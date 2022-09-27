Social media users are feeling old after seeing a video of two kids using a landline phone for the first time. The pair's shocked response to the old piece of technology has viewers in stitches. User @lmhurd1 posted a video of two kids who looked at a landline and wondered if it was really a real phone. The older girl in the video appears shocked when she puts her ear to the landline phone and discovers that it "really works." The two young girls' behavior in the video can be explained by statistics, especially given that most American homes have probably moved even more toward mobile use in the last decade.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO