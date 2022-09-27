ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Silicon Summit announces statewide expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Silicon Slopes’s massive tech summit starts today at the Vivint Arena. The two-day business and technology-focused event is in its sixth year. Silicon Slopes CEO Clint Betts said the summit is expanding and next year the event will boast a week’s worth of events spanning from Logan to St. George.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
OGDEN, UT
Utah State
Utah Education
Herald-Journal

Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval

One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument

SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Local refugee organization honors the owner of iconic Logan restaurant – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — The Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) honored a local business owner late last week as the recipient of their first ever Community Champion Award. On KVNU’s For the People program, CRIC director Danny Beus said that Angie’s Restaurant owner Saboor Sahely was to be recognized during the organization’s annual Harvest Moon Dinner held at the Old Barn in Paradise. He said Saboor is very deserving.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Utah Inland Port Authority pauses 'all major capital projects,' as new report outlines flaws

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority is taking a timeout as problems related to its future begin to build. The port authority is already experiencing a shift in leadership and dealing with a state audit that questions its ongoing planning. Now, a report from a California logistics expert is tacking onto the concerns, raising doubts about the inland port's value to the state.
UTAH STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah

Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
OGDEN, UT
wasatchmag.com

A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine

It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ABC4

Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube.  J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point.  “I could really have, […]
HOLLADAY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake County Democratic Party responds to accusations its investigation was ‘unfair’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Democratic Party (SLCo Democratic Party) Chair Eva Lopez responded on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to accusations from Benjamin Grindstaff, the attorney for Utah State Senator Gene Davis. Grindstaff accused the SLCo Democratic Party of unfairly conducting their investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Senator Davis. Allegations […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

New Forward Party emerges in Utah to shake up 2-party system

SALT LAKE CITY — Local candidates for Utah government aim to shake up the two-party system in the state. The Forward Party emerged publicly in Utah on Monday at a meet-and-greet at Salt Lake City's Granite Library. Around 35 people showed up, asking questions of the newly represented candidates and mingling with them about their new initiative.
UTAH STATE

