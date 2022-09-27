Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is TerrifyingTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
4 Fun Places to Go With Kids in Lancaster City This FallMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
The Daily Collegian
Abington honors alumni for service, accomplishments, philanthropy
ABINGTON, Pa. — The Penn State Abington Office of Development and Alumni Relations has announced the winners of its annual alumni awards, which recognize the service, accomplishments, and philanthropic investments of Abington alumni and friends for enriching the campus and student experience. "We are so proud and grateful for...
The Daily Collegian
Szimhart, cult information specialist, visits Penn State Berks
WYOMISSING, Pa. — From the People’s Temple to the Branch Davidians to Heaven’s Gate to NXIVM, cults have held the public’s fascination for decades. So how does an artist become a cult deprogrammer? Joseph Szimhart has been a cult information specialist since 1980. He will discuss his career when he visits Penn State Berks at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. This event is free and open to the public.
The Daily Collegian
Professors, students partner with manufacturers on innovative solutions
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Two Penn State Harrisburg professors are working with students to help regional manufacturers develop innovative solutions to real-life issues in the industry. Issam Abu-Mahfouz, associate professor of mechanical engineering, and Grady Mathews, assistant professor of civil engineering, in the college’s School of Science, Engineering, and Technology,...
The Daily Collegian
Deadline extended for community engaged research fellowship program applications
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI)’s Community-Engaged Research Core is accepting applications for the 2023-24 Community-Engaged Research Fellowship Program now through Oct. 24. The program provides training and a mentorship network to scientists interested in advancing their community-engaged research expertise across Penn State campuses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily Collegian
Co-Op Stories: Renee Paetzell inspired by geriatric health care internship
Editor's note: This story is part of a series profiling internship experiences of undergraduate students participating in Penn State Schuylkill Co-Op. For more stories like Paetzell’s, visit schuylkill.psu.edu/co-op-stories. The series is written by Jontae Martin, a fourth-year Penn State Schuylkill student majoring in corporate communication. SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. —...
The Daily Collegian
Literary competition seeks a variety of students' works
YORK, Pa. — Fiction, poetry, and visual art are all being accepted for the Penn State York Literary Competition, now under way. Writers of fiction and poetry, and those with an artistic flare (cover art) who are interested in having their work published, should plan to enter the Penn State York Literary Competition sponsored by the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center (The Pullo Center) and Any Other Word, the campus’ online literary magazine. This competition is open to Penn State York students.
The Daily Collegian
The Medical Minute: Treating and avoiding food-borne illnesses
HERSHEY, Pa. — If you ever suffered through a case of food poisoning, you probably wondered what happened ― and what you can do to make sure it never happens again. Dr. Ananya Daggubati, site director of the John R. Dietz Emergency Department at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital, has advice on how to avoid food-borne illnesses and what to do if you find yourself suffering from a case of food poisoning.
Comments / 0