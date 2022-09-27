ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWS clubs investment units and names new global CIO

German asset manager DWS Group has merged its investment and client coverage units and named Bjorn Jesch as it new global CIO, Pensions & Investments has reported. As a part of the structural reshuffle, the asset manager has brought its chief investment office, multiasset and solutions, and research house divisions together.
Invesco: Factor Investing Minimizes ESG Losses

The concept of factor investing is relatively recent. The idea is to achieve returns based on six distinct sources: value, momentum, size, size, volatility, quality, and dividends. “In the same way that one can invest based on certain regions or sectors, managers can also invest in companies that are cheap from a fundamental point of view (value), or in those that show better relative performance in the short term (momentum), those with small capitalization (size), low volatility or high dividend yield,” explained Fernando Luque, senior editor at Morningstar.
Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005703/en/ Regions Bank’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)
Aviva Investors awards outsourcing contract to BNY Mellon

Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva, has reached an agreement to outsource its front and back-office functions to BNY Mellon. The deal covers front-office support, middle and back-office activities the asset management firm. As part of the deal, BNY Mellon will offer asset services including custody, fund administration...
OneDigital buys wealth management firm KB Financial in New Jersey

OneDigital Investment Advisors, a subsidiary of financial services firm OneDigital, has acquired KB Financial Partners and KB Financial Advisory Partners (KB). The acquisition, the company’s sixth strategic wealth management transaction this year, adds $1bn to OneDigital Investment Advisors’ assets under management. This raises the company’s total assets under...
There's an ESG Backlash Inside the Executive Ranks at Top Corporations

Top corporations have embraced ESG publicly as core to their shareholder and stakeholder policies, but behind the scenes, executives exhibit less support for the rising influence of the investing philosophy. Only 25% of CFOs surveyed by CNBC say they support the Securities and Exchange Commission's climate disclosure proposal. Meanwhile, CFOs...
JP Morgan Swiss head Bossart moves to Rothschild & Co

ZURICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JP Morgan's head of Switzerland, Nick Bossart, is moving to Rothschild & Co (ROTH.PA) to lead its Swiss advisory business for mergers and capital market transactions, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
6 Best Mutual Funds for Gen Z To Invest In

Investments are personalized choices, and no one portfolio is appropriate for all people. Regardless of what generation you’re in, your own financial objectives and risk tolerance are what will guide you to the best investments for you. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money.
VT Markets adds 51 popular ETFs from tech, energy, and mining sectors

“We also offer a leverage of up to 33:1 for some of the key ETF symbols, providing traders with more opportunities to grow their accounts. In the near future, we are planning to add even more symbols to meet this popular demand.”. VT Markets has announced the addition of 51...
Pictet names new wealth management chief for Asia

Swiss private bank Pictet Group has named Victor Aerni as new CEO of its wealth management business in Asia, starting from 1 July 2023. Currently, Aerni is head of Pictet Wealth Management in German speaking Switzerland. In his new role, Aerni will be based in Singapore. He will replace Tee...
Friedman, Former Tether’s Auditing Firm, Faces Over $1.6 In Penalty By SEC

The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued and set charges of 1 million USD as a monetary penalty against Friedman LLP, the former auditing firm of Tether. Although the stablecoin issuer Tether hired the same auditing company from May 2017 to January 2018, the case filed last week does not count it.
Burrows Capital Advisors joins Cetera Advisors’ network

Burrows Capital Advisors, which earlier worked with Hilltop Securities, has affiliated with Totus Wealth Management, an independent practice under Cetera Advisors. The Texas-based team managed over $3bn in assets under advisement at Hilltop Securities. Burrows Capital Advisors’ team, headed by Don Burrows along with partners Clint Auttonberry and Michael Agol,...
