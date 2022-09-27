Read full article on original website
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program
Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test
NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, slammed into an asteroid Monday night in its first planetary defense test that could protect Earth from future threats.
IFLScience
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
natureworldnews.com
NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid
An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Europe is testing the viability of massive miles-long solar space satellites
Europe is getting serious about harvesting solar power from outer space. As the European Space Agency (ESA) points out, the sun shines 24/7 in space, and its rays are much more intense there than when they've made their way through the Earth's upper atmosphere. Recent studies have shown that space-based...
scitechdaily.com
This Week @NASA: Critical Preflight Test for Artemis I, DART Planetary Defense, New Webb Images
And new Webb Space Telescope images of neighbors in our solar system … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. On September 21, teams at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center conducted a cryogenic demonstration test with the Space Launch System, or SLS rocket for NASA’s upcoming uncrewed Artemis I flight test around the Moon. The demonstration test was designed to allow teams to confirm the repair of a hydrogen leak that cropped up during a previous launch attempt in early September, evaluate updated procedures for loading the rocket with propellant, and conduct additional evaluations. Keep up with the latest Artemis I updates on NASA’s Artemis blog.
How to watch as Jupiter and its moons make their closest approach to Earth in 59 years — providing an "extraordinary" view
Jupiter will look bigger and brighter than normal on Monday night as it rises opposite of the sun and reaches its closest point to Earth in decades. It will be so close that the planet's banding and several of its moons should be visible, NASA said. The gas giant will...
Mars is littered with 15,694 pounds of human trash from 50 years of robotic exploration
This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.Cagri Kilic, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Robotics, West Virginia UniversityPeople have been exploring the surface of Mars for over 50 years. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars over 14 separate missions. Many of these missions are still ongoing, but over the decades of Martian...
The Verge
SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch is delayed as NASA braces for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s fury has postponed NASA’s plan to send a fresh four-person crew to the International Space Station (ISS) on a SpaceX rocket. The agency announced yesterday that its Crew-5 mission has been pushed back by at least a day and will now launch no earlier than October 4th.
itechpost.com
NASA, SpaceX Studies the Possibility of Visiting Hubble Space Telescope
NASA and SpaceX will partner on a study involving the Hubble Space Telescope. The study will determine whether a mission to prolong the life of the Hubble Space Telescope is possible. Hubble has been operating since 1990, floating 335 miles above the Earth. An unfunded Space Act Agreement was signed...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Artemis I Moon Rocket Departs Launch Pad Ahead of Hurricane Ian
Managers decided to roll back based on the latest weather predictions associated with Hurricane Ian not showing improving expected conditions for the Kennedy area. At 11:21 p.m. EDT on Monday, September 26, NASA’s Artemis I Moon rocket left launch pad 39B atop the crawler-transporter and began its 4-mile trek to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Gizmodo
NASA's Juno Spacecraft Is About to Make a Close Flyby of Icy Moon Europa
Juno has orbited Jupiter since July 2016, but on Thursday the spacecraft will turn its attention away from the gas giant to make a close approach to one of Jupiter’s most intriguing moons: Europa. Astrobiologists think it’s possible that the Galilean moon could host some form of life in a salty ocean beneath its frozen crust.
SpaceNews.com
Majority of tracked Russian ASAT debris has deorbited
WAILEA, Hawaii — Nearly two-thirds of the debris tracked from last year’s Russian anti-satellite (ASAT) test has since deorbited, but it could take more than a decade for the rest to reenter. In a talk at the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies (AMOS) Conference here Sept....
NASA's flying telescope is coming to the end of its mission but leaves a strong science legacy
Since 2014, SOFIA has been cruising through the night skies around the world, looking at the cosmos, but that mission ends this week.
ComicBook
NASA Postpones Artemis 1 Launch Due to Tropical Storm Ian
NASA will no longer launch the Artemis 1 mission on September 27th. The rocket has been stationed at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39B since last month and has been plagued by delays since it's arrival at the location. Now, NASA officials are being forced to roll back the entire rocket to the Vehicle Assembly Building because of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to make landfall later this week as a hurricane.
Crewed mission to Earth’s ‘sister planet’ should happen before putting humans on Mars, experts claim
THERE is lots of excitement about the pursuit of putting a human on Mars, but a cohort of scientists have advocated for a different destination for mankind's first inter-planetary journey. Other than the Moon, Venus is our closest neighbor. And despite its toxic atmosphere, it's more like Earth than many...
