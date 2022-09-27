Read full article on original website
20 payer exec moves in September
From filling the top tech job at Optum to multiple former UnitedHealthcare CEOs headed to lead new companies, these are 20 payer exec moves reported by Becker's in September:. Blue Health Intelligence, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's data analysis affiliate, named Divya Srungaram as vice president of product management Sept. 29.
13 best-rated Medicaid plans in 2022
The National Committee for Quality Assurance has named the top-performing Medicaid plans of 2022 based on factors that include care quality, patient satisfaction and efforts to keep improving. The ratings were released Sept. 15 and are based on 2021 data from commercial, Medicare, Medicaid and ACA plans that reported HEDIS...
Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 14 stories to know
From premium decreases and study findings to star ratings and plan expansions, here are 14 Medicare Advantage stories Becker's has reported since Sept. 12. Monthly premiums for Medicare Advantage plans are expected to decrease around 8 percent next year, CMS said Sept. 29. AHIP President Matt Eyles lauded the decrease in a statement.
Cigna launches Pathwell service for managing chronic conditions
Cigna is launching a new concierge service, Pathwell, combining elements from Evernorth, its health services arm, to treat complex conditions. The Pathwell service is launching for patients who need infusions or injectable medicines and patients with musculoskeletal conditions, according to a Sept. 28 news release. The service will expand to include additional conditions in the future.
9 new payer/provider contracts
Here are nine contract updates Becker's has reported since Sept. 7. Florida Blue reached an agreement Sept. 28 with BayCare, days before the contract between the two organizations was set to expire. Around 85,000 Florida Blue members regularly use BayCare services. Nebraska selected Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Centene subsidiary Nebraska...
Illinois health system won't commit to see Aetna Medicare Advantage members without a contract
Carle Health in Urbana, Ill., said it won't commit to treating Aetna Medicare Advantage members, the only health plan offered to Illinois state retirees, until it has a contract with the insurer, The News-Gazette reported Sept. 28. Dennis Hesch, executive vice president of Carle Health, told The News-Gazette the system...
MetroPlusHealth names chief of government relations, strategic partnerships
MetroPlusHealth has named Erin Drinkwater as its first chief of government relations and strategic partnerships. Ms. Drinkwater will be responsible for developing the payer's legislative strategy and outreach, according to a Sept. 29 news release. Previously, she served as the deputy commissioner of intergovernmental and legislative affairs at the New...
Blue Health Intelligence names vice president of product management
Blue Health Intelligence, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's data analysis affiliate, has named Divya Srungaram as vice president of product management. Ms. Srungaram will oversee strategy, development, commercialization and execution of employer solutions, according to a Sept. 29 news release. Previously, she held strategy and analytics leadership roles at...
Cambia Health Solutions names chief marketing officer
Cambia Health Solutions has named Tracy Wiese as chief marketing officer. Ms. Wiese will lead the company's strategy and execution of marketing initiatives across all lines of business, according to a Sept. 26 news release. Previously, she held lead marketing roles at Akumin and Alliance HealthCare Services.
AHIP applauds Medicare Advantage premium decreases
AHIP president and CEO Matt Eyles lauded CMS' announcement that average Medicare Advantage premiums will decrease in 2023, calling the price drop a "further demonstration" of the value of Medicare Advantage plans. In a Sept. 29 news release, Mr. Eyles touted the benefits of Medicare Advantage, calling the program an...
Cone Health, Novant Health finalize co-ownership of Medicare Advantage plan
Cone Health and Novant Health have signed an agreement to co-own HealthTeam Advantage — a Medicare Advantage company owned by Cone Health, which will retain a majority stake. The two organizations cited expanded consumer access to care and coverage as the reason behind the transaction in a Sept. 29...
Payers with the best telehealth services in 2022, per J.D. Power
Among the major payers, customers are most satisfied with the telehealth offerings from Humana and Aetna, according to the "J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study." The study was released Sept. 29 and measures customer satisfaction with telehealth service experience based on customer service, consultation, enrollment, and billing and payment....
First Choice Health names 2 vice presidents
First Choice Health, a Seattle-based PPO network and health benefits administrator, has named Hillary Galyean as vice president of enterprise account management and David Agler, MD, as vice president of medical management. Ms. Galyean most recently served as vice president of corporate support at Montana Health Co-Op in Helena and...
Icario launches Medicaid redetermination service
Health consumer engagement company Icario is launching a Medicaid redetermination service, designed at streamlining the re-enrollment process with many Medicaid beneficiaries set to lose coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. Around 15 million people could lose Medicaid coverage when the public health emergency ends. The redetermination service, which...
Independence Blue Cross, Penn Medicine partner on value-based care through co-ownership of Tandigm Health
Independence Blue Cross and Penn Medicine are partnering on a value-based primary care model centered around co-ownership of Blue Cross' physician network subsidiary, Tandigm. The payer said Sept. 27 it would sell a minority equity stake in Tandigm to the Philadelphia health system for an undisclosed amount to allow more patients continued access to their PCPs and new pathways to Penn's specialty services. The agreement also includes a long-term commitment from Penn to work with Tandigm for all primary care value-based programs across all payers.
Centene to pay Massachusetts $14.2M in latest Medicaid overbilling settlement
Centene will pay $14.2 million to Massachusetts, the latest state the Medicaid managed care organization has paid to settle allegations it overbilled state Medicaid programs for pharmacy services, Kaiser Health News reported Sept. 29. Earlier this month, the Texas Attorney General said Centene would pay $165.6 million to the state....
U of Arkansas graduate program named after retired BCBS executive
A new master's program at the Fayetteville-based University of Arkansas has been named after former Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO Robert Shoptaw. The Robert L. Shoptaw Master of Healthcare Business Analytics Program will launch next fall, according to a Sept. 28 university news release. Arkansas BCBS provided funding for...
Cigna dropping paperwork demand after pushback from CMA, AMA
Cigna will not implement a paperwork demand that was criticized by the California Medical Association and American Medical Association. The reimbursement policy would have required the submission of medical records for all evaluation and management claims with CPT 99212-99215 and modifier 25 when a minor procedure was billed. The change...
18 payers to join CMS value-based Medicare Advantage model for 2023
CMS' Value-Based Insurance Design program for Medicare Advantage plans is growing for 2023, expanding to 52 participating organizations, the agency said Sept. 29. CMS estimates the number of enrollees covered by the program will increase by 24 percent this year with the new participating organizations, according to a news release.
'COVID has shattered actuarial science': Incoming Clover Health CEO lays out his priorities, challenges
Clover Health President and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Toy will assume the role of CEO in January when founder Vivek Garipalli moves on from the position. "I kind of joke that I would like to think of myself as the only computer scientist running a managed care company," Mr. Toy told Becker's.
