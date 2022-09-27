Don Stark, Chris Prewett, Jordan Dubrof join exclusive Wednesday edition of the ‘Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title’

Read full article on original website
This week’s Drive for the GHSA State Title matchup is between Walton and North Paulding, who will face off on Peachtree TV at 8 PM this Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. Walton comes off a bye week at 3-1 on the season. Their only loss was a late-game thriller against Mill Creek, 44-41. North Paulding is 4-1, also fresh from a bye week. North Paulding’s last game was against Pope, a dominant 55-7 victory.
