Marlette Regional Hospital recently received a generous donation from a group of bikers. Members of Hog Town Inc. recently presented United Hospice Service of Marlette Regional Hospital with a check in the amount of $8,000. The funds were raised following the 17th annual Hog Town Run. Each year, the annual motorcycle rally attracts both casual and serious motorcyclists from throughout the state. This year, over 400 riders and 263 bikes participated in the Hog Town Run. With the inclusion of this year’s donation, Hog Town Inc. has contributed over $204,000 to Marlette Regional Hospital’s hospice program. The funds are used to provide care for terminally-ill patients and their families. United Hospice is a non-profit hospice that serves Sanilac, Lapeer, Huron, Tuscola and St. Clair counties. For more information, visit marlette-united-hospice.org.

MARLETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO