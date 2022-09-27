Read full article on original website
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
burlesontx.com
Fire Marshal Stacy Singleton Retires
To a standing-room-only crowd, Fire Marshal Stacy Singleton said farewell to the city he served for four decades. Current and former elected officials and city staff that have worked with Fire Marshal Singleton shared their sincere appreciation, stories and laughter during his retirement ceremony at Burleson City Hall on September 28, 2022.
pwshblueprints.com
New Assistant Principal Joins Student Services
Previously working at Dallas ISD elementary schools, Eric Lockett joins Plano West Senior High School as the new Assistant Principal. “My favorite aspect of teaching is seeing students and their progress,” said Mr. Lockett. “I love watching them succeed in meeting their goals whatever they are.”. Mr. Lockett...
nypressnews.com
‘This is a witch hunt’: Grapevine-Colleyville school board members’ latest feud played out in public
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Parents shouted strong words and emotions ran high between school board trustees during Monday night’s Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board meeting. “I call you a hypocrite,” one parent shouted toward the school board president moments before police officers escorted her out of the room. “Our board...
North Richland Hills fire hires first high school graduate from Birdville ISD academy
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The North Richland Hills Fire Department has hired its first high school graduate, fresh from the Birdville ISD Fire Academy Program.18-year-old Grayson Smith is now living his dream. "I'm pretty proud of myself," Smith said. "I think it's been a long journey, so I've worked really hard and I'm excited about where I am and excited to see where it takes me." Smith graduated from Birdville High School in May, only to take a swing at a fresh life chapter, a new job with the North Richland Hills Fire Department. "We were just missing out because we...
Some hospitals rake in high profits while their patients are loaded with medical debt
Across the U.S., many hospitals have become wealthy, even as their bills force patients to make gut-wrenching sacrifices. This pattern is especially stark for health care systems in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
fortworthreport.org
Lockheed Martin opened opportunities for her. Now, she could be face of future workforce.
Growing up, Mia Flores wanted to look up to someone. She had her parents, of course. But what she wanted was someone who blazed her own path through education and ultimately built a career. Now, at 21, Flores is set to become the example she always wanted. Flores soon will...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MUNOZ FLORES, ERNESTO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: UNKNOWN; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
WFAA
City of Fort Worth adding more police officers to department in effort to help patrol more schools
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) just graduated another recruit class, and more new officers are on the way with the help of a new city ordinance proposed by council members. After the new officer positions are approved, it will allow the police chief to...
Parents look to hold Fort Worth ISD accountable for wrong school bus drop-offs
FORT WORTH, Texas — Parents in Fort Worth whose children ride the school bus are looking for assurances that their kids get dropped off at the right stop. One parent said they were shunned at a school board meeting, and now the district is doing something. In a recent...
burlesontx.com
Burleson Library team will be at Senior Center - need library information, please stop by!
The Burleson Library team visits the Senior Center on Friday's from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Library staff are available to answer your questions, provide information about the library's resources, programs and activities available to the community, sign you up for a library card, or just chat. Information table setup - check the Front meeting room or a table near the Center's back entrance. For more information please call the Center 817-295-6611 or library 817-426-9205 or 9212.
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
blackchronicle.com
North Texas considered a hot spot for COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant by CDC
DALLAS – The CDC says three of North Texas’ 4 largest counties at the moment are at excessive danger for COVID-19. Cases have been ticking up for a few weeks now, pushed by a highly-transmissible subvariant. At least one forecast warns hospitals might begin getting too crowded by...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas
Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
fortworthreport.org
‘Lopsided’: 127 classrooms in Fort Worth ISD exceed state maximum
A second-grade classroom in Meadowbrook Elementary has 32 students. That is 10 more than Texas’ maximum classroom size. There are many more classrooms like it in east and southeast Fort Worth ISD, according to district figures. “That is lopsided,” school board President Tobi Jackson said. These two areas...
burlesontx.com
Seniors - FLU & Prevnar 20 Pneumonia Shots
Super Value Pharmacy will be giving Flu and Prevnar20 Pneumonia shots at the Senior Center. In addition, they will also provide participants with a snack lunch. Participants must have 1. ID (Drivers License), 2. Medicare card or Medicare Advantage Card and 3. a completed consent form. Forms are available at the Senior Center. Sign up NOW! Check with the Center Services Desk for room location. For more information please call the Center 817-295-6611.
School board cuts mom's mic when she plays recording of bus stop incident
The Fort Worth school board is facing an angry group of parents who are boiling mad over repeated incidents where small children have been dropped off at the wrong bus stops.
dallasexpress.com
Man Inexplicably Drowns in Local Pond
A man drowned Sunday afternoon in a pond near the Target and Costco on Overton Ridge Drive in Fort Worth. The incident, which took place near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway, is still under investigation, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Witnesses told police that the man ran...
The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name
Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
WFAA
Republican Tarrant County judge holds meet and greet for Democratic lieutenant governor candidate
FORT WORTH, Texas — In June of 2021, Lt Governor Dan Patrick announced his intentions and future plans in Texas politics. After announcing his re-election campaign Patrick probably never expected a Texas-size surprise from inside his own political party. Not only has Republican Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley endorsed...
