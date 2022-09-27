ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Hotels#Resort Hotel#Anhui#The Guest House
travelawaits.com

9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
TRAVEL
GOBankingRates

5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
China
FOXBusiness

Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Mens Journal

10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway

Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
TRAVEL
msn.com

Ranked: America's best beaches

Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Best hotels in Covent Garden 2022: Where to stay in London’s tourism hub for business trips and luxury breaks

Ah, Covent Garden. Sure, the performers and the pigeons still pervade the Piazza and you have to navigate the maps and backpacks that stop suddenly in the middle of the street, but this West End hub – sandwiched between intellectual Bloomsbury, anarchic Soho and the all-singing, all-dancing Theatreland – has had one hell of a glow-up. From establishing itself as a foodie haunt to re-establishing itself as one of London’s best places to shop, the creative spirit that bolstered some of its longest-running institutions, like the Flower Market and the Royal Opera House, is still clear to see – particularly...
WORLD
msn.com

Which Hotel Is the Most Luxurious in the World?

When it comes to hotels, luxury is in the eye of the beholder. One traveler might think a clean room with a double bed and a free breakfast buffet is the height of posh lodging, while another might require a two-story suite with a private reflecting pool and a five-star restaurant.
TRAVEL
WHIO Dayton

India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation

NEW DELHI — (AP) — India’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.90% in its fourth hike this year and said developing economies were facing challenges of slowing growth, elevated food and energy prices, debt distress and currency depreciation.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Turkey is Calling Europe for Flight Trainings

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Alfa Holding’s Aviation Services, Turkey’s rapidly growing private aviation services company, has met with leaders from European capitals to promote Turkey as a leading European flight training hub. Turkish civil aviation has received significant investment in recent years, developing into an important center for Europe in terms of civil aviation training. Turkey’s climate conditions and its first-rate, state-of-the-art equipped airports mean Turkey is vying with other countries to become a top aviation training hub in addition to offering other aviation-related businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005023/en/ Turkey is calling Europe for flight trainings (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Japan will finally open up to independent travellers on 11 October

Japan, one of the last major nations to retain strict Covid controls on visitors, will finally open to independent travellers on 11 October.The country banned arrivals from dozens of countries, including the UK, on 1 April 2020, with borders closed to tourists for over two years.In June there was a partial relaxation, with travellers on organised tours allowed to enter subject to a daily cap in arrivals. Earlier this month the concession was extended to visitors on individual packages, when sponsored by an approved Japanese travel agency.Now the prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has told a news conference in New York...
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

Three Vietnamese boutique resorts in Asia’s top

Legacy Yen Tu, Azerai La Residence, and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island are three winners of Travel World Awards 2022. At the World Travel Awards 2022 (World Travel Awards) Asia – Oceania region, Legacy Yen Tu won the award for Vietnam’s leading boutique resort . The boutique hotel...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsme.com

Emirates Palace hosts award-winning guest chefs at Talea and Martabaan for a limited time

Regarded as a pioneer in culinary excellence, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi invites guests to discover a repertoire of international flavours, in partnership with award-winning chefs. Riccardo Gaspari joins Antonio Guida in Talea and award-winning guest master chef Vijay Sahi joins renowned Indian Chef Hemant Oberoi at Martabaan for a three-day celebration of gastronomy, featuring some of the world’s most extraordinary dishes from 30 September until 2 October 2022.
TRAVEL
ship-technology.com

Ambassador Cruise Line joins ABTA

The UK firm Ambassador Cruise Line joins ABTA and announces upgrades to financial protections. Ambassador Cruise Line (Ambassador) has joined the UK’s leading travel trade association, ABTA – formerly known as the Association of British Travel Agents. Ambassador is a new premium-value cruise line. It is the first...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy