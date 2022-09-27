ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
TRAVEL
CNN

The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molière
WSB Radio

Dining in the dark: Brussels eateries tackle energy crunch

BRUSSELS — (AP) — While European Union nations are still mulling a cap on gas prices, some businesses are more in a hurry for solutions to the continent's energy crisis. In Brussels, the epicenter of the EU, restaurant owners have imagined how a future without gas and electricity would look like for gourmets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Hotel Indigo#Grand Hotel#Hotel Room#Art#Hotels#Indigo Lodge Zhaoxing#Zhaoxing Vip Hotel#Xishan Xinglv Inn
Rene Cizio

Airbnb CEO Talks Travel Trends at Industry Event

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky spoke with Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali at the Skift Global Forum in New York City on September 21. Skift is a news source for business travel. During the event, Chesky shared his perspective on the future of travel. He spoke on several topics related to Airbnb’s business and his insights on travel. Here are three travel trends he talked about in the interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vinlove.net

Three Vietnamese boutique resorts in Asia’s top

Legacy Yen Tu, Azerai La Residence, and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island are three winners of Travel World Awards 2022. At the World Travel Awards 2022 (World Travel Awards) Asia – Oceania region, Legacy Yen Tu won the award for Vietnam’s leading boutique resort . The boutique hotel...
TRAVEL
sippycupmom.com

Why Is Dubai the Top Destination for International Travelers?

Positioned on the Persian Gulf coast, Dubai is the second largest and second most populous emirate of the United Arab Emirates. The capital of the Dubai emirate is Dubai, which is the largest city ideally placed on a small creek in the northeast of the emirate. It is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world. Moreover, Dubai is also recognized as a city for short stays.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
China
techaiapp.com

Private, Exclusive Villas for Discerning Guests

Luxury-minded travelers not only look for travel experiences for their family that are bespoke, but also offer secure privacy. Now, you can Escape The Ordinary™ and experience retreat settings in extraordinary environments surrounded by friends and loved ones. Privacy, luxury and continuity is provided by KEMPA COLLECTION villas across the United States and the Caribbean, offering superb design, comfort, exceptional guest service and hotel level continuity. Their curated collection of owned, branded and managed private and well-appointed accommodations is found in Orlando, Palm Desert and the Cayman Islands.
TRAVEL
dornob.com

Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship

Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy