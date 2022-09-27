Read full article on original website
Related
Jimmy Carter, the oldest living US President, emerges for peanut festival
For a former White House resident known for looking forward, it was a weekend of looking back for 97-year-old Jimmy Carter. Carter, a former peanut farmer from Georgia, attended the state’s 25th annual Peanut Festival.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion
Nothing in this article is in any way sponsored or affiliated with any other individuals or companies. The writer of this story is the founder and CEO of The Veracity Report. Visiting the company website could, at some point, generate revenue for the company or the writer, or both. We will always disclose when links or names included in our articles could generate profits for us or any of our employees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock
All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
Twitter roasts Biden White House for suggesting 'conversation' on renaming Atlanta Braves: 'Out of touch'
Twitter roasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for suggesting that conservations about rebranding the Atlanta Braves are "important" to have. "We believe that it's important to have this conversation, and Native American and indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation," Jean-Pierre told Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs during Monday's White House press briefing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kemp camp reacts to NYT report suggesting Democrat Stacey Abrams floundering in Georgia governor's race
FIRST ON FOX — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign reacted Wednesday to a new piece published in The New York Times suggesting that his Democrat opponent Stacey Abrams is "struggling" in the race. The Times reported Wednesday that Abrams, defeated by Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial race...
The 12 US Presidents Who Were Generals
History is full of examples of generals who became the leaders of nations. Simón Bolívar, called The Liberator, led successful campaigns against Spanish rule in what would become Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, and Bolivia, before becoming their overall president. Napoleon Bonaparte became emperor of France after subjugating most of Europe. Germany turned to aging […]
Trump attorney and adviser testified before Georgia grand jury investigating election interference
CNN — Boris Epshteyn, an attorney and adviser to former President Donald Trump, testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the matter. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sought Epshteyn’s testimony as part of her probe into...
Washington Post analysis says Stacey Abrams 'played up' stolen election claims until it was 'untenable'
The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler wrote Thursday that Stacey Abrams "played up" her 2018 election denials until it was "untenable" for advocates of "democratic norms."
IN THIS ARTICLE
nativenewsonline.net
President Biden Welcomes a “Conversation” about Atlanta Braves’s Name and the Infamous Tomahawk Chop
President Joe Biden met with the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves at the White House on Monday. The team was in the nation’s capital to play the Washington Nationals during the first part of this week. After visiting the president, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked...
Comments / 0