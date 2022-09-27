Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
Hotels in Puglia: Italy’s Heel Has It All | Passport Magazine
On the heel of Italy’s boot, you’ll find Puglia. Nestled between the Adriatic and Ionian seas, this region has everything the Italophile could ever dream of, including extravagant Baroque churches realized by the finest architects, golden beaches with crystal clear water, whitewashed towns perched on limestone cliffs and lots of burrata (it is the birthplace after all). Puglia is also home to some of the country’s most splendid hideaways and masserias. Cracking the code for the perfect Mediterranean vacation, these hotels are the very definition of la dolce vita in Puglia.
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change
Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
msn.com
Canada drops coronavirus rules for travelers
Traveling to Canada is about to get a lot easier. Starting Oct. 1, the country is dropping all coronavirus entry and travel restrictions. That means visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, get tested, submit health information through an official online site, report symptoms, isolate or quarantine, or wear a mask on planes or trains.
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
msn.com
Buh bye, buffets? Here’s what it’s like to cruise now
Cruisers are an enthusiastic tribe, and boy, are they back at it. Bucket list sails — think lengthy trips and expedition cruises — are selling out in record time, says Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of Cruise Critic (www.cruisecritic.com). Oceania Cruises’ world cruise for 2023 sold out in exactly one day. In a survey of readers, Cruise Critic found that 67 percent of respondents currently have at least one cruise booked, and 34 percent have more than one cruise booked, says Gray Faust. “This group is fully embracing the ability to return to sea, in a big way,” she adds.
travelawaits.com
9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
5 Best Costco Vacation Packages
It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
5 of the Most Expensive Modern Vacation Mansions of 2022
When it comes to living in luxury, you can't go wrong with a mansion. And while most of us may not be interested in owning one ourselves, a week-long getaway in a gorgeous home with every amenity you...
Pennsylvania hotel among those with best breakfasts: study
It’s been long said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Hotels tend to acknowledge this importance by laying out a spread of delicious morning sustenance for their clientele, with one particular hotel in Pennsylvania being among those that serve the best breakfasts in the U.S.
10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway
Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
Best hotels in Covent Garden 2022: Where to stay in London’s tourism hub for business trips and luxury breaks
Ah, Covent Garden. Sure, the performers and the pigeons still pervade the Piazza and you have to navigate the maps and backpacks that stop suddenly in the middle of the street, but this West End hub – sandwiched between intellectual Bloomsbury, anarchic Soho and the all-singing, all-dancing Theatreland – has had one hell of a glow-up. From establishing itself as a foodie haunt to re-establishing itself as one of London’s best places to shop, the creative spirit that bolstered some of its longest-running institutions, like the Flower Market and the Royal Opera House, is still clear to see – particularly...
msn.com
Ranked: America's best beaches
Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
Turkey is Calling Europe for Flight Trainings
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Alfa Holding’s Aviation Services, Turkey’s rapidly growing private aviation services company, has met with leaders from European capitals to promote Turkey as a leading European flight training hub. Turkish civil aviation has received significant investment in recent years, developing into an important center for Europe in terms of civil aviation training. Turkey’s climate conditions and its first-rate, state-of-the-art equipped airports mean Turkey is vying with other countries to become a top aviation training hub in addition to offering other aviation-related businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005023/en/ Turkey is calling Europe for flight trainings (Photo: Business Wire)
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
hotelnewsme.com
Emirates Palace hosts award-winning guest chefs at Talea and Martabaan for a limited time
Regarded as a pioneer in culinary excellence, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi invites guests to discover a repertoire of international flavours, in partnership with award-winning chefs. Riccardo Gaspari joins Antonio Guida in Talea and award-winning guest master chef Vijay Sahi joins renowned Indian Chef Hemant Oberoi at Martabaan for a three-day celebration of gastronomy, featuring some of the world’s most extraordinary dishes from 30 September until 2 October 2022.
sippycupmom.com
Why Is Dubai the Top Destination for International Travelers?
Positioned on the Persian Gulf coast, Dubai is the second largest and second most populous emirate of the United Arab Emirates. The capital of the Dubai emirate is Dubai, which is the largest city ideally placed on a small creek in the northeast of the emirate. It is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world. Moreover, Dubai is also recognized as a city for short stays.
ship-technology.com
Ambassador Cruise Line joins ABTA
The UK firm Ambassador Cruise Line joins ABTA and announces upgrades to financial protections. Ambassador Cruise Line (Ambassador) has joined the UK’s leading travel trade association, ABTA – formerly known as the Association of British Travel Agents. Ambassador is a new premium-value cruise line. It is the first...
dornob.com
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
msn.com
20 lesser-known sunny destinations worth visiting
Slide 1 of 21: Looking to get off the beaten path on your next vacation? Here are 20 places around the world that see lots of sunshine and fewer tourists than many holiday hot spots. Fabulous beaches, fantastic wine, fascinating history—whatever inspires you to pack your bags, you’ll find it in our selection of under-the-radar destinations.
