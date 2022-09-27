Read full article on original website
Related
Dana White Explains Decision To Release Aspen Ladd From UFC: ‘She’s Not Made Weight So Many Times, It Had to Happen’
UFC president Dana White explains the promotion’s decision to release Aspen Ladd from the promotion. It was reported earlier this week that Ladd was released from the promotion due to several weight misses. Dana White addressed the release in a post-fight press conference following the DWCS Season 6 finale.
Khamzat Chimaev reacts after being called out by Bo Nickal
Khamzat Chimaev is reacting after being called out by Bo Nickal. It was former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) who defeated Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) at Dana White’s Contender Series 10 at the UFC Apex on Tuesday night, September 27th. The middleweight match-up saw Nickal dispose...
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut
Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
Invicta FC 49 results: Jillian DeCoursey taps Jessica Delboni to claim atomweight title
Invicta FC returned to action Wednesday for a seven-fight event featuring an atomweight title bout, and MMA Junkie provided a live stream and official results of the event. Invicta FC 49 took place at Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Okla. In the main event, Jessica Delboni sought to defend the atomweight title for the first time against Jillian DeCoursey. However, the belt would change hands in the first round.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Bo Nickal earns UFC contract with 52-second submission win over Donovan Beard
LAS VEGAS -- Prepare yourselves for some Bo Nickal hype. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I national collegiate wrestling champion, starched another opponent on Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday night, submitting Donovan Beard with a triangle choke just 52 seconds into their middleweight bout. It was Nickal's second win...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 61 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Dern vs. Yan
A classic grappler vs. striker matchup headlines UFC’s latest show at the APEX, which sees Mackenzie Dern square off with Yan Xiaonan. The card also hosts a Welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo alongside the return of Raoni Barcelos opposite Trevin Jones. Three Prelims remain to be...
Dana White shares his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Let’s not get crazy here”
Dana White is sharing his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev. Former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) earned a UFC contract Tuesday night, September 27th, with a dominating win over Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout in Dana White’s Contender Series Week 10 at the UFC Apex. Nickal submitted Beard just 52 seconds into the fight.
PWMania
Logan Paul Challenged to WWE Match by UFC Fighter
On Tuesday night, Bo Nickal signed with the UFC after easily defeating Donovan Beard in Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion, won the U23 World Championship and the US Open National Championship in 2019 and is now 3-0 in professional MMA. He’s defeated all three of his opponents.
RELATED PEOPLE
Darren Till believes he has the tools to defeat Bo Nickal: “Drive the left hand through his skull”
Darren Till was glued to Dana White’s Contender Series, like many UFC fans. With that being said, Bo Nickal was the star of the season finale, as he only needed 52 seconds to finish Donovan Beard via triangle choke in the night’s featured attraction. This left White no choice but to sign the 26-year-old phenomenon.
Manager negotating Lyoto Machida’s return to the UFC to make Shogun Rua trilogy at UFC 283 in Brazil
Lyoto Machida may be a UFC fighter again soon. Machida left the UFC in 2018 on a two-fight winning streak and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was still a top contender and in Bellator, he went 2-4 and lost four straight, with his last loss coming by KO to Fabian Edwards in his final fight for the promotion.
MMAmania.com
Mackenzie Dern prefers Namajunas, Andrade fights over title shot with a win at UFC Vegas 61
Mackenzie Dern will take on Yan Xiaonan in UFC Vegas 61’s main event this Saturday night (Oct. 1, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, in search of her second straight win. With another victory, Dern can climb up the rankings, where she currently sits at No. 5 in the women’s Strawweight division.
Bo Nickal wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev or Logan Paul in his UFC debut
Bo Nickal has called out Khamzat Chimaev and Logan Paul after earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. Last night on the final episode of this season’s Contender Series, Bo Nickal tore through Donovan Beard with ruthless efficiency to earn himself a UFC contract. It served as the third win of his blossoming pro career, coming just three months after he made his pro mixed martial arts debut with iKON FC – and one month after his first appearance on DWCS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
UFC Vegas 61: Why fans and media won't be in attendance for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan
UFC fans and the MMA media were excited to attend the UFC’s APEX Center for another fight night on October 1. Many put travel plans in action, but the UFC threw a curveball at everyone just a few days before the event. Per the UFC, UFC Vegas 61 will...
Yardbarker
By The Numbers: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan
On the periphery of title contention in the Ultimate Fighting Championship women’s strawweight division, Mackenzie Dern needs only to check a few more boxes in her pursuit of the throne. The 2015 Abu Dhabi Combat Club Submission Wrestling World Championships gold medalist will take on Xiaonan Yan in the...
Comments / 0