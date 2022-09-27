Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO