‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sends Home First Couple of Season 31 During Premiere: See Who Got Eliminated
This article contains spoilers for the season 31 premiere episode of Dancing With the Stars. Dancing With the Stars is back! The premiere began with a fun-filled opening number and ended with the first elimination of the season. The pairings with the lowest scores were Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki and Jason Lewis and Peta […]
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch
Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
Saturday Night Live Season 48 Cast: The Full List Of Confirmed Cast Members For 2022-2023
With Saturday Night Live Season 48 on the way, now's a good time to get to know the new faces and see which longtime cast members are coming back.
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)
In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Keeping the Faith,” airing...
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
‘NCIS’ Is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite For the Season 20 Premiere
‘NCIS’ is doing something it has never done for season 20 — starting a season without Mark Harmon.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
EW.com
Kelly Ripa recalls jab from Regis Philbin before her first Live show: 'I felt horrible'
Kelly Ripa is looking back at her complicated relationship with former co-host Regis Philbin. The actress and TV host recounts her early days on Live With Regis and Kelly in her book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. According to Ripa, the excerpts about Philbin were "the hardest chapter to write."
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
msn.com
Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield
Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
How Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Was Killed Off The Show
Jeff Garlin has officially been killed off The Goldbergs about a month after the show first revealed its dark plans for his character. Garlin — who exited the ABC sitcom last season following an HR investigation into his onset behavior — was written off the show in last night’s Season 10 premiere.
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
Joel McHale confirms a Community movie is in the works... seven years after the fan-favorite NBC comedy series ended
The long-awaited follow-up movie to the NBC fan-favorite series Community is officially in the works. The news about the project was confirmed with a post that was shared to cast member Joel McHale's Instagram account on Friday, which simply featured a line of text that read '...and a movie.'. The...
NBC Leads Premiere Week in Total Viewers and Demo While ‘The Simpsons’ is Top Non-Sports Program For Adults 18-49
Fall TV returned last week, and just like last year, NBC was the broadcast network on top in primetime, among both total viewers and the key adults 18-49 demographic. During the week of Sept. 19-25 (the first week of the 2022-2023 TV season, according to Nielsen), when many of the most prominent network TV programs debuted new seasons, NBC averaged a 1.1 rating among the 18-49 demographic. While that’s a 13% drop from the 1.3 rating the network received during the same week last year, it’s still this year’s highest performance. ABC was next with a 1.0 rating compared to...
Brooke Shields, Sigourney Weaver and Molly Ringwald stun as they lead star-studded red carpet at Metropolitan Opera's opening night of Medea
A slew of stars including Brooke Shields, Sigourney Weaver and Molly Ringwald lit up the red carpet at the Metropolitan Opera's latest opening this Tuesday. Acclaimed soprano Sondra Radvanovsky is playing the title role in a production of the 18th century opera Medea by Luigi Cherubini. Brooke, 57, emphasized her...
tvinsider.com
‘The Good Doctor’: 3 Things to Prepare You for the Adrenaline-Filled Season 6 Premiere
There was great joy and terrible heartbreak when we last checked into St. Bonaventure Hospital in The Good Doctor. While the long-awaited wedding of Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) was being celebrated on the roof, surgery chief Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) and Nurse Villanueva (Elfina Luk) were bleeding out a few floors below after being stabbed multiple times by Villanueva’s abusive ex-boyfriend. Season 6 picks up moments later.
tvinsider.com
‘American Horror Story’: FX Sets ‘NYC’ Season, Announces Cast & Premiere
FX is setting its next chapter of American Horror Story, confirming that Season 11 will officially be titled AHS: NYC. And fans won’t have to wait long for the show’s premiere as AHS: NYC is set to arrive Wednesday, October 19 at 10/9c on FX with each episode streaming next day on Hulu. The 10-episode season will debut with the first two episodes on premiere day followed by two episodes per week each subsequent Wednesday.
Adam Sandler Talks ‘Hustle,’ Hosting ‘SNL’ This Season and Being Open to ‘Waterboy’ Sequel: ‘I Love Mama’
Adam Sandler received some of his strongest reviews of his career for his performance in Netflix’s “Hustle,” which dropped on the platform back in June. The actor and producer has always seemed like an easy target for critics to unload in reviews however, Sandler has never pretended to be anything more than who he is: a guy who loves movies and loves making them with his friends.
