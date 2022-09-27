ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Power 95.9

Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?

A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Tennessee Health
Local
Arkansas Health
THV11

A closer look at mental health aid available in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has given many of us time to get in touch with ourselves and realize that our mental health could use improvement— but what if the mental health assistance you're looking for isn't readily available?. That also raised the question of how likely...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas

A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical Services#General Health
Kicker 102.5

Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas

By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
ARKANSAS STATE
beckerspayer.com

CareSource names CEO of Arkansas market

CareSource has named David Donohue CEO of the Arkansas market, where he will lead PASSE, the company's value-based delivery program for Medicaid patients. Mr. Donahue will oversee quality control, customer service, membership growth, retention strategies and rural care solutions, according to a Sept. 26 news release. He previously worked at...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge announces suit against President Biden for attempt to relieve student loan debt

LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education for violating federal law when the Biden Administration attempted to categorically cancel student loan debt in August. The suit alleges that Biden violated federal law, the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
talkbusiness.net

State might tax canceled student loan debt

Arkansas is one of seven states in which canceled student loan debt may be treated as taxable income, but whether it is, student loan forgiveness is expected to create a tax burden shift from the borrowers. Recently, President Joe Biden announced plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Study finds recreational marijuana could add billions to Arkansas economy

Legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s economy over the next few years. That’s according to a study by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, which examined the impact legalizing adult use of cannabis would have both on state revenue and the overall economy.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
beckerspayer.com

Southwestern Health Resources seeks $900M increase from BCBS Texas

Farmers Branch, Texas-based Southwestern Health Resources is seeking a more than $900 million increase over the next 32 months in a new contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported Sept. 29. That information came from an email the payer shared with brokers in late...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy