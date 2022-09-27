Read full article on original website
Advocates demand change in NYC’s response to mental health crises
Officials and advocates called on City Hall to change the city’s approach to mental health crises.
New day care for seniors, adults with disabilities opens in Norwalk
Caring for Seniors aims to provide daily activities and outings, along with medical care for both seniors and adults with disabilities.
All-inclusive housing complex in Brooklyn opens doors to those aged out of foster care
An affordable and supportive housing complex has opened in Brooklyn, with plans to serve those who have aged out of foster care and those with developmental disabilities.
POB schools welcome new teachers
The Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District welcomed its new teachers for the 2022-2023 school year during a series of introductory orientation sessions on August 24th and 25th. The educators were primed on various aspects of the District, including the educational technology tools at their disposal, the ins-and-outs of District policy, and many other topics.
Seaford's two new assistant superintendents look ahead
Two administrators have been chosen to split the responsibilities held by Seaford School District Deputy Superintendent John Striffolino, who retired this spring. While the deputy superintendent’s position has yet to be filled, Tom Lynch has been promoted to assistant superintendent for curriculum and technology, and Sheena Jacob has joined the district as assistant superintendent for human resources and instructional support.
Hofstra changes COVID-19 isolation policy
In light of the new isolation policy, students stated that they were uninformed of the changes and believe that the new policy is unsafe.. // Photo courtesy of Ahjané Forbss. Hofstra University residential students have expressed concerns after a new isolation policy was put into effect on Monday, Sept. 12, when signs were placed on bathroom doors in the towers without prior notice.
Meeting provides no answers on Elmont HS principal
When the popular principal of Elmont Memorial High School, Kevin Dougherty, was placed on leave days before school began, parents and students organized protests demanding answers. However, after a Sept. 20 school board meeting, parents and students still did not receive any answers about why he was on a leave...
Village of West Haverstraw accused of discrimination over open village trustee seat
The claim is made by a man who says he has battled discrimination all his life. Wilbur Aldridge has spent much of his life focusing on civil rights issues, and now he's working on behalf of his own.
Oceanside resident now Chair of Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union Board of Directors
Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union (OFFCU) announced the appointment of Lisa C. McGuinness as Chair of its Board of Directors, the first woman to hold the position. McGuinness has served as a member of the Board of Directors for approximately seven years, first as a Volunteer for the Supervisory Committee then as a board director starting in 2019.
NYS Department of Labor Secures Over $191K in Unpaid Wages for 93 Employees
The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it has recovered over $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees working at the Buffalo-based company, Magellan Technology/Demand Vape. DOL’s division of labor standards found the employees had been shorted pay owed to them under the State’s “spread of hours law” for service workers, according to the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
NYC DOE deputy commissioner: Results of state tests 'unacceptable'
The results give an insight into how the pandemic potentially disrupted children’s education, as math scores for grades declined, with 7.6% fewer students passing this year than in 2019.
Graffiti discovered on school grounds
Following a number of instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Wantagh and Seaford over the past few months, district officials in the Merrick Union Free School District announced earlier this month that graffiti had been spray-painted on the grounds of Birch School. The markings included the Star of David, the...
Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
45-year member of Harrison fire department passes away
The Harrison Fire Department announced on Facebook that is with “great sadness we announce the passing of Fire Fighter Albert Mazzullo. Albert served The Harrison Fire Department and Engine and Hose company for 45 years as a Fire Fighter and Department Warden.”
Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage
The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
Updated: EMT From Huntington Stabbed to Death in Queens
Update 7:38 p.m. An emergency medical technician who was from Huntington was stabbed to death in Queens, New York City officials said Thursday afternoon. She was formerly a captain in the Huntington Community First Aid Squad. Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said that Lt. Alison Russo-Eling, a 24-year-veteran of the...
Mamaroneck residents affected by Hurricane Ida face deadline today
Mamaroneck residents affected by Hurricane Ida last year are facing a deadline to speak up about their losses.
Montgomery wedding venue under town review while facing neighbor complaints
The Montgomery business is on popular wedding websites like TheKnot and Wedding Wire as the “newest wedding venue to open its doors” in the heart of the Hudson Valley.
Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says
New York State says the owner of a restaurant on Long Island owes his workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages, but for 11 years they have not seen a dime of it.
Massapequa Woman and Amityville Woman Charged With Animal Abandonment
After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Massapequa woman and an Amityville woman with three counts of animal abandonment and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime each. The two trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats but instead abandoned three cats in Tanner Park.
