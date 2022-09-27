ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's 'Best Fine Dining' Restaurant Is In A Small Town In BC & It's Worth The Ferry Ride

A list of Canada's best fine dining restaurants has been announced and a restaurant in a small town in B.C. took first place. Pluvio in Ucluelet, a community on the coast of Vancouver Island, came in on top of a list of the best fine dining restaurant in all of Canada for 2022 in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice awards. To get there from Vancouver you just need to hop on B.C. ferries!
