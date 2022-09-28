Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Daniel Boone shuts down CAK to remain undefeated
KNOXVILLE — Daniel Boone stayed unbeaten on the season with a convincing 31-7 win at Christian Academy of Knoxville on Friday night. Luke Jenkins threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rylan Trout and ran in a 20-yard score himself as the Trailblazers rolled to a 31-0 halftime lead.
Johnson City Press
Wolves whip William Blount, 42-14
BLOUNTVILLE — Hurricane Ian brought a psychedelic sky that turned into a non-stop rain just after kickoff on Friday, when homestanding West Ridge grooved to a 42-14 victory over winless Willam Blount in Region 1-6A play at the Evelyn Rafalowski Complex Center. The Wolves (3-3, 1-2) had their way...
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers hold off Morristown East
Tyler Moon was incredibly efficient Thursday night at Tipton Stadium. The Science Hill senior turned 10 carries and one kick return into five touchdowns as the Hilltoppers held off surprisingly feisty Morristown East by a score of 35-21 in a Region 1-6A football game.
Johnson City Press
Wolves face struggling Blount in regional showdown
West Ridge’s football team returned to its winning ways last week with a thorough pounding of Cherokee on homecoming night in Blountville. The win snapped a three-game losing skid and got the youthful Wolves (2-3, 0-2) thinking positively again. On Friday, the Wolves will face Region 1-6A foe William Blount at home and will be in search of their first league win this season.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Abingdon at Wise Central football
Luke Honaker scored with 37 seconds to play and Tobias Reid kicked the game-winning extra point as Abingdon came from behind to edge Wise Central 27-26 in Mountain 7 District action Friday night in Norton. Central led 17-7 at the half, thanks to a pair of Braeden Church touchdown runs...
Johnson City Press
Dobyns-Bennett to meet Jefferson County in key Big East matchup
Another week, another showdown for Dobyns-Bennett. The Indians (5-1, 2-0), ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 6A football poll, will head to Jefferson County for a Big East Conference showdown on Friday night. It comes one week after the Indians came one point and literally one yard short on a potential game-winning conversion against Greeneville.
Johnson City Press
Big plays spur Black Knights' comeback win over Blue Devils
ERWIN — Chuckey-Doak quarterback Cayden Tullock threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns as the Black Knights rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Unicoi County in Thursday night’s Region 1-3A football showdown at Gentry Stadium. Tullock threw a quick-out to Isaiah Treadway for a 94-yard touchdown and...
Johnson City Press
No. 19 Bears run over Cavs; Wasps top Indians
WISE — Lenoir-Rhyne picked off three passes and excelled on special teams in a 42-10 South Atlantic Conference victory over Virginia-Wise on Friday at Carl Smith Stadium. The 19th-ranked Bears (4-1, 3-0) scored on the game's first drive and never trailed. They also blocked a punt — their fifth of the season — and returned another 53 yards for a touchdown. Lenoir-Rhyne also averaged 44.5 yards on two kickoff returns.
Johnson City Press
Cyclones have their way offensively, top Patriots 55-27
ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High’s offense stayed hot on Thursday night. The Cyclones rolled to a 55-27 Region 1-4A victory over Sullivan East on homecoming night inside Citizens Bank Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Blue Devils looking to keep improving against Lebanon
That buzzing sound heard around Legion Field these days is the guarded optimism about the rest of the football season for Gate City. After dropping their first two games, the Blue Devils (3-2, 2-0) have won their last three, including Mountain 7 District upset wins over Abingdon and Union.
Johnson City Press
Bucs, Mocs expect physical game
JOHNSON CITY — George Quarles issued a challenge to the big guys on the East Tennessee State football team. With Chattanooga coming to town, the Bucs coach says it’ll be up to the offensive and defensive lines to set the tone.
Johnson City Press
Crockett ready to show off new lights, field against Cherokee
It’s a light show in Jonesborough while Daniel Boone will hit the road to face a private school. David Crockett will play host to Cherokee for its first home game of the 2022 high school football season.
Johnson City Press
Abingdon sweeps Randy Smith titles cross country titles
BRISTOL, Va. — The grounds of the 3-mile cross country course at Sugar Hollow Park have seen numerous historic days over the last 50 years. The 16th Randy Smith Classic on Thursday will go down as one of its biggest as more than 40 high schools from five states were represented and more than 1,000 runners competed. It is believed to be the largest meet ever staged at the park and in Southwest Virginia.
Johnson City Press
Proffitt family to promote weekly racing at Volunteer Speedway in 2023
Kentucky coal miner Barry Proffitt and his family have announced they will be promoting a weekly racing program at Volunteer Speedway in 2023. Five-time track champion driver Vic Hill is still the track operator and is working on bringing in special events to complement the weekly schedule. Profitt, 57, has 30-plus years’ experience in dirt racing starting in the early ’90s as an assistant to promoter Chris Blair.
Johnson City Press
Touch-A-Truck event rescheduled
The weather forecast for Saturday has prompted the Junior League of Johnson City to cancel its Touch-A-Truck event. The league has rescheduled the event, which it had planned to hold from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at East Tennessee State University.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools community shows Hilltopper pride
Students and staff from across Johnson City came together Thursday night to participate in Science Hill High School’s annual Homecoming Parade. The parade participants included the Science Hill marching band, JROTC cadets, cycling team, homecoming court and floats representing various student organizations and sports teams as well as one float representing each Johnson City school. This is the first year that each school has been represented in the parade.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 1
Oct. 1, 1758: Henry Massengill Jr., an early settler of the area, was born. (Source: “The Cobb Family of Rocky Mount” Piney Flats, Tennessee, 1613-1972. 142 pages. Rocky Mount Museum Press, 1999. Compiled by Virginia McKinney Turney, A Cobb-Massengill Descendant. Published under the supervision of Pauline Massengill DeFriece, a Cobb-Massengill Descendant.)
