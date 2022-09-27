ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Ogden, UT

A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine

It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Local refugee organization honors the owner of iconic Logan restaurant – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — The Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) honored a local business owner late last week as the recipient of their first ever Community Champion Award. On KVNU’s For the People program, CRIC director Danny Beus said that Angie’s Restaurant owner Saboor Sahely was to be recognized during the organization’s annual Harvest Moon Dinner held at the Old Barn in Paradise. He said Saboor is very deserving.
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Food & Wine

Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great

On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
UTAH STATE
utahrealtygroup.com

2814 W 560 S, Lehi, UT 84043

**OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29TH 5:30PM-6:30PM** Welcome to your new home that is perfectly located on a large corner lot in the Jordan Willows neighborhood of Lehi. This large two-story home features an open floor-plan with a spacious kitchen, granite countertops, corner pantry and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the dining and family room area making it a great space for family gatherings and entertaining. Upstairs you'll find the huge primary suite with separate tub and large tiled shower, double sink vanity and 2 walk in closets. You will also find 3 additional spacious bedrooms on this level along with a fun colorful laundry room. Make your way to your fully fenced backyard with mature tree and no backyard neighbors. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer and Buyer Broker to verify all.
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

Pop-up market you won’t want to miss

A pop-up market in Sandy joined the show today! Melany Larsen, the owner of Penny Lane Market, spoke of this event. Happening four times a year at Crescent Hall in Sandy, the Penny Lane Market features handmade goods and gift items from local small shops and vendors. The next market, October 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, will feature fall decorations, handmade treats, apparel, jewelry, art and so much more, all in the theme of fall and Halloween.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument

SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Salt Lake City to Gain a New Food Hall and Rooftop Bar in Granary District

(Good Things Utah) Never know what to eat? Struggle agreeing on dinner with your partner? Want a great place to meet up with friends for a drink? Might we suggest a trip to the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar. Woodbine is located at 545 W. 700 S. in Salt Lake City just off the 6th South exit in the Granary District. This might just be your newest spot to get a bowl of ramen and a slice of pizza, all in one spot. Everyone will be happy about your restaurant pick!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Intermountain Healthcare to rename to Intermountain Health

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare will rebrand to Intermountain Health in 2023. The Utah-based health care provider said in Tuesday’s statement that the change would more accurately reflect the company’s mission of keeping people healthy. “Intermountain’s mission of ‘helping people live the healthiest lives possible’ will...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah

Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
OGDEN, UT
globeslcc.com

New gender-inclusive restroom signage to roll out soon

Students who have walked through the Academic and Administration Building at Salt Lake Community College’s Taylorsville Redwood Campus may have noticed new signs outside certain restrooms. The signage is bright green and features three circles – which read “body,” “mind” and “spirit” – surrounding an image of a restroom...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

