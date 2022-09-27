Read full article on original website
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
msn.com
Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield
Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed
One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
An LA Influencer Says She Tapes Her Mouth Shut Every Night Before Bed & TikTok Has Questions
An LA content creator garnered social media attention for a TikTok about her eccentric nightly routine of taping her mouth shut before falling asleep every night. Lauryn Bosstick, a beauty influencer and owner of skincare brand The Skinny Collective, asserts that embracing the trend six months ago has triggered improvements in her quality of sleep and overall energy levels when she wakes up.
"I Was Terrified The Whole Time": 16 Travelers Whose Nightmare AirBnbs Wrecked Their Dream Vacations
"The host said if we see any rodents, could we please try to kill them?"
Yeah Yeah Yeahs: Cool It Down review – white-hot tracks crackle and seethe
Cool It Down is something of a misnomer. The first album from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs since 2013 fumes, seethes, smokes, smirks. It’s not the polemic that acerbic lead single Spitting Off the Edge of the World, a collaboration with Los Angeles indie luminary Perfume Genius, may have suggested. But it’s not placid, either: minimalist and, at only eight tracks, intensely focused, it crackles with furious energy, a slow-motion film of combusting fireworks.
looking for changing leaves: Fall is late this year
My husband, Peter, and I are spending time “up north” with my parents at their cabin by the lake. Fall is late this year. I mentioned this to Peter on the drive north. “Aren’t the leaves supposed to change color at the same time every year?” I asked. “I thought they changed when the days were shorter.” Peter didn’t know. We have a lot of conversations involving idle speculation. ...
Creators Are Turning Journals Into a Lucrative Side Hustle
Low-content books are nothing new. They became a trend on Amazon a while ago and helped early adopters make thousands of dollars each month with minimal effort. But Amazon soon cracked down and created some additional rules for these low-content books. Overall, the book can't have more than ten blank pages, so it needs to have actual substance to it.
News-Medical.net
Children exposed to diverse accents perform better in learning new words
If elementary school children are accustomed to many regional and foreign accents because they hear them frequently in their linguistic environment, then it is easier for them to learn new words from other children who speak with unfamiliar accents. This is shown by the research results of Assistant Prof. Dr. Adriana Hanulíková and Helena Levy from the German Department at the University of Freiburg. "In contrast to previous studies, it is not bilingual children who necessarily perform better in vocabulary acquisition, but children who are exposed to diverse accents most frequently," explains Hanulíková, assistant professor of language and cognition. For their study, the two linguists developed a novel virtual and game-based design. Their findings recently appeared in the journal Language Learning.
KIDS・
Fiction: Who Took the Prize. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
Listen To Audio Books - It Will Drastically Change Your Brain
The best alternative to reading. Listening to audiobooks feels like cheating. You know how easy & convenient audiobooks are. They allow you to absorb knowledge while doing other tasks as well. However, do you benefit as much from listening to books as you do from reading books? Can you call yourself a reader?
The Pandemic Novel That’s Frozen in Time
During the spring of 2020, I found myself thinking a lot about the fact that I was living through a historic disaster. I read about past wars and crises, trying to calm myself with the knowledge that prior generations had been through worse. I can see now that I was distracting myself from my own day-to-day. I’d just rescued a dog who cried in the night and was frightened of people she didn’t know, and my neighbor was a dealer whose clients liked to linger in the hallway without masks. When I think about the early pandemic now, it takes effort not to conjure the memories that everyone I know shares—stockpiling beans, improvising face coverings, wiping down the light switches with bleach—and to remember, instead, how much time I spent in those months trying to soothe my dog while she barked at maskless strangers in my building.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: They/Them
There are a lot of subjects that have become insanely sensitive to talk about these days, and gender is one that usually hits the nerve of a lot of people. That could be why They/Them didn’t really strike it big with some folks, but it was interesting enough for quite a few folks to watch. Then again, it could have been the fact that Kevin Bacon was starring in it since he’s still a big draw. Whatever the case is, this movie did manage to get some attention since it does manage to hit the right buttons that tend to trigger people. From the moment the campers arrive, there’s a growing level of cringe that starts to build as Camp Whistler appears to welcome them in. The camp director appears less than genuine, and the other camp employees, well, it doesn’t look as though they’re ready to fall over themselves, making people feel comfortable in their own skin. If any viewer fails to see the veiled hostility within this movie, it’s easy to think that they might need to view the story through a different lens since the social commentary being used to fuel this movie is a bit obvious.
parentherald.com
It’s Time To Say Goodbye to the ‘Tiger Mom’ and Say Hello to Jellyfish Parenting
Parents are passionate about discovering and developing the passions of their children. However, does it have to get to a point wherein cheering on the child's talents and skills becomes investing in human capital?. Emma Brockes, a mother of two, was once a "tiger mom" and is now, slowly but...
