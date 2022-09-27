Read full article on original website
Overton County News
Coffee with a Veteran set for Saturday
Livingston’s American Legion Post 4 and Auxiliary Unit 4 will host “Coffee with a Veteran” from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at American Legion Post 4 headquarters, located at 121 South Church Street in Livingston. The public and those who have served or who...
Overton County News
American Legion to hold dance
Quittin’ Tyme band will perform for an evening of dancing and country music on Friday, Sept. 30, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Livingston, located at 121 South Church Street. All dances are family friendly and open to the public, membership not necessary....
Overton County News
Rickman Elementary to hold Fall Festival Oct. 6
Rickman Elementary School will hold its annual Fall Festival in the school gym from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Concessions will begin being sold at 5 p.m. The festival will include games, door prizes, a silent auction, and a variety of vendors. Vendors interested in participating should contact Rachel Scarlett at 498-2825 by Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Overton County News
Agriculture in the Classroom Farm Day held by Farm Bureau
Agriculture in the Classroom Farm Day held by Farm Bureau. Overton County Farm Bureau had their Agriculture In The Classroom Farm Day at Maurice and Ju…
Overton County News
Picnic tables built for REACH Academy
Habitat for Humanity purchased, assembled, and presented four picnic tables to the REACH Academy for their students to have at their outside area on Saturday, Sept. 17. The tables were built by volunteers from REP (Real Estate Professionals of TN) and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cookeville.
Overton County News
Stories From the Past - Remembering the Stewart family
Stories From the Past - Remembering the Stewart family. The corner lot of East Main and Mofield streets in Livingston was once the location of First Baptist Church where my mother was a very faithful member and could be found in attendance just about every time the doors were opened.
Overton County News
Commodities distribution set for Oct. 6
Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Overton County’s Hanging Limb community on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hanging Limb Fire Department. Sign up will be available at the distribution site. This project is funded under a grant contract...
Overton County News
Jimmy E. Ashburn, Sr.
A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Jimmy E. Ashburn , Sr. age 72 of Livingston will be conducted at a later date. Mr. Ashburn passed from this life on Monday, September 19, 2022 from his residence. Born on January 21, 1950 in Putnam County, he was the son of...
Overton County News
Miss Caitlin Strode and Mr. Brayden Hall exchanged wedding vows September 17
We the family of Caitlin Strode & Brayden Hall, would like to announce the wedding of our precious children. Caitlin & Brayden were married September 17th, 2022, at The Hayes House in Celina, TN. The ceremony was performed by Andy Hall, uncle of the groom and Justice of the Peace. Thank you to all that came and help make their day so special. It was a beautiful wedding & reception.
Overton County News
THP to hold sobriety checkpoint
Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Overton County at Old Highway 42 South on Friday, Oct. 7.
Overton County News
Eddie Landers
Funeral services for Eddie Landers, age 74 of Monterey, were conducted on Friday, September 9, 2022, from the chapel of Goff Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Looper officiating. Interment followed in the Welch Memorial Cemetery with full military honors provided by the veterans honor guard. Mr. Landers passed away on...
Overton County News
Kenny Ray Smith
Funeral services for Mr. Kenny Ray Smith, age 62 of Alpine, were conducted September 22, 2022, from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Simpson officiating. Burial followed in the Falling Springs Cemetery. Kenny passed from the comfort of his home on Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022. Born...
Overton County News
Mr. Billy J Barnes
Mr. Billy J Barnes age 86 of Livingston, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Barnes were held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Hall Funeral Home in Livingston. Burial followed at the Good Hope Cemetery in Livingston. Born in Overton County,...
Overton County News
Counties to participate in TNECD property evaluation program
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, the counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP). The counties include Pickett, Benton, Gibson, McNairy, Sullivan, and Tipton. PEP evaluates potential industrial properties, advising counties on industrial site improvements...
Overton County News
Mrs. Joan Etta Brown
Mrs. Joan Etta Brown, age 73 of Cookeville, died Thursday September 22, 2022 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Born October 3, 1948 in Livingston, she was the daughter the late Dillard Perry Buck and Lattie Vera Maynord Buck. Joan...
Overton County News
Criteria set for West’s replacement at TCAT
Tennessee Board of Regents approved its college system budget proposals for next year, reviewed reports on enrollment and graduation figures, and more during its Fall quarterly meeting Friday, Sept. 23. Meeting at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, the board also approved criteria for the next president of Tennessee College...
Overton County News
Mrs. Glena Holt Brown
Mrs. Glena Holt Brown age 92 of Rickman, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on September 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services for Mrs. Brown were held Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the chapel of the Hall Funeral Home of Livingston with Bro. Bruce Taylor and Sister Joy Langford officiating. Burial followed in the McDonald Cemetery in the Baptist Ridge Community in Clay County.
Overton County News
Lady Cats notch win over Stone Memorial
“There are probably three top teams in our district,” Livingston Academy head volleyball coach Christie Jenkins stated, “us, Stone Memorial, and Upperman. We beat Stone tonight (last Thursday) so that leaves us and Baxter, and we play next week for the district regular season title.”. After going through...
Overton County News
Joe Loyd Dishman,
Mr. Joe Loyd Dishman, Jr. age 74 of Rickman, passed from this life on Monday, September 12, 2022 at his residence. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Born in Rickman, on March 28, 1948 he was the son of the late Joe Loyd Dishman,...
Overton County News
Lady Wildcats power past Stone, Upperman in soccer
With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Livingston Academy girls soccer team is ready to lay claim to the regular season championship and move on to district and regional play, leading to the state championships. With an 11-1 overall record and undefeated in the district, the Lady...
