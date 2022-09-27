The concept of factor investing is relatively recent. The idea is to achieve returns based on six distinct sources: value, momentum, size, size, volatility, quality, and dividends. “In the same way that one can invest based on certain regions or sectors, managers can also invest in companies that are cheap from a fundamental point of view (value), or in those that show better relative performance in the short term (momentum), those with small capitalization (size), low volatility or high dividend yield,” explained Fernando Luque, senior editor at Morningstar.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO