Read full article on original website
Related
ucbjournal.com
Big R Farm & Home Celebrate Grand Opening
Pictured, l. to r. from front: – Bruce Keepes, Emily Rose holding Rowen, Rebecca Amoussou holding Lyla, Paul Jones, Daniel Huddleston, Lynn Adcock, Ryan Jones , Cindy Jones, Maddy Jones, Mayor Randy Porter; Middle Row: Donna Jones, Dre Anchondo, Zach Rose, Tom Grime, Sara Neufelder, Tammy Norris, Tim Norum , Aaron Crocker, Jared Hasewinkle, Heather Thomas, Kim Taylor; Back Row – Megan Pearson, Wesley Adkins, Kirby Beverly.
Overton County News
Rickman Elementary to hold Fall Festival Oct. 6
Rickman Elementary School will hold its annual Fall Festival in the school gym from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Concessions will begin being sold at 5 p.m. The festival will include games, door prizes, a silent auction, and a variety of vendors. Vendors interested in participating should contact Rachel Scarlett at 498-2825 by Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Overton County News
Picnic tables built for REACH Academy
Habitat for Humanity purchased, assembled, and presented four picnic tables to the REACH Academy for their students to have at their outside area on Saturday, Sept. 17. The tables were built by volunteers from REP (Real Estate Professionals of TN) and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cookeville.
newstalk941.com
Growth Of Allardt Pumpkin Festival Causes Change In Scheduled Events
Some changes made to the Allardt Great Pumpkin Festival schedule due to anticipated crowd sizes this weekend. Chairman Cathy Jeffers said the big weigh-off of the largest pumpkins and the auto show will now be on two separate days. “Some people like to do it all in one day, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Overton School Messaging System Sending Out Confirmation Texts
Overton County parents that signed up for school text alerts during online registration will receive a confirmation text that requires a response. Technology Supervisor Brent Thrasher said the message is not spam. “We had some parents that had called in and they were just concerned,” Thrasher said. “It can get...
newstalk941.com
64-Unit Income Based Apartment Complex Possibly Coming To Overton
A 64-unit income based apartment complex could come to Overton County. The Industrial Development Board approved a lieu of taxes for the development for the full county commission to consider. Consultant Ray Evans said the developer is ready to build but needs final approval to start work. “On social media...
Overton County News
Coffee with a Veteran set for Saturday
Livingston’s American Legion Post 4 and Auxiliary Unit 4 will host “Coffee with a Veteran” from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at American Legion Post 4 headquarters, located at 121 South Church Street in Livingston. The public and those who have served or who...
Overton County News
Agriculture in the Classroom Farm Day held by Farm Bureau
Agriculture in the Classroom Farm Day held by Farm Bureau. Overton County Farm Bureau had their Agriculture In The Classroom Farm Day at Maurice and Ju…
RELATED PEOPLE
Overton County News
Commodities distribution set for Oct. 6
Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Overton County’s Hanging Limb community on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hanging Limb Fire Department. Sign up will be available at the distribution site. This project is funded under a grant contract...
Overton County News
OCN website paywall to return
When COVID-19 hit more than two years ago, Overton County News wanted to keep the community connected, informed, and In The Know, so we dropped our paywall and made our website free to everyone during a time when families and friends where not able to be together. As our community...
luxury-houses.net
Landmark Estate With Extraordinary Panoramic Views of Pristine Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown Asks $14M
The Estate in Byrdstown is a magnificent lake view home with dramatic 2 story resort-style, now available for sale. This home located at 5156 Turney Groce Rd, Byrdstown, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 31,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charles (Charlie) Neese – Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (615-429-3589) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Byrdstown.
Overton County News
Counties to participate in TNECD property evaluation program
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, the counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP). The counties include Pickett, Benton, Gibson, McNairy, Sullivan, and Tipton. PEP evaluates potential industrial properties, advising counties on industrial site improvements...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Overton County News
Eddie Landers
Funeral services for Eddie Landers, age 74 of Monterey, were conducted on Friday, September 9, 2022, from the chapel of Goff Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Looper officiating. Interment followed in the Welch Memorial Cemetery with full military honors provided by the veterans honor guard. Mr. Landers passed away on...
Overton County News
Stories From the Past - Remembering the Stewart family
Stories From the Past - Remembering the Stewart family. The corner lot of East Main and Mofield streets in Livingston was once the location of First Baptist Church where my mother was a very faithful member and could be found in attendance just about every time the doors were opened.
ucbjournal.com
Supply Chain Issues Force Cancellation of Wine on The WestSide￼
Cookeville – Wine on The WestSide is a tradition in Cookeville, Tn. Craft beer lovers and wine adorers gather yearly to enjoy the best of both offered around the Upper Cumberland area. Described as a “street party” where you can “sip and stroll”, last year people from all around gathered in Cookeville’s WestSide cultural district to enjoy the featured 125 wines and craft beers, 35 tasting tents, two live bands, DJ and food samplings.
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overton County News
Mr. Billy J Barnes
Mr. Billy J Barnes age 86 of Livingston, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Barnes were held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Hall Funeral Home in Livingston. Burial followed at the Good Hope Cemetery in Livingston. Born in Overton County,...
newstalk941.com
White Co Animal Shelter Battling Capacity Issues
The White County Animal Shelter has reached capacity. Director Sara Lawson said on average, the shelter holds about 25 dogs. The facility currently has 38 animals without homes. “We are busting at the seams with how many dogs we have,” Lawson said. “We are consistently getting calls about more strays...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Planning Approves New Zoning Code For Moderate Density Single-Family Development
Cookeville Planning Commission approved a new zoning code Monday night in hopes of finding a middle ground density for single-family development homes. Community Development Director Jon Ward said the new zoning is intended to serve as a moderate single-family residential environment where public wastewater services are available. He said the Planning Department developed this zoning code after recent conversations with the commission about rezoning requests for higher density development.
Overton County News
Kenny Ray Smith
Funeral services for Mr. Kenny Ray Smith, age 62 of Alpine, were conducted September 22, 2022, from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Simpson officiating. Burial followed in the Falling Springs Cemetery. Kenny passed from the comfort of his home on Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022. Born...
Comments / 1