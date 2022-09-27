ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flandreau, SD

moodycountyenterprise.com

Finale a huge success

Jenny Callahan still is a bit beside herself. She envisioned a successful Farmers’ Market in Flandreau over the course of the past few months, and of creating a unique and inviting community space where makers and growers could sell to those looking for quality products made locally. She just wasn’t sure how many others were as well.
FLANDREAU, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Golfers at Watertown, Sisseton

WATERTOWN – in the Watertown Invitational on Tuesday. Kaden Burshiem and Alfie Henderson tied for 60th (89). Brant LeBrun came in 80th (103). SISSETON – The Flandreau golf team competed in the Sisseton Invite on Thursday. Aberdeen Roncalli won the tournament with a team score of 396. Groton...
WATERTOWN, SD
Flandreau, SD
Sports
City
Flandreau, SD
State
South Dakota State
brookingsradio.com

Brookings woman injured in collision with semi dump trailer

A Brookings woman is injured in a Wednesday afternoon collision east of Brookings. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a pickup driven driven by 22-year-old Lauren Schweldhelm of Brookings collided with the dump trailer of a semi being driven by 33-year-old Travis Sik, 33, of Minneota, MN. It happened shortly before 3:00 pm at the intersection of 478th Avenue and 213th Street.
BROOKINGS, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Suffer homecoming loss

COLMAN – The Warbirds got out to a 20-0 lead and didn’t look back in a 50-12 spoiling of Colman-Egan’s homecoming celebration. Wolsey-Wessington led 36-6 at halftime before cruising to the victory in the second half. The Hawks had 169 yards of offense. Jack Mousel went 9-for-14...
COLMAN, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Fliers handed two losses

Flandreau dropped two matches last week on the volleyball court. Tuesday against McCook Central/Montrose, the Fliers won the first set, but the Fighting Cougars responded with three straight set wins to pick up the victory. Flandreau took set one 25-20, before MC/M rattled off 25-13, 25-10 and 25-20 victories to...
FLANDREAU, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Who Says Sioux Falls Bars Are Horrible? We Found The 10 Best

There has been a consistent trend occurring in Sioux Falls and throughout the Sioux Empire. New businesses are moving into town, specifically new bars. There is always something different to try when you visit a bar or a local brewery in town. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings I-29 road closure extended

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road closure for the I-29 interchange project in Brookings will be extended. The South Dakota Department of Transportation said this is because of unforeseen utility delays and conflicts. This impacts the closure of 22nd Avenue between 8th to 32nd Streets. The nearby recreational...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

New memorial monument honors Gold Star Families in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Local leaders and community members gathered today at the Veterans Memorial Park in Sioux Falls to dedicate a monument to Gold Star Families. Gold Star Families are those that have lost a loved one in service. Dan Wagner is part of one such family...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Get Ready To Get Baked: Sioux Falls Bakery To Create Weed Treats

There are many bakeries around the Sioux Empire that provide delicious sweets for any occasion. Intoxibakes in Sioux Falls, for example, provides yummy desserts with a little extra twist. The local bakery is known as "South Dakota's Original Boozy Bakery." Intoxibakes is one of the first South Dakota bakeries to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Reality of video score boards to happen

All the sights, pizzazz and excitement of video scoreboards will be a reality in the Flandreau Public Schools’ gymnasiums as early as the 2023-24 school year. At the September 12 regular board meeting and at the request of the Flandreau Flier Booster Club, the Flandreau School Board voted to purchase two Daktronics video boards and accept yearly payments from the Club, who will own the boards, over five years.
FLANDREAU, SD
Horse Racing
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Patchy frost tonight; Warmer trend later this week

While the weather remains quiet here in KELOLAND, all eyes are on the weather coming into Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. The latest trends this morning take this storm into the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane tomorrow. Sea surface temperatures are in the upper 80s. Here at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Hy-Vee adds east-side Wahlburgers

The Hy-Vee store at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue is the newest location for Wahlburgers. The store replaced its Market Grille with the burger-driven concept by executive chef Paul Wahlberg and celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. It’s the 60th Wahlburgers in a Hy-Vee store and the second in Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Homecoming action split for Colman-Egan

COLMAN – Canistota hung around in the first set, but Colman-Egan pulled away in the next two sets. C-E won 25-21 in the first set, 25-14 in the second and 25-7 in third and final set. Daniela Lee had 14 digs and six kils for Colman-Egan. Lanie Mousel made...
COLMAN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

King Levi, Queen Ava

Levi Baumberger, son of Kelli and Mike Baumberger and Ava Mousel, daughter of Crystal and Monte Mousel, were chosen as the Colman-Egan King and Queen for the school’s homecoming celebration held last week. For more on the week, see page 12.
COLMAN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cresten Capital acquires more of Phillips Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just five years, a Sioux Falls investment group has purchased six prime Phillips Avenue properties downtown. It started with the purchase of the historic Beach Pay building in 2017, now Cresten Capital owns the rest of block. “We just closed within the last...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

