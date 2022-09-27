Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Architecture Firm Does More than Just Draw. They Grow Gardens!Inside the Firm PodcastLongmont, CO
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Colorado State University
Video: Latinx Heritage Month is underway at CSU
Latinx Heritage Month — Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 — is underway at Colorado State University. The monthlong celebration kicked off Sept. 15 in the Lory Student Center Plaza with music as well as a performance from California’s DJ Von Kiss in the LSC’s Sutherland Garden. With events happening until Oct. 15, there’s still plenty to celebrate, including a talk with award-winning poet Sonia Guiñansaca on Oct. 5.
Colorado State University
“The Wolves” steps off the UCA stage to give audiences a dose of hyperreality
In its season opener, Colorado State University Theatre is dropping audiences into the middle of a high school athletic field, turning the audience into spectators for the fierce and funny production “The Wolves.”. “The play is actually really engaging and surprising in a lot of ways,” said director and...
Colorado State University
CSU, partners break ground on affordable housing project near Timberline Church
Finding affordable housing in the Fort Collins area is an ongoing challenge for Colorado State University employees, but CSU and two partners took a significant step toward alleviating that situation Wednesday when they broke ground on a new apartment development near Timberline Church. Rendezvous Trail Apartments – a collaboration among...
Colorado State University
NBC News Correspondent Kerry Sanders to speak at CSU photo and video symposium Oct. 6
NBC News Correspondent Kerry Sanders, who regularly appears on NBC Nightly News, Today, and MSNBC, is the keynote speaker for the inaugural Donald and Lorena Wildlife Photo and Video Symposium at Colorado State University. The free public symposium — Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the...
Colorado State University
Colorado Futures Center: A market ‘correction’ won’t solve the state’s affordable housing challenge without an unprecedented drop in home prices
Note: full report is available for download at coloradofuturescsu.org. Colorado’s housing affordability challenge has been well documented, particularly as it became more acute in the second half of the last decade. The state’s strong recovery from the Great Recession and the pandemic, coupled with strong housing demand and limited supply on the market resulted in price pressures greater than any the state had seen in decades. However, the past few months have foretold changing economic conditions. While recession is not yet in the forecast, the state’s economy is showing vulnerabilities to broader macroeconomic conditions and is exhibiting signs of slowing.
