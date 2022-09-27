ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev reacts after being called out by Bo Nickal

Khamzat Chimaev is reacting after being called out by Bo Nickal. It was former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) who defeated Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) at Dana White’s Contender Series 10 at the UFC Apex on Tuesday night, September 27th. The middleweight match-up saw Nickal dispose...
mmanews.com

Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut

Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Invicta FC 49 results: Jillian DeCoursey taps Jessica Delboni to claim atomweight title

Invicta FC returned to action Wednesday for a seven-fight event featuring an atomweight title bout, and MMA Junkie provided a live stream and official results of the event. Invicta FC 49 took place at Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Okla. In the main event, Jessica Delboni sought to defend the atomweight title for the first time against Jillian DeCoursey. However, the belt would change hands in the first round.
ESPN

Bo Nickal earns UFC contract with 52-second submission win over Donovan Beard

LAS VEGAS -- Prepare yourselves for some Bo Nickal hype. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I national collegiate wrestling champion, starched another opponent on Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday night, submitting Donovan Beard with a triangle choke just 52 seconds into their middleweight bout. It was Nickal's second win...
bjpenndotcom

Dana White shares his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Let’s not get crazy here”

Dana White is sharing his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev. Former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) earned a UFC contract Tuesday night, September 27th, with a dominating win over Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout in Dana White’s Contender Series Week 10 at the UFC Apex. Nickal submitted Beard just 52 seconds into the fight.
PWMania

Logan Paul Challenged to WWE Match by UFC Fighter

On Tuesday night, Bo Nickal signed with the UFC after easily defeating Donovan Beard in Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion, won the U23 World Championship and the US Open National Championship in 2019 and is now 3-0 in professional MMA. He’s defeated all three of his opponents.
Dana White
Bo Nickal
bjpenndotcom

Manager negotating Lyoto Machida’s return to the UFC to make Shogun Rua trilogy at UFC 283 in Brazil

Lyoto Machida may be a UFC fighter again soon. Machida left the UFC in 2018 on a two-fight winning streak and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was still a top contender and in Bellator, he went 2-4 and lost four straight, with his last loss coming by KO to Fabian Edwards in his final fight for the promotion.
bjpenndotcom

Bo Nickal wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev or Logan Paul in his UFC debut

Bo Nickal has called out Khamzat Chimaev and Logan Paul after earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. Last night on the final episode of this season’s Contender Series, Bo Nickal tore through Donovan Beard with ruthless efficiency to earn himself a UFC contract. It served as the third win of his blossoming pro career, coming just three months after he made his pro mixed martial arts debut with iKON FC – and one month after his first appearance on DWCS.
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

On the periphery of title contention in the Ultimate Fighting Championship women’s strawweight division, Mackenzie Dern needs only to check a few more boxes in her pursuit of the throne. The 2015 Abu Dhabi Combat Club Submission Wrestling World Championships gold medalist will take on Xiaonan Yan in the...
