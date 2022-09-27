Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
Hotels in Puglia: Italy’s Heel Has It All | Passport Magazine
On the heel of Italy’s boot, you’ll find Puglia. Nestled between the Adriatic and Ionian seas, this region has everything the Italophile could ever dream of, including extravagant Baroque churches realized by the finest architects, golden beaches with crystal clear water, whitewashed towns perched on limestone cliffs and lots of burrata (it is the birthplace after all). Puglia is also home to some of the country’s most splendid hideaways and masserias. Cracking the code for the perfect Mediterranean vacation, these hotels are the very definition of la dolce vita in Puglia.
travelnoire.com
British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming
An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
travelawaits.com
9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
This New Turks & Caicos Resort Has the Island Nation’s First Manmade Lagoon
In our work-from-anywhere world, Turks and Caicos hopes to lure new residents to its white-sand shores. One of the latest developments in the works is the 31-acre South Bank Resort and Marina, a community of private neighborhoods united by a range of high-end amenities and experiences. It is located on Long Bay Beach in Providenciales, the tourism hub of the island, and is home to Turks’ first-ever man-made lagoon. One of its neighborhoods, Arc at South Bank, is now launching sales for its 17 residences. This six-story, low-density residential tower, designed by architect and designer Piero Lissoni, will house 17 luxury...
cntraveler.com
The Best Accessible Beaches in Europe, From Barcelona City Spots to Resorts in Greece
With advances in chair designs and a number of beaches making accessibility a priority, there is no reason to let your wheelchair hold you back from hearing those ocean waves. If, like most travelers, you're heading to Europe this year, we have even more good news: Many shorelines across the continent are constantly working to make sure the sand and sea can be enjoyed by all, by incorporating the Seatrac system, which makes transitioning from sand to water easier than ever by allowing a person to sit in a seat while the chair is moved into the water.
mansionglobal.com
A Striking Modern Villa Tucked Into a Private Hillside on the Greek Island of Antiparos
Price: €7.5 million (US$7.5 million) This strikingly modern circular villa that’s tucked into a secluded hillside on the small Cyclades island of Antiparos offers privacy, a curved infinity pool that faces out to the Aegean Sea, an outdoor home theater and easy access to quiet beaches. Known as...
Italy will pay you up to $15,000 to move there.
Have you ever wanted to live in Italy? Drink espresso with the locals, learn Italian, eat gelato in the streets, and live ¨la dolce vita, ¨ but there was never the opportunity. According to CNBC and Forbes, and Newseu.cgtn. Italy will pay you $14 767 USD to move to Sardinia, a small Mediterranean Island.
Time Out Global
Portugal is getting a swish new Lisbon-Porto high-speed rail route
The rail route between Lisbon to Porto is already the niftiest (and greenest) way of travelling between Portugal’s capital and its second city. The fastest trains currently take just under three hours to speed 209 miles (337 kilometres) up the Portuguese coast – and, excitingly, they could be about to get even faster.
Canada Is Building the World’s Largest Geothermal Lagoon—and It Will Be Heated Year-Round
Iceland may not be the only country that comes to mind when people think of geothermal lagoons for much longer. That’s because developers want to build the world’s largest geothermal lagoon in Canada, according to New Atlas. If everything goes to plan, the man-made body of water will be the centerpiece of a spa village made up of hundreds of chalets.
Dining in the dark: Brussels eateries tackle energy crunch
BRUSSELS — (AP) — While European Union nations are still mulling a cap on gas prices, some businesses are more in a hurry for solutions to the continent's energy crisis. In Brussels, the epicenter of the EU, restaurant owners have imagined how a future without gas and electricity would look like for gourmets.
brides.com
A Scenic Micro Wedding on the Amalfi Coast
When Keith Lindsey Jr. met his work colleague Rosa in the summer of 2009, little did he know that he would get down on one knee and propose to her a decade later. Though the two were just friends during their shared time at General Motors, they went on their first date in 2013, when Rosa was in law school. They roamed around the Detroit Institute of Arts, grabbed lunch in Corktown Detroit, and the rest, as they say, was history.
thetasteedit.com
One of Paris’ Best-Kept Secrets
Just steps from the Sacré-Cœur, pass through the heavy velvet drapes and into the intimate candlelit dining area to experience some of the most unpretentious yet elegant dishes Paris has to offer. With a minimal staff, M. Danti is the sommelier, server, and consummate host while Mme. Boursier-Mougenot crafts seasonal, market-inspired dishes in the kitchen. In the cave, M. Danti has curated a selection of interesting, difficult-to-find labels from all over France.
hotelnewsme.com
Emirates Palace hosts award-winning guest chefs at Talea and Martabaan for a limited time
Regarded as a pioneer in culinary excellence, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi invites guests to discover a repertoire of international flavours, in partnership with award-winning chefs. Riccardo Gaspari joins Antonio Guida in Talea and award-winning guest master chef Vijay Sahi joins renowned Indian Chef Hemant Oberoi at Martabaan for a three-day celebration of gastronomy, featuring some of the world’s most extraordinary dishes from 30 September until 2 October 2022.
Sea sense... and wave goodbye to your winter blues with cruises lasting up to 75 days and costing from just £57 per night, from the Caribbean to the Antarctic
In centuries past, well-heeled Britons escaped the cold and smog at home by shutting up their houses and heading to cheerier climes. If ever there was a time to let history repeat itself this is it. Think about it: on a winter cruise you can bask in the sun (even in Antarctica!) while the ship's crew take care of all the chores you would normally face at home, as well as treats such as delivering drinks.
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
luxurytraveldiary.com
Best Discounts At Belmond Hotel Cipriani Venice
Belmond Hotel Cipriani Venice is a stunning resort hotel in the heart of Venice. But how can guests get the best deal or discount here?. Nestled on the tip of Giudecca Island, the Belmond Hotel Cipriani is just 40 minutes by water taxi from Venice airport. This glamorous Narnia of greenery is hidden behind gates, but those lucky enough to enjoy this deliciously Italian hotel will experience stunning rooms, exquisite gardens with rose-laden archways, and a perfect pool.
dornob.com
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
drifttravel.com
Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views
Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
thebrag.com
The best fine dining restaurants in Australia have been named
If you’re all about fine dining restaurants, you might want to head to tiny King Island soon. As per news.com.au, Tripadvisor just named its 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards winners, ranking restaurants based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings between July 1st 2021 and June 30th 2022.
operawire.com
Opéra de Paris Makes Major Changes for ‘I Capuletti e I Montecchi’ Broadcast
The Opéra de Paris has announced a cast change for its production of “I Capuletti e i Montecchi.”. The company noted that for the Sept. 29 performance Ruth Iniesta will sing the role of Giuletta replacing Julie Fuchs who is unwell. This is the second performance that Iniesta...
