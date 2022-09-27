ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Colorado State University

Video: Latinx Heritage Month is underway at CSU

Latinx Heritage Month — Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 — is underway at Colorado State University. The monthlong celebration kicked off Sept. 15 in the Lory Student Center Plaza with music as well as a performance from California’s DJ Von Kiss in the LSC’s Sutherland Garden. With events happening until Oct. 15, there’s still plenty to celebrate, including a talk with award-winning poet Sonia Guiñansaca on Oct. 5.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

CSU, partners break ground on affordable housing project near Timberline Church

Finding affordable housing in the Fort Collins area is an ongoing challenge for Colorado State University employees, but CSU and two partners took a significant step toward alleviating that situation Wednesday when they broke ground on a new apartment development near Timberline Church. Rendezvous Trail Apartments – a collaboration among...
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
State
Oregon State
State
Tennessee State
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Wyoming State
Fort Collins, CO
Entertainment
Colorado State University

Colorado Futures Center: A market ‘correction’ won’t solve the state’s affordable housing challenge without an unprecedented drop in home prices

Note: full report is available for download at coloradofuturescsu.org. Colorado’s housing affordability challenge has been well documented, particularly as it became more acute in the second half of the last decade. The state’s strong recovery from the Great Recession and the pandemic, coupled with strong housing demand and limited supply on the market resulted in price pressures greater than any the state had seen in decades. However, the past few months have foretold changing economic conditions. While recession is not yet in the forecast, the state’s economy is showing vulnerabilities to broader macroeconomic conditions and is exhibiting signs of slowing.
FORT COLLINS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy