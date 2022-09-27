ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Two Md. State Record Fish Caught off Ocean City

Ocean City’s fishing charters are known for catching big, photo-worthy fish off the coast. But this past week brought even more impressive fishing action than usual, with two Maryland state records broken. Jeff Jacobs, 38, of Calvert County caught a 393-pound swordfish for a new state record during a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Old Boats Rule

Every October, hordes descend on Annapolis to look at boats. I may join the crowd for a day or two at the U.S. Sailboat and Powerboat Shows this year, but I won’t really be with them, for the simple reason that the vessels these pilgrims pore over are new, and I have never had an interest in new boats. Used boats are where my heart lies.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Game Bird Stamp Contest Calls for Artists

If you love to capture the Bay’s wildlife through photography or art, this contest is for you. One skilled local artist’s work will be chosen for Maryland’s next Migratory Game Bird Stamp. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is inviting artists to submit up to three original...
MARYLAND STATE
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Barge into History on the C&O Canal

A new replica provides a portal to the past. The main attraction of the 184.5-mile-long Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historic Park is the towpath. Mules used to tread that path, towing barges up and down the canal. Today, the path serves as a popular hiking/biking trail between Washington, D.C., and Cumberland, Md., with connections that run over the Allegheny Mountains all the way to Pittsburgh.
WASHINGTON, DC
Through Her Eyes

Discover a hidden side of the Chesapeake on the Harriet Tubman Byway. This year marks the 200th birthday of famed abolitionist and Underground Railroad agent Harriet Tubman. The landscape hasn’t changed in the 200 years since Tubman’s birth in Dorchester County on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and today you can see the marshes and forests much the way Tubman saw them.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Md. Fleet Week: Flyovers, Festivals, Big Ships in Baltimore

Maryland Fleet Week is getting underway in Baltimore, bringing all the excitement of the Bay’s maritime traditions to one place for the first time since 2018. Spanning six days and locations from Middle River to Port Covington and every part of the harbor in between, there will be vessels and aircraft to see wherever you look. Visiting U.S., British, Canadian, and Danish vessels will be docked for tours at the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, the Under Armour Pier in Locust Point, and the new Port Covington development.
BALTIMORE, MD
