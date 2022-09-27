Read full article on original website
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Buh bye, buffets? Here’s what it’s like to cruise now
Cruisers are an enthusiastic tribe, and boy, are they back at it. Bucket list sails — think lengthy trips and expedition cruises — are selling out in record time, says Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of Cruise Critic (www.cruisecritic.com). Oceania Cruises’ world cruise for 2023 sold out in exactly one day. In a survey of readers, Cruise Critic found that 67 percent of respondents currently have at least one cruise booked, and 34 percent have more than one cruise booked, says Gray Faust. “This group is fully embracing the ability to return to sea, in a big way,” she adds.
5 of the Most Expensive Modern Vacation Mansions of 2022
When it comes to living in luxury, you can't go wrong with a mansion. And while most of us may not be interested in owning one ourselves, a week-long getaway in a gorgeous home with every amenity you...
This New Turks & Caicos Resort Has the Island Nation’s First Manmade Lagoon
In our work-from-anywhere world, Turks and Caicos hopes to lure new residents to its white-sand shores. One of the latest developments in the works is the 31-acre South Bank Resort and Marina, a community of private neighborhoods united by a range of high-end amenities and experiences. It is located on Long Bay Beach in Providenciales, the tourism hub of the island, and is home to Turks’ first-ever man-made lagoon. One of its neighborhoods, Arc at South Bank, is now launching sales for its 17 residences. This six-story, low-density residential tower, designed by architect and designer Piero Lissoni, will house 17 luxury...
9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
Pennsylvania hotel among those with best breakfasts: study
It’s been long said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Hotels tend to acknowledge this importance by laying out a spread of delicious morning sustenance for their clientele, with one particular hotel in Pennsylvania being among those that serve the best breakfasts in the U.S.
"It's Totally Fabricated To Make Travelers Feel Like That": People Are Sharing Their Most Underwhelming Travel Experience From Around The World
"It was way more touristy than I expected but I guess I was being naive. As soon as I got there, I couldn't wait for the tour to end."
A Striking Modern Villa Tucked Into a Private Hillside on the Greek Island of Antiparos
Price: €7.5 million (US$7.5 million) This strikingly modern circular villa that’s tucked into a secluded hillside on the small Cyclades island of Antiparos offers privacy, a curved infinity pool that faces out to the Aegean Sea, an outdoor home theater and easy access to quiet beaches. Known as...
The dining specials worth travelling to Thailand for in October
The dining specials worth travelling to Thailand for in October. While some are planning special collaborations, others are coming up with whole new menus. Either way, there are plenty of delicious reasons to escape Bangkok. Head to these dining destinations this October 2022. Bangkok is definitely a splendid hub for...
10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway
Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
The Best Accessible Beaches in Europe, From Barcelona City Spots to Resorts in Greece
With advances in chair designs and a number of beaches making accessibility a priority, there is no reason to let your wheelchair hold you back from hearing those ocean waves. If, like most travelers, you're heading to Europe this year, we have even more good news: Many shorelines across the continent are constantly working to make sure the sand and sea can be enjoyed by all, by incorporating the Seatrac system, which makes transitioning from sand to water easier than ever by allowing a person to sit in a seat while the chair is moved into the water.
Best hotels in Covent Garden 2022: Where to stay in London’s tourism hub for business trips and luxury breaks
Ah, Covent Garden. Sure, the performers and the pigeons still pervade the Piazza and you have to navigate the maps and backpacks that stop suddenly in the middle of the street, but this West End hub – sandwiched between intellectual Bloomsbury, anarchic Soho and the all-singing, all-dancing Theatreland – has had one hell of a glow-up. From establishing itself as a foodie haunt to re-establishing itself as one of London’s best places to shop, the creative spirit that bolstered some of its longest-running institutions, like the Flower Market and the Royal Opera House, is still clear to see – particularly...
Dining in the dark: Brussels eateries tackle energy crunch
While European Union governments are still mulling over introducing a cap on gas prices, some businesses are more in a hurry for solutions to the continent's energy crisis
Regal Owner Cineworld’s Future Admissions to Remain Below Pre-Pandemic Levels, Interim Results Reveal
Beleaguered cinema chain Cineworld, which recently commenced Chapter 11 proceedings in a Texas bankruptcy court, has revealed interim financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, and the overall picture is not rosy. While the company’s revenue for the first six months of 2022 rose to $1.51 billion, from $292.8 million during the same period in COVID-hit 2021, operating profit rose to $57.3 million from last year’s loss of $208.9 million and loss before tax shrank to $364.9 million from $576.4 million, cash reduced to $131 million in June from $354 million at the end of 2021. The group...
Three Vietnamese boutique resorts in Asia’s top
Legacy Yen Tu, Azerai La Residence, and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island are three winners of Travel World Awards 2022. At the World Travel Awards 2022 (World Travel Awards) Asia – Oceania region, Legacy Yen Tu won the award for Vietnam’s leading boutique resort . The boutique hotel...
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
Emirates Palace hosts award-winning guest chefs at Talea and Martabaan for a limited time
Regarded as a pioneer in culinary excellence, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi invites guests to discover a repertoire of international flavours, in partnership with award-winning chefs. Riccardo Gaspari joins Antonio Guida in Talea and award-winning guest master chef Vijay Sahi joins renowned Indian Chef Hemant Oberoi at Martabaan for a three-day celebration of gastronomy, featuring some of the world’s most extraordinary dishes from 30 September until 2 October 2022.
Ambassador Cruise Line joins ABTA
The UK firm Ambassador Cruise Line joins ABTA and announces upgrades to financial protections. Ambassador Cruise Line (Ambassador) has joined the UK’s leading travel trade association, ABTA – formerly known as the Association of British Travel Agents. Ambassador is a new premium-value cruise line. It is the first...
Amanyara Resort Provides a Restorative Retreat in the Turks and Caicos
The fragrant steam from my banana leaf fish wafted off the plate in front of me as I basked in the sultry humidity of the warm evening. I looked up at the stars, and I could hear the waves lapping the shore just out of sight. Had I really woken up earlier that day on a cold, cloudy autumn morning in Boston?
