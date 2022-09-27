Read full article on original website
privatebankerinternational.com
DWS clubs investment units and names new global CIO
German asset manager DWS Group has merged its investment and client coverage units and named Bjorn Jesch as it new global CIO, Pensions & Investments has reported. As a part of the structural reshuffle, the asset manager has brought its chief investment office, multiasset and solutions, and research house divisions together.
Goldman Sachs closes $9.7 billion private-equity fund, largest since 2007
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has closed a $9.7 billion private-equity fund, its largest since 2007, that seeks to invest in companies with an enterprise value of about $750 million to $2 billion, the bank said on Tuesday.
born2invest.com
Invesco: Factor Investing Minimizes ESG Losses
The concept of factor investing is relatively recent. The idea is to achieve returns based on six distinct sources: value, momentum, size, size, volatility, quality, and dividends. “In the same way that one can invest based on certain regions or sectors, managers can also invest in companies that are cheap from a fundamental point of view (value), or in those that show better relative performance in the short term (momentum), those with small capitalization (size), low volatility or high dividend yield,” explained Fernando Luque, senior editor at Morningstar.
Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005703/en/ Regions Bank’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)
privatebankerinternational.com
Aviva Investors awards outsourcing contract to BNY Mellon
Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva, has reached an agreement to outsource its front and back-office functions to BNY Mellon. The deal covers front-office support, middle and back-office activities the asset management firm. As part of the deal, BNY Mellon will offer asset services including custody, fund administration...
The rising stars of Wall Street: Meet 25 outstanding young investors, traders, and dealmakers at firms like Blackstone, JPMorgan, and Bridgewater
From bringing forward game-changing investment ideas to advising on company-saving deals, these folks stand out as tomorrow's leaders.
privatebankerinternational.com
OneDigital buys wealth management firm KB Financial in New Jersey
OneDigital Investment Advisors, a subsidiary of financial services firm OneDigital, has acquired KB Financial Partners and KB Financial Advisory Partners (KB). The acquisition, the company’s sixth strategic wealth management transaction this year, adds $1bn to OneDigital Investment Advisors’ assets under management. This raises the company’s total assets under...
Fed's Bowman calls for overhaul of approach to evaluating banking competition
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The framework used to assess competition in the banking sector needs to be overhauled to ensure there remains a level playing field that supports consumer choice, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday.
There's an ESG Backlash Inside the Executive Ranks at Top Corporations
Top corporations have embraced ESG publicly as core to their shareholder and stakeholder policies, but behind the scenes, executives exhibit less support for the rising influence of the investing philosophy. Only 25% of CFOs surveyed by CNBC say they support the Securities and Exchange Commission's climate disclosure proposal. Meanwhile, CFOs...
JP Morgan Swiss head Bossart moves to Rothschild & Co
ZURICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JP Morgan's head of Switzerland, Nick Bossart, is moving to Rothschild & Co (ROTH.PA) to lead its Swiss advisory business for mergers and capital market transactions, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
6 Best Mutual Funds for Gen Z To Invest In
Investments are personalized choices, and no one portfolio is appropriate for all people. Regardless of what generation you’re in, your own financial objectives and risk tolerance are what will guide you to the best investments for you. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money.
Meet the brightest investors and dealmakers under 35 from firms like Blackstone and Bridgewater navigating today's choppy markets.
Here is Insider's annual list of the top traders, analysts, investors, and bankers who are making waves on Wall Street. This year we profiled people from Pimco, Barclays, and Morgan Stanley, among many other firms.
financefeeds.com
VT Markets adds 51 popular ETFs from tech, energy, and mining sectors
“We also offer a leverage of up to 33:1 for some of the key ETF symbols, providing traders with more opportunities to grow their accounts. In the near future, we are planning to add even more symbols to meet this popular demand.”. VT Markets has announced the addition of 51...
Is This Company Outpacing The Competition As The Best Place For Loans And Investments?
Cultivating a culture of saving or investing can help guarantee a comfortable financial future. As simple as it may sound, however, stashing away money or an asset for future profit can be a daunting habit to attain because it usually requires some sacrifice. As the global economy continues to suffer...
1 in 5 Americans Has Crypto in Retirement Portfolio, but Which Generation Is Really Banking on It?
Cryptocurrencies have been making their way into mainstream investing for quite some time, including in retirement plans. Despite the downturn the space has been suffering for the past few months,...
privatebankerinternational.com
Pictet names new wealth management chief for Asia
Swiss private bank Pictet Group has named Victor Aerni as new CEO of its wealth management business in Asia, starting from 1 July 2023. Currently, Aerni is head of Pictet Wealth Management in German speaking Switzerland. In his new role, Aerni will be based in Singapore. He will replace Tee...
bitcoinist.com
Friedman, Former Tether’s Auditing Firm, Faces Over $1.6 In Penalty By SEC
The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued and set charges of 1 million USD as a monetary penalty against Friedman LLP, the former auditing firm of Tether. Although the stablecoin issuer Tether hired the same auditing company from May 2017 to January 2018, the case filed last week does not count it.
20 Investments That Are Recession-Proof
Here’s a look at some recession-proof options, as well as some ideas for what may outperform nearer to the end of the recession.
PIMCO CIO says UK market chaos not systemic but will have global impact
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The collapse of the British pound and subsequent sell off in the country's bond market in recent days do not pose systemic risks but will affect global markets, PIMCO chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn told the CNBC Delivering Alpha conference in New York.
privatebankerinternational.com
Burrows Capital Advisors joins Cetera Advisors’ network
Burrows Capital Advisors, which earlier worked with Hilltop Securities, has affiliated with Totus Wealth Management, an independent practice under Cetera Advisors. The Texas-based team managed over $3bn in assets under advisement at Hilltop Securities. Burrows Capital Advisors’ team, headed by Don Burrows along with partners Clint Auttonberry and Michael Agol,...
