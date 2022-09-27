NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The North Richland Hills Fire Department has hired its first high school graduate, fresh from the Birdville ISD Fire Academy Program.18-year-old Grayson Smith is now living his dream. "I'm pretty proud of myself," Smith said. "I think it's been a long journey, so I've worked really hard and I'm excited about where I am and excited to see where it takes me." Smith graduated from Birdville High School in May, only to take a swing at a fresh life chapter, a new job with the North Richland Hills Fire Department. "We were just missing out because we...

