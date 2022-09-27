Read full article on original website
msn.com
Buh bye, buffets? Here’s what it’s like to cruise now
Cruisers are an enthusiastic tribe, and boy, are they back at it. Bucket list sails — think lengthy trips and expedition cruises — are selling out in record time, says Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of Cruise Critic (www.cruisecritic.com). Oceania Cruises’ world cruise for 2023 sold out in exactly one day. In a survey of readers, Cruise Critic found that 67 percent of respondents currently have at least one cruise booked, and 34 percent have more than one cruise booked, says Gray Faust. “This group is fully embracing the ability to return to sea, in a big way,” she adds.
cntraveler.com
The Best Accessible Beaches in Europe, From Barcelona City Spots to Resorts in Greece
With advances in chair designs and a number of beaches making accessibility a priority, there is no reason to let your wheelchair hold you back from hearing those ocean waves. If, like most travelers, you're heading to Europe this year, we have even more good news: Many shorelines across the continent are constantly working to make sure the sand and sea can be enjoyed by all, by incorporating the Seatrac system, which makes transitioning from sand to water easier than ever by allowing a person to sit in a seat while the chair is moved into the water.
mansionglobal.com
A Striking Modern Villa Tucked Into a Private Hillside on the Greek Island of Antiparos
Price: €7.5 million (US$7.5 million) This strikingly modern circular villa that’s tucked into a secluded hillside on the small Cyclades island of Antiparos offers privacy, a curved infinity pool that faces out to the Aegean Sea, an outdoor home theater and easy access to quiet beaches. Known as...
"It's Totally Fabricated To Make Travelers Feel Like That": People Are Sharing Their Most Underwhelming Travel Experience From Around The World
"It was way more touristy than I expected but I guess I was being naive. As soon as I got there, I couldn't wait for the tour to end."
River cruise fans can soon sail on a five-ship, 46-night around the world cruise — see what the $40,000 itinerary will be like
River cruise fanatics who have considered booking a traditional monthslong around-the-world cruise will soon get their own global river cruise. But instead of spending endless days at sea on a mega cruise liner, these travelers will have to hop from river to river …. … which will require several nights...
thetasteedit.com
One of Paris’ Best-Kept Secrets
Just steps from the Sacré-Cœur, pass through the heavy velvet drapes and into the intimate candlelit dining area to experience some of the most unpretentious yet elegant dishes Paris has to offer. With a minimal staff, M. Danti is the sommelier, server, and consummate host while Mme. Boursier-Mougenot crafts seasonal, market-inspired dishes in the kitchen. In the cave, M. Danti has curated a selection of interesting, difficult-to-find labels from all over France.
luxurytraveldiary.com
Best Discounts At Belmond Hotel Cipriani Venice
Belmond Hotel Cipriani Venice is a stunning resort hotel in the heart of Venice. But how can guests get the best deal or discount here?. Nestled on the tip of Giudecca Island, the Belmond Hotel Cipriani is just 40 minutes by water taxi from Venice airport. This glamorous Narnia of greenery is hidden behind gates, but those lucky enough to enjoy this deliciously Italian hotel will experience stunning rooms, exquisite gardens with rose-laden archways, and a perfect pool.
tripsavvy.com
This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days
If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
oceanhomemag.com
Amanyara Resort Provides a Restorative Retreat in the Turks and Caicos
The fragrant steam from my banana leaf fish wafted off the plate in front of me as I basked in the sultry humidity of the warm evening. I looked up at the stars, and I could hear the waves lapping the shore just out of sight. Had I really woken up earlier that day on a cold, cloudy autumn morning in Boston?
techaiapp.com
Hotels in Puglia: Italy’s Heel Has It All | Passport Magazine
On the heel of Italy’s boot, you’ll find Puglia. Nestled between the Adriatic and Ionian seas, this region has everything the Italophile could ever dream of, including extravagant Baroque churches realized by the finest architects, golden beaches with crystal clear water, whitewashed towns perched on limestone cliffs and lots of burrata (it is the birthplace after all). Puglia is also home to some of the country’s most splendid hideaways and masserias. Cracking the code for the perfect Mediterranean vacation, these hotels are the very definition of la dolce vita in Puglia.
hotelnewsme.com
World-Famed Raspoutine Opens Its Doors In Dubai
September 30th sees the iconic and famed Parisian hotspot RASPOUTINE open its doors at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). RASPOUTINE’s global reputation did not emerge overnight; originally founded in 1965 in Paris’s ‘Golden Triangle’, the brand has since expanded to Los Angeles, Miami and now Dubai, under the watchful care of Logan Maggio and Alexander Ghislain E.
dornob.com
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
