From 5:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Please join the Seekonk Police Department, Faith Christian Center, Seekonk Congregational Church, Grace Community Chapel, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Seekonk Free Methodist Church, Memorial Baptist Church, and New Destiny Christian Assembly for our second annual Faith & Blue event. Faith & Blue is a nationwide event which brings the faith community and law enforcement together through various community activities such as car seat installation checkpoint and UTV rides. This event will be a Cookout followed by moving indoors for a Movie Night (Jumanji). Families can also enjoy a bounce house and games. Snacks and beverages will also be provided by Young’s Catering, Chick-fil-A, and other local businesses while supplies last. If possible, please visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/seekonkpd and respond to our event invite to let us know if you are coming. We look forward to seeing you there! (Indoors if weather requires)

SEEKONK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO