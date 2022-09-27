Read full article on original website
Hog Town bikers donate to Marlette Regional Hospital’s hospice program
Marlette Regional Hospital recently received a generous donation from a group of bikers. Members of Hog Town Inc. recently presented United Hospice Service of Marlette Regional Hospital with a check in the amount of $8,000. The funds were raised following the 17th annual Hog Town Run. Each year, the annual motorcycle rally attracts both casual and serious motorcyclists from throughout the state. This year, over 400 riders and 263 bikes participated in the Hog Town Run. With the inclusion of this year’s donation, Hog Town Inc. has contributed over $204,000 to Marlette Regional Hospital’s hospice program. The funds are used to provide care for terminally-ill patients and their families. United Hospice is a non-profit hospice that serves Sanilac, Lapeer, Huron, Tuscola and St. Clair counties. For more information, visit marlette-united-hospice.org.
Jack Garvey, 85
Jack Garvey, age 85 of Peck, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He is survived by his wife, his four children, 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services for Jack Garvey will be held on Monday, October 3 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carman Banquet Hall in Peck, with visitation being held at the banquet hall on Sunday, October 2, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Elizabeth Lefler, 83
Elizabeth Lefler, age 83 of Cass City, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She is survived by her four children and their partners, 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Services for Elizabeth will be private, with a public visitation being held at the Kranz Funeral Home in Cass City on...
