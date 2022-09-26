The Committee will hold a hearing on Docket #0920, ordinance amending City of Boston Code, Ordinances V, Section 5-5.10 regarding Salary Categories for Certain Offices, and City of Boston Code, Ordinances, Chapter II, Section 2-8.1, Salary of City Councilors, and Section 2-7.11, Salary of the Mayor. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune. The sponsor of the docket is Mayor Michelle Wu.

