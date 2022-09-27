Note: full report is available for download at coloradofuturescsu.org. Colorado’s housing affordability challenge has been well documented, particularly as it became more acute in the second half of the last decade. The state’s strong recovery from the Great Recession and the pandemic, coupled with strong housing demand and limited supply on the market resulted in price pressures greater than any the state had seen in decades. However, the past few months have foretold changing economic conditions. While recession is not yet in the forecast, the state’s economy is showing vulnerabilities to broader macroeconomic conditions and is exhibiting signs of slowing.

