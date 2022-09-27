Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Silicon Summit announces statewide expansion
SALT LAKE CITY — Silicon Slopes’s massive tech summit starts today at the Vivint Arena. The two-day business and technology-focused event is in its sixth year. Silicon Slopes CEO Clint Betts said the summit is expanding and next year the event will boast a week’s worth of events spanning from Logan to St. George.
Army says it’s making changes after drowning of Utah solider
A Utah soldier drowned last year due, at least in part, to an inadequate safety vest and a lack of protocols by U.S. Army special forces, according to an investigator’s report.
8 activities you can do in between general conference sessions
October General Conference 2022, activities to do with your friends
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
ksl.com
Nodding to the past, looking to the future. Utah's Kennecott again mining copper underground
BINGHAM CANYON — The Kennecott Copper Mine has been a fixture of the Salt Lake Valley for over 100 years and on Tuesday, the mine announced that it will be moving mining operations underground in its next step to extract copper. The mine — which began operations in 1906...
KSLTV
Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument
SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
kvnutalk
Local refugee organization honors the owner of iconic Logan restaurant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) honored a local business owner late last week as the recipient of their first ever Community Champion Award. On KVNU’s For the People program, CRIC director Danny Beus said that Angie’s Restaurant owner Saboor Sahely was to be recognized during the organization’s annual Harvest Moon Dinner held at the Old Barn in Paradise. He said Saboor is very deserving.
ksl.com
Utah Inland Port Authority pauses 'all major capital projects,' as new report outlines flaws
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority is taking a timeout as problems related to its future begin to build. The port authority is already experiencing a shift in leadership and dealing with a state audit that questions its ongoing planning. Now, a report from a California logistics expert is tacking onto the concerns, raising doubts about the inland port's value to the state.
ksl.com
Swiss train manufacturer is looking for a new generation of workers in Utah
This story is sponsored by Stadler. Public transit is back in style in the U.S. — and so are skilled manufacturing careers. Writing for Forbes, Mark C. Perna illustrates how this industry has evolved into an enticing career option for younger generations. "In this field, young people can be...
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
UTA cutting several winter services to Park City including ski buses
UTAH — On September 28, Utah Transit Authority (UTA) announced that they will be cutting their services due to “staffing shortages and hiring challenges.” These service cuts include several routes […]
Poll: How worried are Utahns about the Great Salt Lake?
A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll shows that more people in Utah care about the Great Salt Lake — and they are also willing to throw more resources at it.
kslnewsradio.com
Draper City suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at Point of the Mountain
DRAPER, Utah — The city of Draper is suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at the Point of the Mountain. The city said it wants to keep Geneva Rock from expanding. But the company claims its operations are protected under Utah Code. While Geneva Rock has met the requirements...
Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube. J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point. “I could really have, […]
Salt Lake County Democratic Party responds to accusations its investigation was ‘unfair’
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Democratic Party (SLCo Democratic Party) Chair Eva Lopez responded on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to accusations from Benjamin Grindstaff, the attorney for Utah State Senator Gene Davis. Grindstaff accused the SLCo Democratic Party of unfairly conducting their investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Senator Davis. Allegations […]
ksl.com
New Forward Party emerges in Utah to shake up 2-party system
SALT LAKE CITY — Local candidates for Utah government aim to shake up the two-party system in the state. The Forward Party emerged publicly in Utah on Monday at a meet-and-greet at Salt Lake City's Granite Library. Around 35 people showed up, asking questions of the newly represented candidates and mingling with them about their new initiative.
‘The Letter:’ As grief turns to rage, Snarr family searches for peace
Zachary Snarr was murdered in Salt Lake City in 1996. “The Letter” explores the Snarr family’s grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness.
Temple Square renovation: See the latest photos
Excavation of the now-demolished South Visitors Center is complete and construction of pavilions and a new guest building is under way at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
