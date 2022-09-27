ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada drops coronavirus rules for travelers

Traveling to Canada is about to get a lot easier. Starting Oct. 1, the country is dropping all coronavirus entry and travel restrictions. That means visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, get tested, submit health information through an official online site, report symptoms, isolate or quarantine, or wear a mask on planes or trains.
The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
Canada to remove final Covid-19 travel restrictions

From October 1, Canada is removing all remaining Covid-19 entry restrictions including testing, quarantine and isolation requirements, officials announced Monday. In addition, masks will no longer be required on planes and trains.
9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway

Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
Short stay: Hotel Kriunes, Near Reykjavik, Iceland – A Luxury Travel Blog

The family-run Hotel Kriunes is a unique luxury hotel that is often overlooked by visitors heading directly for Reykjavik, yet it offers a lovely alternative on the capital’s outskirts. Nestled on the shores of Lake Elliðavatn, popular with migratory birds as well as fishermen looking to catch char, trout and salmon, the hotel provides a more rural alternative to suburban Reykjavik.
The Breakdown on International Travel in 2022

International travel grew gradually in 2021 after the quarantine of 2019, yet 2022 has seen a huge spike. With more countries opening their borders and lifting Covid restrictions, 2022 international travel has increased exponentially since 2019 and progressing towards pre-pandemic numbers. But with the travel industry still reeling from the fallouts of Covid, heavy international travel traffic has been difficult for airports to handle. Staffing shortages, long security lines, delayed/canceled flights and less flights being scheduled are causing travel anxiety for planners. Smart Meetings breaks down the 2022 international travel buzz and gives travel tips to meet smart.
Airbnb CEO Talks Travel Trends at Industry Event

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky spoke with Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali at the Skift Global Forum in New York City on September 21. Skift is a news source for business travel. During the event, Chesky shared his perspective on the future of travel. He spoke on several topics related to Airbnb’s business and his insights on travel. Here are three travel trends he talked about in the interview.
Why Is Dubai the Top Destination for International Travelers?

Positioned on the Persian Gulf coast, Dubai is the second largest and second most populous emirate of the United Arab Emirates. The capital of the Dubai emirate is Dubai, which is the largest city ideally placed on a small creek in the northeast of the emirate. It is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world. Moreover, Dubai is also recognized as a city for short stays.
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship

Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
