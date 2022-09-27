Don Stark, Chris Prewett, Jordan Dubrof join exclusive Wednesday edition of the ‘Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title’

This week’s Drive for the GHSA State Title matchup is between Walton and North Paulding, who will face off on Peachtree TV at 8 PM this Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. Walton comes off a bye week at 3-1 on the season. Their only loss was a late-game thriller against Mill Creek, 44-41. North Paulding is 4-1, also fresh from a bye week. North Paulding’s last game was against Pope, a dominant 55-7 victory.

DALLAS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO