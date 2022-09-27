Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily Collegian
Co-Op Stories: Renee Paetzell inspired by geriatric health care internship
Editor's note: This story is part of a series profiling internship experiences of undergraduate students participating in Penn State Schuylkill Co-Op. For more stories like Paetzell’s, visit schuylkill.psu.edu/co-op-stories. The series is written by Jontae Martin, a fourth-year Penn State Schuylkill student majoring in corporate communication. SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. —...
The Daily Collegian
Things to Do at Penn State: Sept. 30-Oct. 7
What's happening at Penn State? Here's a look at some of the cultural events — both in-person and virtual — taking place across the University:. The Killers — 7:30 p.m., Oct. 4, Bryce Jordan Center, University Park campus. The band brings its "Imploding the Mirage" Tour to Penn State.
The Daily Collegian
Gidos' $500,000 gift will support Penn State Smeal fintech initiatives
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Smeal College of Business has received a $500,000 gift from alumni Jeff and Wendy Gido to endow the Jeff and Wendy Gido – Goldman Sachs Distinction in Financial Technology Fund. Their gift, which was made possible through the Goldman Sachs Gives...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State announces new senior director of Campus Recreation
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Stephen Kampf has been appointed senior director of Campus Recreation, effective Sept. 26. Kampf comes to Penn State from the State University of New York College at Cortland, where he served two years as the director of recreational sports. Prior to this, Kampf served 14 years as the assistant vice president for Student Affairs and Director of Recreation and Wellness at Bowling Green State University, where he oversaw the recreational sports programs and facility operations, as well as a comprehensive student wellness program that included education on general wellness areas of nutrition, alcohol and other drugs, bystander intervention and sexual health.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily Collegian
Lion Ambassadors to host 'Haunted Valley' on Oct. 7
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Lion Ambassadors will explore University legends and lore at its annual “Haunted Valley” event on Friday, Oct. 7. Free and open to the public, Haunted Valley will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Hintz Family Alumni Center and University House. University House is the oldest standing structure on the University Park campus, and was home to 11 Penn State presidents.
The Daily Collegian
Next advancement and promotion for non-tenure-line faculty workshop Oct. 6
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Join the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and colleagues to learn about the promotion process for non-tenure-line faculty and take advantage of the resources and opportunities for growth and advancement. The next promotion and tenure workshop will be held from 2 to...
The Daily Collegian
Low grades in intro STEM courses may disproportionally deter minority students
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Receiving a grade of C or lower in introductory science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) classes — courses like calculus or general chemistry — makes it less likely for underrepresented minority students to earn a degree in these subjects compared to white students with similar educational backgrounds. A team of researchers, led by Penn State scientists, examined records of 109,070 students from six large, public, research-intensive universities between 2005 and 2018, showing that a low grade in even one of these courses disproportionately impacted underrepresented minority students. The study suggests that new approaches are needed to address the disparity in outcomes for underrepresented STEM students, including a critical examination of institutional structures and policies that may inhibit equity.
The Daily Collegian
Professors, students partner with manufacturers on innovative solutions
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Two Penn State Harrisburg professors are working with students to help regional manufacturers develop innovative solutions to real-life issues in the industry. Issam Abu-Mahfouz, associate professor of mechanical engineering, and Grady Mathews, assistant professor of civil engineering, in the college’s School of Science, Engineering, and Technology,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily Collegian
Deadline extended for community engaged research fellowship program applications
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI)’s Community-Engaged Research Core is accepting applications for the 2023-24 Community-Engaged Research Fellowship Program now through Oct. 24. The program provides training and a mentorship network to scientists interested in advancing their community-engaged research expertise across Penn State campuses.
Wolf visits Kiddie Space Heights in WB to discuss child care tax credits
WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday said his $25 million child care tax credit program is just a start. “But it&rsquo
Comments / 0