Two New Jersey men have been arrested by Dover Police after a chase early Friday morning. Dover Police were notified by police in Edgewater New Jersey about a stolen vehicle that was being tracked in the area of the Royal Farms. Police spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle kept going and police gave chase. The chase ended at Northdown Drive when the three people inside ran off on foot. With help from a K9 unit, 20 year old Nasir Ray and a 17 year old – both from Edgewater were arrested. The driver was not located – he is black and wore a gray hoodie.

EDGEWATER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO