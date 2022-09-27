Read full article on original website
Narcity
Saint John Is The Latest City To Test A 4-Day Workweek & It's Happening All Over Canada
Saint John, New Brunswick, has just become the latest in a line of municipalities and cities testing a four-day workweek in Canada. The city recently announced that it will be piloting a four-day workweek for most municipal employees, following a unanimous vote of approval on Monday. Starting October 17, employees...
Narcity
Canada's 'Best Fine Dining' Restaurant Is In A Small Town In BC & It's Worth The Ferry Ride
A list of Canada's best fine dining restaurants has been announced and a restaurant in a small town in B.C. took first place. Pluvio in Ucluelet, a community on the coast of Vancouver Island, came in on top of a list of the best fine dining restaurant in all of Canada for 2022 in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice awards. To get there from Vancouver you just need to hop on B.C. ferries!
Narcity
We Talked To A Certified Medical Aesthetician & She Dished On The GTA's Top 3 Treatments
Whether you're a veteran or a complete newbie to the world of injections, laser hair removal and CoolSculpting, there's no ignoring the growing popularity of medical aesthetics in Canada. In fact, the global medical aesthetics industry was valued at $621.23 billion in 2021, and it's growing fast. To find out...
Narcity
I Grew Up In Vancouver & Here Are The 7 Of The Best Fall Activities To Do In The City
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Fall is definitely one of my favourite seasons and there are so many fun activities and things to do in the Vancouver area during that time.
Narcity
This Cozy Farm Near Toronto Belongs On A Fall Pinterest Board & Serves Fresh Pumpkin Donuts
It's cozy season! Fall is here, and if you're dreaming of pumpkins, spiced treats, and crisp country air, then you'll want to take a trip to this adorable farm outside of Toronto. You can pick a pumpkin from a huge selection, get lost in a corn maze, and ride a...
Narcity
8 Things To Do In Toronto This Weekend: September 30 to October 2
The weekend is just around the corner, and if you're looking for some fun things to do in Toronto, then take a look at some of these activities happening across the city. From glowing pumpkin villages to boozy Halloween pop-ups, you can enjoy your days off to the fullest at these spots.
Narcity
8 Amazing Things To Do Around Toronto This Fall For $30 Or Less
Having fun doesn't have to be expensive! If you're looking for some exciting fall activities around Toronto that won't cost you your whole pay cheque, then you'll want to head to some of these events. From cranberry marshes to illuminated dreamlands, you can still have a good time without going...
Narcity
Canada Jetlines Review: My $157 Flight From Calgary To Toronto Changed How I View Budget Airlines (VIDEO)
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Canadian airlines should be quaking in their boots with the arrival of Canada Jetlines, a new "value-focused" airline that's flying between Toronto and Calgary starting from $99.
Narcity
Here's Who Will Get A Day Off For Canada's National Day For Truth & Reconciliation
This Friday, September 30, will be the second-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, as well as the federal statutory holiday. The holiday was implemented last year to honour those who were victims of Canada's residential school program and to remember its continuing impact on many people and communities.
Narcity
Aritzia Jobs Are Available Across Canada Right Now & The Perks Include A Major Discount
If you're looking for a new career and happen to be an avid shopper, Aritzia jobs are available across Canada and the brand offers some seriously great perks. The Canadian fashion retailer is hiring for thousands of positions, with tons of different roles available in B.C., Ontario, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Narcity
This New Ghost Tour In Toronto Takes Place On The Water & Stops On A Haunted Island
The city of Toronto is no stranger to spooky ghost tours, but this new one takes place on haunted waters. The Haunted Walk and Pirate Life have a new Halloween tour that begins at the Toronto Harbour where you'll set sail as you hear ghost stories about Lake Ontario and the Toronto Islands.
Narcity
This Rustic Log Cabin Is For Sale In BC & It's Right Alongside A Stunning Emerald Green Lake
There is a massive property for sale and you can find it beside a secret oasis tucked away in B.C. If you've been thinking about ditching the hustle and bustle of the city, this stunning rustic log cabin might just steal your heart and it can be yours for less than $1 million.
Narcity
The Toronto Zoo Is Offering Free Admission To Indigenous Peoples Today
The Toronto Zoo is offering free admission to Indigenous peoples on September 30 to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a federal statutory holiday instituted in 2021 to honour the children, families and communities impacted by residential schools and the intergenerational trauma they caused, according to the Government of Canada.
Narcity
What's Open & Closed In Alberta For The 2022 National Day For Truth & Reconciliation
Friday, September 30, marks the second annual National Day For Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. The day was established in 2021 to honour "the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities," the Government of Canada said. September 30 is a...
Narcity
Nuit Blanche Is Back In Toronto & The IG-Worthy Exhibits Are Here For One Night Only
It’s one of the most exciting nights of the year: the streets of Toronto come alive with electrifying works of art, crowds wander through interactive installations from dusk ‘til dawn and inspiration strikes at every turn. That’s right: Nuit Blanche is back. The popular overnight arts festival...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, September 30 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
The Lotto Max winning numbers have now been revealed and you need to get your tickets out to see if you're a winner of the $70 million jackpot, a Maxmillions prize or even just a free play. Along with that $70 million grand prize, the Lotto Max draw on September...
Narcity
TikTokers In Toronto & Vancouver Are Getting Heated About Alberta's New Campaign
TikTokers in Toronto and Vancouver are sharing their thoughts on a new campaign that's trying to convince them to move to Alberta and they have some strong feelings. Last month, Premier Jason Kenney launched the "Alberta Is Calling" campaign targeting workers in Toronto and Vancouver and trying to get them to move to Alberta with the promise of affordable housing, well-paying jobs and low taxes.
Narcity
You Can Stay In A 'Hocus Pocus' Cottage & It's The Perfect Halloween Road Trip From Canada
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Sisters, it's time to fly! If you're eagerly awaiting the return of the Sandersons in Hocus Pocus 2, this Halloween Airbnb would make for the perfect celebratory fall road trip.
Narcity
New Canadian Airline Lynx Air Will Start Flying To The US & Flights Are So Cheap
New ultra low-cost airline Lynx Air has announced that it will be expanding its service with new routes to the U.S., and there are cheap flights from Canada to sunny destinations available now. Lynx said on Wednesday that it would be adding Orlando, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas to...
