Daily Californian
UC Berkeley incorporates anti-racist, inclusive strategies in 10 large courses
Ten large-enrollment courses at UC Berkeley have changed their approach to incorporate more inclusive and anti-racist curriculums and teaching strategies. Motivated by campus graduate students who wanted to see increased inclusivity in the sciences, the changes took place in courses within campus’s department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management, or ESPM; Nutritional Sciences and Toxicology; and Integrative Biology.
hoodline.com
Developer wants to demolish retail strip near UC Berkeley and replace it with housing
A Bay Area developer is now floating plans to bulldoze a small, older shopping strip across from the southern portion of UC Berkeley, as well as a couple of apartment buildings, to make way for a large residential project. If approved, the project would demolish two small commercial buildings that have the addresses of 2244 and 2250 Bancroft Way, according to planning documents obtained by the Mercury News. The plans also appear to call for the developer to tear down two residential buildings with the addresses 2306 and 2310 Ellsworth Street. The properties would be merged together to create enough space for a seven-story apartment building that would house 127 residential units.
Daily Californian
'Forefront of innovation': 2 UC-Berkeley-led research teams to receive national grant
Two teams led by UC Berkeley researchers will be among the 14 California research projects to receive part of the more than $43 million in grants from the National Science Foundation, or NSF. U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein announced the grants in a press release Friday. Seven universities,...
ksro.com
Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area
A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
Beloved South San Francisco teacher won't leave her students behind
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- School districts in the Bay Area are desperately trying to fill vacancies weeks into the start of the school year. This was a pre-pandemic issue that has gotten worse in many districts as educators are opting out for a variety of reasons. "Everyone thinks I'm crazy and they're right," said Jackie Del Bianco. Del Bianco reached a turning point, after working as a teacher for decades before leaving Sprice Elementary School in South San Francisco at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year. "Sadly enough it was time for me to go and get out. That's...
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
NBC Bay Area
Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area
For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
Eater
Why This Inner Richmond Ice Cream Legend Could Be Forced to Move
Even a San Francisco legacy business can be at jeopardy of being priced out, and the business owners might not even know it. Such was the case for Sean and Alice Kim, owners of the 63-year-old Richmond District favorite, Joe’s Ice Cream. KQED reports Sean Kim happened to be on-site when a building surveyor came by in August, and Kim learned from him that the building was not only up for sale, but that a buyer was lined up.
sfstandard.com
Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes
A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
KTVU FOX 2
Stanford scientists warn of large earthquake possibility in Silicon Valley
Scientists at Stanford are warning about the possibility of an earthquake as big as Loma Prieta, on a fault under Silicon Valley. Two of the lesser known faults, known together as the Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a 6.9 magnitude quake, according to the new report.
Escape To A Glowing Garden Paradise At Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival
Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival is back this year from October 13-15 at the Gardens at Lake Merritt! Take a trip across the Bay to a glimmering oasis of light installations distributed throughout these lovely lakeside gardens, which have been a beloved feature of the city for over 50 years. The festival is a major fundraiser for the Gardens that helps to keep them thriving all year round so that the public may continue to enjoy them for free. Over 100 artists will create exciting and innovative light art pieces for three glorious nights at the Gardens. Many of this year’s installations are brand-new, with exciting cutting-edge displays around every corner. The festival also includes an art festival each night where pieces will be available for purchase. The participating artists at the event donated their time in order to create these light installations, so be sure to show your appreciation by purchasing their art. General admission to the Autumn Lights Festival is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-17. You can purchase tickets for the earlier shift from 6-8:30pm or the later shift from 8:30-11pm.
A San Francisco socialite coined 'sugar daddy' and used her wealth to change the city
Big Alma helped commission one of the most beautiful museums in San Francisco.
Daily Californian
The Clog’s power-ranking of fast food in Berkeley
Although sit-down restaurants can give you a more unique eating experience, you may not have the time to sit down and wait for a meal in between classes. Even though Berkeley doesn’t have that many options when it comes to fast-food chains, there’s still a handful where you can go for a quick meal. Here’s the Daily Clog’s ranking of the biggest fast-food chains in the city!
Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
arizonasuntimes.com
UC Berkeley Gave Hundreds of Thousands to Left-Wing Charity That Has Funded Groups Trying to Empty Prisons
The University of California, Berkeley gave hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2021 to a left-wing nonprofit funding groups that seek to empty prisons across the U.S., according to California financial records. Berkeley sent over $262,500 to the Heising-Simons Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that opposes “mass incarceration” and backs prison...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose and rattles part of California
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook part of California on Wednesday, Sept. 28, geologists said. The earthquake rattled Alum Rock, about 6 miles northeast of San Jose, at about 10 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Weak shaking from the earthquake could be felt near San Francisco, Fremont and Sunnyvale, geologists...
Daily Californian
A-Z date ideas in the Bay Area: Fall day
Officially entering autumn means it’s time for all things fall. Scented candles, pumpkin spiced lattes and cool weather are just some of the exciting aspects that come with this season. If you’re looking for a way to fully immerse yourself into fall, The Daily Clog is here to help. This week’s A-Z date ideas in the Bay Area is a fall-filled day!
