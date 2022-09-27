Independence Blue Cross and Penn Medicine are partnering on a value-based primary care model centered around co-ownership of Blue Cross' physician network subsidiary, Tandigm. The payer said Sept. 27 it would sell a minority equity stake in Tandigm to the Philadelphia health system for an undisclosed amount to allow more patients continued access to their PCPs and new pathways to Penn's specialty services. The agreement also includes a long-term commitment from Penn to work with Tandigm for all primary care value-based programs across all payers.

