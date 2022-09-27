Read full article on original website
Five Arkansas billionaires on Forbes list of wealthiest Americans for 2022
The annual Forbes 400 list is out for 2022, with five Arkansans ranking among the wealthiest people in the United States.
Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?
A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
KATV
New study: Recent research shows Arkansas has 4th highest rate of violent crimes in U.S.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New research on violent crimes in the U.S. revealed that Arkansas ranks number four on the list. According to criminal law experts jorgevelalaw.com, the research was conducted on the latest FBI crime data to reveal the state with the most reported violent crimes per 100,000 people.
Study: Rec. marijuana would increase Arkansas GDP by $2.36 billion over five years
Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) commissioned economists at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) to conduct an economic analysis of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment (AAUCA) - a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.
beckerspayer.com
Centene to pay Massachusetts $14.2M in latest Medicaid overbilling settlement
Centene will pay $14.2 million to Massachusetts, the latest state the Medicaid managed care organization has paid to settle allegations it overbilled state Medicaid programs for pharmacy services, Kaiser Health News reported Sept. 29. Earlier this month, the Texas Attorney General said Centene would pay $165.6 million to the state....
5newsonline.com
More than 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas, state says
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
A closer look at mental health aid available in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has given many of us time to get in touch with ourselves and realize that our mental health could use improvement— but what if the mental health assistance you're looking for isn't readily available?. That also raised the question of how likely...
KHBS
New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas
A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
beckerspayer.com
CareSource names CEO of Arkansas market
CareSource has named David Donohue CEO of the Arkansas market, where he will lead PASSE, the company's value-based delivery program for Medicaid patients. Mr. Donahue will oversee quality control, customer service, membership growth, retention strategies and rural care solutions, according to a Sept. 26 news release. He previously worked at...
How to: Check your voter registration or register to vote in Arkansas
The November election is getting closer. Are you registered to vote? Have you checked? Early voting starts in October.
swark.today
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge announces suit against President Biden for attempt to relieve student loan debt
LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education for violating federal law when the Biden Administration attempted to categorically cancel student loan debt in August. The suit alleges that Biden violated federal law, the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy.
Kait 8
Institution announces $2.6 million investment into several Northeast Arkansas projects
CLARKSDALE, Ms. (KAIT) – There are some ongoing projects in Northeast Arkansas that will be getting the extra help they need. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Delta Regional Authority announced an investment of $2,674,232 to help boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Arkansas communities and residents.
talkbusiness.net
State might tax canceled student loan debt
Arkansas is one of seven states in which canceled student loan debt may be treated as taxable income, but whether it is, student loan forgiveness is expected to create a tax burden shift from the borrowers. Recently, President Joe Biden announced plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan...
CDC relaxes mask mandates in health care settings, what it means for Arkansas health care workers
Federal officials have recently relaxed some masking rules after more than two years of pandemic precautions, allowing health care workers in Arkansas to finally again treat patients face to face.
ualrpublicradio.org
Study finds recreational marijuana could add billions to Arkansas economy
Legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s economy over the next few years. That’s according to a study by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, which examined the impact legalizing adult use of cannabis would have both on state revenue and the overall economy.
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
localmemphis.com
Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
beckerspayer.com
Southwestern Health Resources seeks $900M increase from BCBS Texas
Farmers Branch, Texas-based Southwestern Health Resources is seeking a more than $900 million increase over the next 32 months in a new contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported Sept. 29. That information came from an email the payer shared with brokers in late...
kuaf.com
Advocates For and Against Legal, Recreational Marijuana in Arkansas
Arkansas voters will decide if recreational marijuana can be legal in November. Roby Brock, on this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, seeks opinions of support and opposition.
