journal Language Learning.
KIDS
Malek Sherif

Fiction: Who Took the Prize. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
Ionutz Kazaku

Listen To Audio Books - It Will Drastically Change Your Brain

The best alternative to reading. Listening to audiobooks feels like cheating. You know how easy & convenient audiobooks are. They allow you to absorb knowledge while doing other tasks as well. However, do you benefit as much from listening to books as you do from reading books? Can you call yourself a reader?
The Atlantic

The Pandemic Novel That’s Frozen in Time

During the spring of 2020, I found myself thinking a lot about the fact that I was living through a historic disaster. I read about past wars and crises, trying to calm myself with the knowledge that prior generations had been through worse. I can see now that I was distracting myself from my own day-to-day. I’d just rescued a dog who cried in the night and was frightened of people she didn’t know, and my neighbor was a dealer whose clients liked to linger in the hallway without masks. When I think about the early pandemic now, it takes effort not to conjure the memories that everyone I know shares—stockpiling beans, improvising face coverings, wiping down the light switches with bleach—and to remember, instead, how much time I spent in those months trying to soothe my dog while she barked at maskless strangers in my building.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVOvermind

Movie Review: They/Them

There are a lot of subjects that have become insanely sensitive to talk about these days, and gender is one that usually hits the nerve of a lot of people. That could be why They/Them didn’t really strike it big with some folks, but it was interesting enough for quite a few folks to watch. Then again, it could have been the fact that Kevin Bacon was starring in it since he’s still a big draw. Whatever the case is, this movie did manage to get some attention since it does manage to hit the right buttons that tend to trigger people. From the moment the campers arrive, there’s a growing level of cringe that starts to build as Camp Whistler appears to welcome them in. The camp director appears less than genuine, and the other camp employees, well, it doesn’t look as though they’re ready to fall over themselves, making people feel comfortable in their own skin. If any viewer fails to see the veiled hostility within this movie, it’s easy to think that they might need to view the story through a different lens since the social commentary being used to fuel this movie is a bit obvious.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy