Read full article on original website
Related
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
A New York team's shipping container home and tiny cabin stays have become popular on Airbnb. Now they want similar ones across the US.
A brother and sister team in New York is building tiny homes to list on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. Their two builds located a four-hour drive from New York City have been hitting an over 90% occupancy rate. The sibling duo wants to build 100 units around the country...
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelawaits.com
9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
5 Best Costco Vacation Packages
It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
techaiapp.com
Short stay: Hotel Kriunes, Near Reykjavik, Iceland – A Luxury Travel Blog
The family-run Hotel Kriunes is a unique luxury hotel that is often overlooked by visitors heading directly for Reykjavik, yet it offers a lovely alternative on the capital’s outskirts. Nestled on the shores of Lake Elliðavatn, popular with migratory birds as well as fishermen looking to catch char, trout and salmon, the hotel provides a more rural alternative to suburban Reykjavik.
vinlove.net
Three Vietnamese boutique resorts in Asia’s top
Legacy Yen Tu, Azerai La Residence, and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island are three winners of Travel World Awards 2022. At the World Travel Awards 2022 (World Travel Awards) Asia – Oceania region, Legacy Yen Tu won the award for Vietnam’s leading boutique resort . The boutique hotel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Regal Owner Cineworld’s Future Admissions to Remain Below Pre-Pandemic Levels, Interim Results Reveal
Beleaguered cinema chain Cineworld, which recently commenced Chapter 11 proceedings in a Texas bankruptcy court, has revealed interim financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, and the overall picture is not rosy. While the company’s revenue for the first six months of 2022 rose to $1.51 billion, from $292.8 million during the same period in COVID-hit 2021, operating profit rose to $57.3 million from last year’s loss of $208.9 million and loss before tax shrank to $364.9 million from $576.4 million, cash reduced to $131 million in June from $354 million at the end of 2021. The group...
Japan will finally open up to independent travellers on 11 October
Japan, one of the last major nations to retain strict Covid controls on visitors, will finally open to independent travellers on 11 October.The country banned arrivals from dozens of countries, including the UK, on 1 April 2020, with borders closed to tourists for over two years.In June there was a partial relaxation, with travellers on organised tours allowed to enter subject to a daily cap in arrivals. Earlier this month the concession was extended to visitors on individual packages, when sponsored by an approved Japanese travel agency.Now the prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has told a news conference in New York...
Methane blast in Baltic Sea highlights global problem
As serious as the methane escaping from ruptured pipelines on the floor of the Baltic Sea may be, there are alarming incidents of massive methane releases happening around the world constantly
EU set to adopt windfall levy, but no deal on gas price cap
BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union energy ministers were set Friday to adopt a package of measures including a windfall levy on profits by fossil fuel companies, but a deal on capping gas prices remained off the table. With energy prices skyrocketing across Europe since the Russian invasion...
Hyatt Centric brand debuts in Chandigarh with Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh, marking the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand in Chandigarh. Paying homage to French architect Le Corbusier who designed the city along with Pierre Jeanneret, Jane Drew, and Maxwell Fry, the hotel celebrates both Corbusier’s design philosophy and the vibrant and bold culture of Punjab.
smartmeetings.com
The Breakdown on International Travel in 2022
International travel grew gradually in 2021 after the quarantine of 2019, yet 2022 has seen a huge spike. With more countries opening their borders and lifting Covid restrictions, 2022 international travel has increased exponentially since 2019 and progressing towards pre-pandemic numbers. But with the travel industry still reeling from the fallouts of Covid, heavy international travel traffic has been difficult for airports to handle. Staffing shortages, long security lines, delayed/canceled flights and less flights being scheduled are causing travel anxiety for planners. Smart Meetings breaks down the 2022 international travel buzz and gives travel tips to meet smart.
sippycupmom.com
Why Is Dubai the Top Destination for International Travelers?
Positioned on the Persian Gulf coast, Dubai is the second largest and second most populous emirate of the United Arab Emirates. The capital of the Dubai emirate is Dubai, which is the largest city ideally placed on a small creek in the northeast of the emirate. It is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world. Moreover, Dubai is also recognized as a city for short stays.
Pound edges higher ahead of Liz Truss meeting with OBR – business live
Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to meet head of UK’s fiscal watchdog; economy grew in second quarter but ‘continues to slow’
Airbnb CEO Talks Travel Trends at Industry Event
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky spoke with Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali at the Skift Global Forum in New York City on September 21. Skift is a news source for business travel. During the event, Chesky shared his perspective on the future of travel. He spoke on several topics related to Airbnb’s business and his insights on travel. Here are three travel trends he talked about in the interview.
35% RABATT bei IHG Japan
IHG hat einen netten Japan Sale laufen. Für IHG One Rewards Mitglieder gibt es 35% Rabatt!. “Enjoy 25%* off the Best Flex Rate when you use Advance Saver to book your stay at participating hotels and resorts across Japan and Micronesia. IHG One Rewards members receive an additional 10%...
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
Time Out Global
Revealed: the world’s best hotel breakfasts
There’s something quite reassuring about staying at a hotel with a top-notch breakfast; about knowing that you’ve got access to some of the best food in a city without having to even step outside the building. But have you ever wondered which hotels around the world officially serve the best breakfast? Well, a new study from Mornings.co.uk might have the answer.
Comments / 0