Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm
Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
After Slamming Florida, Hurricane Ian Causes Thousands of Flight Cancellations and Heads Northeast
Although powerful Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida Thursday, more than two million residents are without power, and some airports in areas hardest hit by the Category 4 storm remain closed. In Lee County and Fort Myers, which took some of the storm's biggest brunt, airport operations at Southwest Florida...
