King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
People Who Married For Money Are Sharing What It's Actually Like, And It's Not What I Expected At All
"I was 25 and had $200 to my name. He was 35, and his dad was a millionaire. We've been married for 10 years now. It was exciting in the beginning, but now, I have regrets."
Man Backed Over Refusing to Share '9 Figure' Inheritance With Partner
Despite the fact they are struggling to get by, he told her he wants to "invest it so that his children can inherit it."
I turned my crazy side hustle into a real business making $500k a year – the idea is so simple everyone can do it
AN entrepreneur has revealed he earned around $500,000 a year from his side hustle of wearing t-shirts. Jason Sadler was the founder of the company IWearYourShirt and decided to launch the venture during the 2008 recession. He told the site Wandering Aimfully that he wanted to get paid for wearing...
I quit my job after I made $7,000 on YouTube in a month and I didn’t even have to sell anything
AFTER starting his YouTube channel, Chris Boutté was able to make $7,000 in his most profitable month, thanks to what's known as quiet quitting. Quiet quitting is not actually leaving your job. It's where employees work only within the defined timeframe of their set schedule. Once Chris started applying...
intheknow.com
Man refuses to eat with co-worker over ’embarrassing’ behavior: ‘She is a grown woman having a tantrum’
A man no longer wants to dine with his co-worker because she is “obtuse” to waiters. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. He and another employee named Sam are working on a travel project together. For this reason, they end up eating together frequently. But every time they go out, Sam is a rude and demanding customer.
'Quiet quitting' my toxic job gave me time back to start my own business. This is how I did it.
Georgia Gadsby March says she was expected to do up to 20 hours of overtime a week without fair compensation. "Quiet quitting" helped empower her.
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content
While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
"I Was Terrified The Whole Time": 16 Travelers Whose Nightmare AirBnbs Wrecked Their Dream Vacations
"The host said if we see any rodents, could we please try to kill them?"
CNBC
'We are not rich:' A couple share one money tip that lets them travel full time — on land and sea
"What if I were to die tomorrow, what would you do for the rest of your life?" That's what Malaysian Samantha Khoo asked her Singaporean husband Rene Sullivan in 2017, when he came home late from a long day of work. "It was really sudden and it took me some...
TikTok's Newest Sensation Is Roger Skaer — So What Is the 51-Year-Old All About?
Whoever said that TikTok is a place where anyone can get famous said a mouthful. Over the years, the short-form video app has birthed a slew of influencers ranging from Charli D’Amelio to Khaby Lame. Influencers have been able to make a name for themselves via comedy videos, dance challenges, and more. So with that said, it may be time for the influencer crew to welcome another name into the pack: Roger Skaer.
‘The work we do isn’t algorithmic’: A&R in the era of TikTok
In the digital age, marketability is just as important as music. Artist and repertoire reps from Warner, Ministry of Sound and Partisan explain how they discover music in 2022
Upworthy
These kids' reaction to seeing landline for the first time is pure joy: 'This phone actually works'
Social media users are feeling old after seeing a video of two kids using a landline phone for the first time. The pair's shocked response to the old piece of technology has viewers in stitches. User @lmhurd1 posted a video of two kids who looked at a landline and wondered if it was really a real phone. The older girl in the video appears shocked when she puts her ear to the landline phone and discovers that it "really works." The two young girls' behavior in the video can be explained by statistics, especially given that most American homes have probably moved even more toward mobile use in the last decade.
Kingsport Times-News
How to take a pause on dating apps
There are a million reasons why you might want to pause or take a break from dating apps: You’re traveling, you’re overwhelmed, you’ve met someone new. Personally, I love when my clients have to take a pause because they’ve met someone they’re interested in and want to pursue.
Single woman 'stamps' men she likes with contact details on a night out
A Wiltshire single woman has shown off her inventive pulling technique - marking men with her contact details on nights out using stamp.Melany Lloyd says she came up with the idea after a series of “failed dating scenarios,” and paid £21 to get a stamp made that she reckoned would get the job done.The message reads: “I think you’re fit, if you’re single, hit me up,” along with her Instagram and Snapchat usernames.“All the guys that I stamped found it really funny, I’m still speaking to a couple of them now,” the 22-year-old said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal Mail unveils new Queen Elizabeth II stamps to honour late monarch’s memory‘Today is all about me’: Gino D’Acampo takes Holly and Phillip’s spot on This MorningSurgeons remove 63 spoons from man’s stomach after he ate cutlery for over a year
Digital Trends
How the Galaxy Z Flip 4 fixed my unhealthy phone habits
I reach for my phone subconsciously every few moments, no matter what notifications I have to read or respond to. I soothe myself by saying that this behavior is not uncommon; it is widely endemic, especially in modern societies where phones play a major part in our lives. Contents. Phones...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
What’s the deal with BeReal?
Social media has been boiled down to a point where its users want to know exactly what others are doing at any moment during the day. What was once a collection of platforms to connect with friends and family around the world has now become a toolbox that borders on an invasion of privacy.
