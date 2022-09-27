Read full article on original website
Veriti Management LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
GMS VP Trades $247K In Company Stock
Craig D Apolinsky, VP at GMS GMS, reported a large insider sell on September 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of GMS. The total transaction amounted to $247,078.
FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) Receives $4 Million Investment From The Lind Partners To Assist With High-Growth Opportunities
FingerMotion Inc. FNGR closed a $4 million funding agreement with Lind Global Fund II LP, an investment fund managed by The Lind Partners. FingerMotion focuses on mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China, with plans to expand into other regional markets. The Lind Partners are leaders in providing growth capital to small- and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
This Cheap Basic Materials Stock Pays a Monster Dividend
It could be time to be "greedy when others are fearful" when it comes to LyondellBasell.
2 Struggling Stocks Trading Below Their IPO Prices That Investors Should Tread Cautiously
These companies went public within the past four years and hadn't been doing well.
Veriti Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 173,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.
Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 6,541 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.
TPG, Thoma Bravo Express Takeover Interest For This Cloud Application Provider
Workiva Inc WK, a cloud application provider for reporting and compliance, attracted takeover interest from private equity firms. Thoma Bravo and TPG are among firms that have held financing discussions with direct lenders to support a potential transaction, Bloomberg reports. Workiva, led by CEO Martin Vanderploeg, had a market valuation...
Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today
It's all about rates and the Bank of England today.
Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wix.com's Cost-Cutting Measures May Bolster Shareholder Value, Analyst Says
Wix.com Ltd. WIX shareholders may benefit from the website-building platform's cost-cutting measures, according to Oppenheimer. The Analyst: Ken Wong upgraded the rating for Wix.com to Outperform, while keeping the price target unchanged at $100. The Thesis: Starboard has bought a stake of around 9% in the company, saying it believes...
Workiva (NYSE:WK) Could Be a Takeover Target; Shares Jump 17.6%
Workiva stock soared 17.6% yesterday following potential acquisition interest by private equity firms, Thoma Bravo and TPG. Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) shares jumped 17.6% on September 29 and are trending 2% higher in the pre-market trading hours today after speculation that the company could be a takeover target. The deal, as of now, remains uncertain and may or may not materialize.
William Blair adds to private capital advisory team
Jake Stuiver has joined William Blair’s New York office to work on complex limited partner-led secondary transactions. He brings a decade of secondary advisory experience and has advised on over $12 billion of LP-led secondaries, most recently working at M2O, where he led the firm’s LP secondary practice. Prior to M20 he spent seven years at Evercore. He has been focused on all aspects of alternative investment secondary transactions, including deal origination, lead management, bid development, LP alignment in GP-led sales, sales, distributions and final execution.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,568 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 180,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter.
ATI Inc. (ATI): A Case For Going Higher
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for ATI Inc. (ATI) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.37, or +1.31%, to $28.6. Volume reached 166,752 shares, with price reaching a high of $28.6 and a low of $28.6. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Tom Wright named interim head of Investor Relations.
Credit Suisse appoints China joint venture CEO amid global restructuring
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has named veteran banker Jing Wang head of its Chinese securities joint venture, as the bank presses ahead with plans to expand in the world's second-largest economy while preparing a strategy review for its global business.
Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $303,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 834,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,269 shares during the last quarter.
