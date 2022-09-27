ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA

'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never Told Her Family

Turns out, Khloe Kardashian is very good at keeping secrets, even from her own family. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the family explains that they are flashing back in time six months prior to the premiere episode. The Hulu reality series decided to share Khloe's baby news up front in the show's premiere, noting that Khloe did not discuss her son in the episodes leading up to the birth of her child.
WUSA

Hailey Bieber Sets the Record Straight on Selena Gomez Chants at 2021 Met Gala

Hailey Bieber is setting the record straight about those Selena Gomez chants at the 2021 Met Gala. Nope, she wasn't crying. The 25-year-old model addressed the ordeal during her in-depth conversation on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, who asked Hailey what happened when she and her husband, Justin Bieber, were on the red carpet at the ritzy affair posing for the throng of photographers amid boisterous "Se-le-na!, Se-le-na!" chants from the frenzied crowd.
OK! Magazine

She Has Butterflies! Dua Lipa Looks 'Smitten' With Trevor Noah On N.Y.C. Date Night

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah enjoyed an intimate dinner date in New York City on Wednesday, September 28. The "New Rules" singer and the Daily Show host were seen dining at Miss Lily's in East Village, and according to a source, the pop star appeared utterly "smitten" on the outing.Lipa and Noah ate dinner at a table separate from other restaurant customers, then left for a romantic walk. As OK! previously reported, the Grammy Award winner rocked a black leather jacket, baggy jeans and leopard-print heels, while the television personality sported a green jacket and black pants.NEWLY SINGLE ANWAR HADID...
WUSA

Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, Joe Alwyn Among Stars to Make 2022 'TIME 100 Next' List

Some of Hollywood's brightest rising stars were honored on Wednesday as part of the TIME100 Next roundup, which recognizes up-and-coming professionals who are changing the world across a wide variety of industries. Among the entertainers selected for the 2022 list are Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, SZA, Joe Alwyn, Jack Harlow, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lily Collins and FKA Twigs.
WUSA

Nick Kroll Jokes He Told Harry Styles to Spit on Chris Pine to Build 'Don't Worry Darling' Buzz

Nick Kroll is taking credit for the wildly dramatic press tour surrounding his new film, Don't Worry Darling. "The movie, if you haven't seen it yet, it's a thriller, and I think the less you know about the movie going in the better so that when you're watching it it's all new and surprising," Kroll saaid on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So I decided, 'Let's make a lot of buzz around the film but not about the film itself, right?'"
WUSA

George Clooney Says He and Wife Amal Have 'Never Had an Argument' As They Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Love is still in the air for George and Amal Clooney! The couple, who celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, shared the key to their lasting romance. “It does start with love,” George said during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We've never had an argument."
