Fair Lawn, NJ

New Jersey State
Fair Lawn, NJ
Fair Lawn, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
#Police#Catalytic Converters#Thefts#Property Crime
WGMD Radio

Two Charged by Dover PD after Chase in Stolen Car

Two New Jersey men have been arrested by Dover Police after a chase early Friday morning. Dover Police were notified by police in Edgewater New Jersey about a stolen vehicle that was being tracked in the area of the Royal Farms. Police spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle kept going and police gave chase. The chase ended at Northdown Drive when the three people inside ran off on foot. With help from a K9 unit, 20 year old Nasir Ray and a 17 year old – both from Edgewater were arrested. The driver was not located – he is black and wore a gray hoodie.
EDGEWATER, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ocscanner.news

HAZLET: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS PERSON

HAZLET POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS PERSON. We are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the below pictured subject:. On Thursday September 22, 2022, the pictured subject was involved in a hit and run motor vehicle accident which left the passenger of the other vehicle injured. She is believed to be operating a white BMW series x5 with a NJ temporary license plate. Anyone who can identify or has information regarding the pictured subject is urged to contact Patrolman Patrick Kiley 732-264-6565.
HAZLET, NJ
Daily Voice

Mahwah Tree Worker Severely Injured In 40-Foot Fall

A tree worker in Mahwah was airlifted with severe injuries after falling 40 or so feet, authorities said. AirMed One was summoned to Glasgow Terrace -- between Route 202 and West Ramapo Avenue -- around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The chopper was called out of concern over area traffic...
MAHWAH, NJ

