Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Md. State Record Fish Caught off Ocean City
Ocean City’s fishing charters are known for catching big, photo-worthy fish off the coast. But this past week brought even more impressive fishing action than usual, with two Maryland state records broken. Jeff Jacobs, 38, of Calvert County caught a 393-pound swordfish for a new state record during a...
Old Boats Rule
Every October, hordes descend on Annapolis to look at boats. I may join the crowd for a day or two at the U.S. Sailboat and Powerboat Shows this year, but I won’t really be with them, for the simple reason that the vessels these pilgrims pore over are new, and I have never had an interest in new boats. Used boats are where my heart lies.
Game Bird Stamp Contest Calls for Artists
If you love to capture the Bay’s wildlife through photography or art, this contest is for you. One skilled local artist’s work will be chosen for Maryland’s next Migratory Game Bird Stamp. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is inviting artists to submit up to three original...
New Baygrass Music Festival Brings Bluegrass to Annapolis
How does one combine protecting and restoring the Chesapeake Bay with increasing awareness of mental health and identifying resources for those on the brink? If you are Annapolis resident Ron Peremel, you create the first ever, two-day Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival. It’s planned for Oct. 1-2 at Sandy Point State Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
Flotsam & Jetsam: Unique Outdoor Art Frames West River
Standing over the riverfront lawn of the Captain Avery Museum in Shady Side, nearly impossible to miss, is a collection of driftwood, bottlecaps, flipflops and other such washed up items all fastened to a wooden frame. It’s both a photo opportunity and an art installation. “Framing anything is all...
VIDEO: Danish Tall Ship, Navy Combat Ship Collide at Fleet Week
On a rainy Fleet Week in Baltimore, the magnificent display of foreign and American Navy ships up and down the harbor hit a bit of a snag. While visitors were touring one of the U.S. Navy’s newest combat ships, a Danish tall ship collided with it. The beautiful Danmark was damaged, but it could’ve been much worse.
New USS Constellation Ed. Center, Baltimore Water Taxi Terminal Opens
Baltimore’s floating museum, the 1854 Navy warship USS Constellation has new digs at the Inner Harbor. During Fleet Week 2022 this past week, city and state leaders and organizations cut the ribbon on the new USS Constellation Education Center and Inner Harbor Water Taxi Terminal. The new building is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eastern Shore Chicken Plant to Pay $700K in Pollution Penalties
Maryland regulators and three environmental groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with the owner of a poultry rendering plant on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that has been repeatedly cited over the years for polluting a Chesapeake Bay tributary. Under the terms of a consent decree made public on Sept. 12,...
VIDEO: Visitors Flock to Cambridge to See Tubman Immortalized with 13-Foot Sculpture
The rich history of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad on Maryland’s Eastern Shore’s is no secret—there are two museums, a historic byway, and a well-known mural all dedicated to her legacy. But the newest addition to her birthplace of Dorchester County puts her freedom-seeking role front and center.
Barge into History on the C&O Canal
A new replica provides a portal to the past. The main attraction of the 184.5-mile-long Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historic Park is the towpath. Mules used to tread that path, towing barges up and down the canal. Today, the path serves as a popular hiking/biking trail between Washington, D.C., and Cumberland, Md., with connections that run over the Allegheny Mountains all the way to Pittsburgh.
Through Her Eyes
Discover a hidden side of the Chesapeake on the Harriet Tubman Byway. This year marks the 200th birthday of famed abolitionist and Underground Railroad agent Harriet Tubman. The landscape hasn’t changed in the 200 years since Tubman’s birth in Dorchester County on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and today you can see the marshes and forests much the way Tubman saw them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Md. Fleet Week: Flyovers, Festivals, Big Ships in Baltimore
Maryland Fleet Week is getting underway in Baltimore, bringing all the excitement of the Bay’s maritime traditions to one place for the first time since 2018. Spanning six days and locations from Middle River to Port Covington and every part of the harbor in between, there will be vessels and aircraft to see wherever you look. Visiting U.S., British, Canadian, and Danish vessels will be docked for tours at the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, the Under Armour Pier in Locust Point, and the new Port Covington development.
Sailboat Capsizes, Woman Fatally Struck on Chester River
A woman has lost her life in a sailboat accident Saturday afternoon on the Chester River. The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) say they responded to the river near the area of Camp Pecometh in Centreville, Md. after reports of a fatal boating incident. Police say a sailboat was operating...
Baltimore Investigating Source of E.coli in Water Supply Affecting 1,500 Residents
A 56-block area of West Baltimore is under a “boil water advisory” after the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) detected E.coli when sampling water sources last Friday. The E.coli- contaminated water was initially found in the Sandtown and Harlem Park communities of West Baltimore at police...
3 Naval Academy Name Changes Recommended Due to Confederate Ties
A federal report just released reveals recommendations to rename two buildings and one street at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis that are named for individuals with Confederate ties. An eight-person committee that includes retired high-ranking military leaders, lawmakers, and civilians began considering in March 2021 whether the Naval Academy...
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
Annapolis, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT
Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com
Comments / 0