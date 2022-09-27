Bo Nickal has called out Khamzat Chimaev and Logan Paul after earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. Last night on the final episode of this season’s Contender Series, Bo Nickal tore through Donovan Beard with ruthless efficiency to earn himself a UFC contract. It served as the third win of his blossoming pro career, coming just three months after he made his pro mixed martial arts debut with iKON FC – and one month after his first appearance on DWCS.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO