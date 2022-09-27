Read full article on original website
Bridgeport police: Man stole cellphone from 11-year-old girl
The incident happened in the area of Pearl and East Main streets.
Officials: Child approached by stranger while walking with grandmother from Elmont school
The Elmont School District says a child was approached by a stranger at Covert Avenue School while walking home last Thursday afternoon.
ALERT CENTER: Long Beach police issue warning about increase in vehicle thefts
The City of Long Beach is issuing an alert to residents about recent vehicle thefts. Police say they have been experiencing an increase in the number of vehicles being entered unlawfully with valuables being stolen. Vehicles being entered have been unlocked. Police are urging residents to lock their car doors...
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
Police: 4 men arrested for selling THC gummies at Bellmore store
According to detectives, officers executed a search warrant at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store located at 2825 Merrick Road.
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
Police: 1 car stolen, cash taken from 5 other vehicles in Oceanside
Police say the most important thing is for people to lock their cars and take their keys or their fobs inside the house.
Police: 2 suspects fired gun from car before crash
Two men fired a gun from a car before crashing the vehicle in Bridgeport, police say.
WGMD Radio
Two Charged by Dover PD after Chase in Stolen Car
Two New Jersey men have been arrested by Dover Police after a chase early Friday morning. Dover Police were notified by police in Edgewater New Jersey about a stolen vehicle that was being tracked in the area of the Royal Farms. Police spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle kept going and police gave chase. The chase ended at Northdown Drive when the three people inside ran off on foot. With help from a K9 unit, 20 year old Nasir Ray and a 17 year old – both from Edgewater were arrested. The driver was not located – he is black and wore a gray hoodie.
Paterson seizes 21 ATVs, passes law cracking down on illegal vehicles
Police and elected officials in Paterson have a message for people who drive ATVs and other illegal vehicles on public property – if you’re caught, you’ll face hefty fines and you won’t get the vehicle back. “If we seize your illegal vehicle, we’re keeping your illegal...
Stabbing During Robbery Reported On Rutgers Campus: Police
An armed robbery led to a stabbing at Rutgers University early Thursday, Sept 29, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:29 a.m. near the intersection of French Street and Prospect Street in New Brunswick, university police said. During a brief fight, one of three suspects slashed the victim’s arm with...
Man threatens Newark restaurant employees with knife, accidentally stabs himself
A man at a Newark restaurant accidentally stabbed himself after threatening workers with a knife on Tuesday.
School bus, mini-bus crash injures 10 on NY-CT border
A school bus and a mini-bus collided on the Port Chester/Connecticut border Tuesday.
ocscanner.news
HAZLET: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS PERSON
HAZLET POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS PERSON. We are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the below pictured subject:. On Thursday September 22, 2022, the pictured subject was involved in a hit and run motor vehicle accident which left the passenger of the other vehicle injured. She is believed to be operating a white BMW series x5 with a NJ temporary license plate. Anyone who can identify or has information regarding the pictured subject is urged to contact Patrolman Patrick Kiley 732-264-6565.
Police: Gun found near Wright Tech and Scalzi Park
Police say it was found Sunday night in a cardboard box on the border of the park and the school.
Police: Levittown man choked 10-year-old boy, punched victim's mother
A Levittown man was arrested for allegedly choking a 10-year-old and then hitting the boy's mother, police say.
Alert Center: Man wanted for August assaults, shooting in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 51-year-old man is wanted for two separate assault incidents that took place in August in Brooklyn.
Police seek suspect who allegedly shoplifted from Kohl’s in Orange
Police are trying to identify the person accused of shoplifting at a Kohl's in Orange.
Police: Bronx man faces charges for blocking entrance to Hempstead Planned Parenthood
A Bronx man is charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act for allegedly trying to keep people out of a Planned Parenthood center in Hempstead.
Mahwah Tree Worker Severely Injured In 40-Foot Fall
A tree worker in Mahwah was airlifted with severe injuries after falling 40 or so feet, authorities said. AirMed One was summoned to Glasgow Terrace -- between Route 202 and West Ramapo Avenue -- around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The chopper was called out of concern over area traffic...
