Beleaguered cinema chain Cineworld, which recently commenced Chapter 11 proceedings in a Texas bankruptcy court, has revealed interim financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, and the overall picture is not rosy. While the company’s revenue for the first six months of 2022 rose to $1.51 billion, from $292.8 million during the same period in COVID-hit 2021, operating profit rose to $57.3 million from last year’s loss of $208.9 million and loss before tax shrank to $364.9 million from $576.4 million, cash reduced to $131 million in June from $354 million at the end of 2021. The group...

MOVIES ・ 8 MINUTES AGO