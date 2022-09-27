ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
intheknow.com

Man refuses to eat with co-worker over ’embarrassing’ behavior: ‘She is a grown woman having a tantrum’

A man no longer wants to dine with his co-worker because she is “obtuse” to waiters. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. He and another employee named Sam are working on a travel project together. For this reason, they end up eating together frequently. But every time they go out, Sam is a rude and demanding customer.
CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content

While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
Distractify

TikTok's Newest Sensation Is Roger Skaer — So What Is the 51-Year-Old All About?

Whoever said that TikTok is a place where anyone can get famous said a mouthful. Over the years, the short-form video app has birthed a slew of influencers ranging from Charli D’Amelio to Khaby Lame. Influencers have been able to make a name for themselves via comedy videos, dance challenges, and more. So with that said, it may be time for the influencer crew to welcome another name into the pack: Roger Skaer.
Upworthy

These kids' reaction to seeing landline for the first time is pure joy: 'This phone actually works'

Social media users are feeling old after seeing a video of two kids using a landline phone for the first time. The pair's shocked response to the old piece of technology has viewers in stitches. User @lmhurd1 posted a video of two kids who looked at a landline and wondered if it was really a real phone. The older girl in the video appears shocked when she puts her ear to the landline phone and discovers that it "really works." The two young girls' behavior in the video can be explained by statistics, especially given that most American homes have probably moved even more toward mobile use in the last decade.
Kingsport Times-News

How to take a pause on dating apps

There are a million reasons why you might want to pause or take a break from dating apps: You’re traveling, you’re overwhelmed, you’ve met someone new. Personally, I love when my clients have to take a pause because they’ve met someone they’re interested in and want to pursue.
The Independent

Single woman 'stamps' men she likes with contact details on a night out

A Wiltshire single woman has shown off her inventive pulling technique - marking men with her contact details on nights out using stamp.Melany Lloyd says she came up with the idea after a series of “failed dating scenarios,” and paid £21 to get a stamp made that she reckoned would get the job done.The message reads: “I think you’re fit, if you’re single, hit me up,” along with her Instagram and Snapchat usernames.“All the guys that I stamped found it really funny, I’m still speaking to a couple of them now,” the 22-year-old said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal Mail unveils new Queen Elizabeth II stamps to honour late monarch’s memory‘Today is all about me’: Gino D’Acampo takes Holly and Phillip’s spot on This MorningSurgeons remove 63 spoons from man’s stomach after he ate cutlery for over a year
Digital Trends

How the Galaxy Z Flip 4 fixed my unhealthy phone habits

I reach for my phone subconsciously every few moments, no matter what notifications I have to read or respond to. I soothe myself by saying that this behavior is not uncommon; it is widely endemic, especially in modern societies where phones play a major part in our lives. Contents. Phones...
Quinnipiac Chronicle

What’s the deal with BeReal?

Social media has been boiled down to a point where its users want to know exactly what others are doing at any moment during the day. What was once a collection of platforms to connect with friends and family around the world has now become a toolbox that borders on an invasion of privacy.
