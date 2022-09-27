ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson, TX

Fire Marshal Stacy Singleton Retires

To a standing-room-only crowd, Fire Marshal Stacy Singleton said farewell to the city he served for four decades. Current and former elected officials and city staff that have worked with Fire Marshal Singleton shared their sincere appreciation, stories and laughter during his retirement ceremony at Burleson City Hall on September 28, 2022.
BURLESON, TX
pwshblueprints.com

New Assistant Principal Joins Student Services

Previously working at Dallas ISD elementary schools, Eric Lockett joins Plano West Senior High School as the new Assistant Principal. “My favorite aspect of teaching is seeing students and their progress,” said Mr. Lockett. “I love watching them succeed in meeting their goals whatever they are.”. Mr. Lockett...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

North Richland Hills fire hires first high school graduate from Birdville ISD academy

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The North Richland Hills Fire Department has hired its first high school graduate, fresh from the Birdville ISD Fire Academy Program.18-year-old Grayson Smith is now living his dream. "I'm pretty proud of myself," Smith said. "I think it's been a long journey, so I've worked really hard and I'm excited about where I am and excited to see where it takes me." Smith graduated from Birdville High School in May, only to take a swing at a fresh life chapter, a new job with the North Richland Hills Fire Department. "We were just missing out because we...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Burleson, TX
Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MUNOZ FLORES, ERNESTO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: UNKNOWN; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
KELLER, TX
burlesontx.com

Burleson Library team will be at Senior Center - need library information, please stop by!

The Burleson Library team visits the Senior Center on Friday's from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Library staff are available to answer your questions, provide information about the library's resources, programs and activities available to the community, sign you up for a library card, or just chat. Information table setup - check the Front meeting room or a table near the Center's back entrance. For more information please call the Center 817-295-6611 or library 817-426-9205 or 9212.
BURLESON, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
ARLINGTON, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas

Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘Lopsided’: 127 classrooms in Fort Worth ISD exceed state maximum

A second-grade classroom in Meadowbrook Elementary has 32 students. That is 10 more than Texas’ maximum classroom size. There are many more classrooms like it in east and southeast Fort Worth ISD, according to district figures. “That is lopsided,” school board President Tobi Jackson said. These two areas...
FORT WORTH, TX
burlesontx.com

Seniors - FLU & Prevnar 20 Pneumonia Shots

Super Value Pharmacy will be giving Flu and Prevnar20 Pneumonia shots at the Senior Center. In addition, they will also provide participants with a snack lunch. Participants must have 1. ID (Drivers License), 2. Medicare card or Medicare Advantage Card and 3. a completed consent form. Forms are available at the Senior Center. Sign up NOW! Check with the Center Services Desk for room location. For more information please call the Center 817-295-6611.
BURLESON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Inexplicably Drowns in Local Pond

A man drowned Sunday afternoon in a pond near the Target and Costco on Overton Ridge Drive in Fort Worth. The incident, which took place near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway, is still under investigation, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Witnesses told police that the man ran...
FORT WORTH, TX
TexasHighways

The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name

Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
DALLAS, TX

