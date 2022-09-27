Read full article on original website
WKU student earns top award in GCSAA Scholars Competition
WKU student Elliott Pope is the winner of the Mendenhall Award of $6,000 in the 2022 Scholars Competition offered through the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA). The GCSAA Scholars Competition is funded by the Robert Trent Jones Endowment and administered by the GCSAA Foundation. It was developed to...
Football Event Parking
On Saturday, October 1st, the WKU Hilltoppers will host the Troy Trojans in a home football game with a 6:02 PM kick-off! Several parking lots will be reserved for event parking and road closures will occur before game time. Football Tailgating Map for tailgating locations, shuttle service, disability parking, reserved...
National Hispanic Heritage Month
The Fall 2022 Semester is in full swing! Our community is truly back and engaged on the Hill! Seeing so many of our students and colleagues connecting across campus is wonderful and reminds me of the many things that make WKU a special place. National Hispanic Heritage Month, which spans...
Parking Lot Closings
On Saturday, October 1st, the WKU Hilltoppers will host the Troy Trojans in a home football game with a 6:02 PM kick-off! In preparation for the game, several parking lots will be reserved. See the Reserved Parking Map for details. SUPPORT PARKING LOTS are reserved beginning Friday evening, September 30th....
31W Bypass Road Closures
All lanes of 31W Bypass from Broadway Avenue to E. 10th Avenue will be closed for BGMU infrastructure repairs from Monday, October 3rd – Friday, October 7th. All lanes of 31W Bypass will be closed from E. 10th Avenue to Collett Avenue on Monday, October 10th – Friday, October 14th.
