Read full article on original website
Related
City of Madison Wisconsin
Willow Creek Watershed Study
A virtual public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Sept. 29, 2022, via Zoom for this watershed. Registration prior is required. The City of Madison will be completing a watershed study in the Willow Creek watershed (as shown below). The watershed study will identify causes of existing flooding and then look at potential solutions to try to reduce flooding. The study will use computer models to assist with the evaluations. In April 2020, the City of Madison Engineering Division contracted with MSA Professional Services to complete the watershed study and report, including an existing and proposed conditions analysis.For more information please see the Flash Flooding Story Map. *Note: Please view the story map using Firefox or Google Chrome browsers. Story maps are not viewable with Internet Explorer.The watershed drains to the north to Lake Mendota through Willow Creek, which runs through the University of Wisconsin - Madison campus.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Fire at Downtown Property Linked to Unattended Fire Pit
Firefighters responded to a fraternity house downtown for reports of smoke and flames seen at the back of the house. Engine Co. 1 found light smoke in the area as they approached 12 Langdon Street. Upon investigation, firefighters found an outdoor fire pit with smoldering debris situated atop a flat-roof deck. The wood decking under the fire pit was charred and smoldering. Firefighters cut away part of the deck, and they searched adjacent residential units, to check for fire extension. The crew confirmed fire did not spread into other areas of the building. Residents reported using the fire pit the previous night and thought the fire had been extinguished. Nobody was injured or displaced.
State Highway 19 reopened near Sun Prairie following crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at Town Hall Drive on the eastern edge of Sun Prairie Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said they received multiple calls about a multi-vehicle crash in the area around 5:55 p.m. As of 7 p.m., the...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Watershed public meeting tomorrow, update on sidewalks, meetings, events, and announcements
Please join us TOMORROW evening, September 29, for the Public Information Meeting on the Willow Creek Watershed Study from 6-8pm. Please register in advance. There are two areas in the district still awaiting sidewalk work: the area bounded by Allen, Regent, Commonwealth, and Virginia Terrace, and the area bounded by University, Breese, Regent, and Randall. The contractors were supposed to have completed work already, but they have not. City staff have communicated the expectation that the contractors finish their work this season, and that if work is not completed, the contractors will be subject to fines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson barn destroyed by fire; family plans to rebuild
JEFFERSON, Wis. - Bringing the cows back home is all one Jefferson family wants – after an unexpected tragedy struck its main source of income. You can always find a friend on the Plucinski family farm. "We always wanted, animals, we love what we do," said Meg Plucinski. But...
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Fire Chief Gives Update On Response At Metalcraft Of Mayville
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department has provided some additional details about a response call to the Metalcraft of Mayville on the city’s northside Tuesday night. Fire Chief Michael Wesle says crews responded to the structure on 2020 North Spring Street around 8pm for a report of a small fire in a welding booth.
nbc15.com
Manure processing plant a possibility to keep Dane Co. lakes clean
Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
Quarra breaks ground on 25-acre headquarters in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Quarra Stone broke ground Wednesday on a new world headquarters in Sun Prairie. The 25-acre campus is valued at $19 million and was designed by a Norwegian architectural firm. It will be twice the size of Quarra’s Madison plant and is expected to create 34 new jobs. “Today commemorates the start of the construction of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9-year-old killed in Janesville after being hit by vehicle
A 9-year-old boy was killed in Janesville on Wednesday after a driver hit them with a vehicle, police confirmed.
nbc15.com
Local power crews provide aid in Florida
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin public power crews are headed to Florida to help with hurricane relief after Hurricane Ian makes landfall this week. The Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin said they are sending 41 electric lineworkers, a fleet of bucket trucks, digger derricks and other equipment down south to work alongside the Kissimmee Utility Authority in providing power restoration in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
CBS 58
Portage man sprayed with hot oil in Saukville industrial accident, flown to area hospital
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Portage man was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after an accident at Ozaukee County Asphalt Plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a 53-year-old man was transferring heated oil --used in the production of asphalt-- from a tanker truck to a holding tank, when a failure occurred and the victim was sprayed with oil.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Madison Wisconsin
Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports
The Madison Police Department has been inundated with fraud complaints with individuals being scammed into sending money via electronic means to "Landlords" to rent property. The individual often later finds that either the property does not exist (or is unavailable for rent), or the person with whom they've been speaking neither owns nor manages the property.
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond
This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas sits at $3.72 as of Monday. Wisconsin’s average is slightly higher...
nbc15.com
Waunakee brewer’s expansion projected to bring 150 jobs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane Co. brewer is pouring tens of millions of dollars into a dramatic expansion plan that is expected to bring scores of new jobs to the region. On Wednesday, Octopi Brewing detailed the project, which will see the company more than double the size of its current facility on Uniek Road, in Waunakee, and add a whole new 200,000-sq.-foot building across the street. On top of that, Octopi will lease another warehouse located a few miles away.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Weekly Updates (9/25-10/1)
ELECTION DAY IS 42 DAYS AWAY! MAKE SURE YOU ARE PREPARED TO CAST YOUR VOTE!!!. Yoooooo, it's about that time again. This election is uber important. Issues including legalizing marijuana and reproductive rights are on the November 8th ballot. Now is the perfect time to make sure you are prepared to vote.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County Board votes to demolish Moor Mud Baths property
WAUKESHA — The County Board met Tuesday and voted 20-3 to accept the settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this was the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. Supervisors Larry Nelson, Jeremy Walz and Tom Schellinger...
Comments / 0