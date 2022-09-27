Read full article on original website
Hike to Steere Hill to See the Blood Moon!
Glocester– On Sunday, October 9th at 6pm, the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council (WRWC) invites you to a full moon hike at the Steere Hill Conservation Area in Glocester. This hike is the last trip of the 2022 “Explore the Woonasquatucket- Source to Sea'' recreational series. From the headwaters of the Woonasquatucket in North Smithfield to downtown Providence, the series tours beautiful and historic sites throughout the Woonasquatucket River watershed, with paddle trips, hikes, and bike rides. Check out the full schedule at www.WRWC.ORG/EVENTS.
East Providence Historical Society News
Thanks to everyone who supported the art sales at Hunt’s and the Weaver Li-brary - we all profited from this man’s generosity through his art. The Pleasant Street bridge is still out but the Historical Society is definitely “IN” with a brand new exhibit about EP’s neighborhoods. Come discover the history of your area. And don’t forget that you can begin searching for your ancestors with the help of our expert research crew at the Ed Center - free to all who would like our help.
Take a Chance and Win Some Great Prizes
The East Providence Scout House Association will be holding its annual fundraising event this coming November. Every day a winning ticket will be drawn for a great prize. There will be 30 of them! Some of the prizes included in this year's drawing are: 4 tickets to the Ice Houses in Lincoln, New Hampshire, 2 tickets to the Providence Performing Art Center, 4 tickets to the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat in Essex, Connecticut, two tickets for dinner and a show at the Newport Playhouse in Newport, Rhode Island, a gondola ride for 2 on an authentic Venetian gondola in Providence and 4 Providence Bruins Flex tickets.
Girl Scout Braxtyn Craig, of East Providence, Awarded Exclusive Scholarship to Mount Saint Charles Academy
Mount Saint Charles Academy (MSC) has partnered with Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England to offer an exclusive scholarship that will provide funding for one Girl Scout to attend MSC from grade 6 through grade 12. This Scholarship has been awarded to Braxtyn Craig, a 6th grade student coming from Myran J. Francis Elementary School in East Providence.
Yard Waste Collection in Seekonk
The autumn curbside collection of yard waste for residents of Seekonk will occur from October 17 until December 2, 2022. The collection by the Dept. of Public Works will take place and correspond with the normal day of the week for your trash pickup.
You’re invited to National Faith and Blue Weekend - Cookout and Movie Night
From 5:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Please join the Seekonk Police Department, Faith Christian Center, Seekonk Congregational Church, Grace Community Chapel, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Seekonk Free Methodist Church, Memorial Baptist Church, and New Destiny Christian Assembly for our second annual Faith & Blue event. Faith & Blue is a nationwide event which brings the faith community and law enforcement together through various community activities such as car seat installation checkpoint and UTV rides. This event will be a Cookout followed by moving indoors for a Movie Night (Jumanji). Families can also enjoy a bounce house and games. Snacks and beverages will also be provided by Young’s Catering, Chick-fil-A, and other local businesses while supplies last. If possible, please visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/seekonkpd and respond to our event invite to let us know if you are coming. We look forward to seeing you there! (Indoors if weather requires)
New Pomham Rocks Lighthouse Christmas Ornament
Get a head start on the holiday season with a new ornament from Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. The 2022 ornament features a colorful photo of the north view of East Providence’s historic lighthouse. The 2” diameter classic ceramic ornament has a white ribbon hanger and is displayed in a green and gold box. It is made exclusively for Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse by Barlow Designs of East Providence and is priced at $20. A card describing the history of this New England landmark accompanies the ornament.
Seekonk to Be Admitted to Bi-County Collaborative
Seekonk Public Schools will be admitted to the Bi-County Collaborative in 2023. “I am pleased to announce Seekonk will be admitted into the Bi-County Collaborative in July of next year in time for the 2023-2024 school year,” Superintendent Rich Drolet said Monday. “I have been trying to get Seekonk into Bi-Co for over three years now. We anticipate about $50,000 in annual savings because we will be charged a reduced rate for any Seekonk students who attend any out-of-district placement as part of the Bi-County Collaborative.”
Back and better than ever before, it’s time for Christmas in the Village!
Friday Take-Out Turkey Supper (Pre-Order Only) Unique Boutique, Woodworkers Room & Mrs. Claus’ Closet.
Rehoboth Explores Green Energy
The Board of Selectmen has given authorization to the Green Energy Committee to proceed with their plans for the Pleasant Street and Tremont Street fire stations. Carolyn Panofsky, chairperson of the committee, said grant funding would be used. $200,000 is the maximum amount of funding which can be applied for.
Michael Tougias presents King Philip's Indian War
NY Times bestselling author Michael Tougias will give a slide presentation on the war between the Colonists and Native Americans in 1675-76. Tougias is the author of the acclaimed Until I Have No Country (A novel of King Philip's War), and co-author with Eric Schultz of King Philip's War: The History and Legacy of America's Forgotten Conflict.
Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinets and Join Your Fellow Townies To Help Prevent Prescription Drug Misuse
East Providence, RI – With opioid overdose reaching record levels last year, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announces its 23rd Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday October 29th, 2022. The DEA will partner with The East Providence Police Department, the City of East Providence and the East Providence Prevention Coalition for Take Back Day, continuing over a decade long partnership. At its last Take Back Day in April 2022, the DEA collected a large amount of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications, with the nation’s public turning in 360 tons of unwanted drugs, with 57.5 pounds being collected right here in East Providence, thanks to residents like you!
COA Kitchen Will Reopen
The kitchen at the Rehoboth Council on Aging will reopen in a few weeks after a new water filtration system was installed at the facility. “The dishwashing machine is already installed,” Selectman George Solas said Monday. “When the water’s running, we can then test the washing machine to make sure all the pipes work and there are no leaks.”
EPLAC October Meeting and Workshop
The East Providence Local Advisory Committee For Special Education (EPLAC) welcomes all to attend the October meeting held on Wednesday October 26h at 6:00 pm at the Martin Middle School Library. 111 Brown St. East Providence. This month’s meeting will feature a workshop: Neurodiversity. Presented by: Brittany Kobeissi, M.S.
Rehoboth Focuses on Cyber security
The town of Rehoboth will be joining in the effort to promote cyber security. Since 2004, the President of the United States and Congress have declared October to be Cyber security Awareness Month, helping individuals protect themselves online as threats to technology and confidential data become more commonplace. The Cyber security and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cyber security Alliance (NCA) lead a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise cyber security awareness nationally and internationally.
