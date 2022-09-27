Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
SENATE RACE: Crapo faces 4 challengers
BOISE — Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo has held elected office since 1984, serving first in the state Senate, then the U.S. House, and now as Idaho’s senior U.S. senator, seeking a fifth six-year term. If he’s reelected and completes that term, he’ll be the second-longest serving Idaho senator...
Need for judicial nominations in focus as federal judge in Tulsa moves to senior status
As U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan takes senior status Friday, after two decades on the bench full time, the need to fill vacant judicial positions in the Tulsa federal court comes into sharper focus. Eagan, 71, has served as a district judge for the Northern District of Oklahoma since October...
Northern Indiana veterans health clinic named for late congresswoman
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health clinic in St. Joseph County now carries the name of a late congresswoman who consistently advocated for Hoosier veterans at the Capitol. On Friday, Democratic President Joe Biden signed into law House Bill 8656 naming the VA clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana, for deceased...
Sen. Kolterman looks back as he heads toward exit, hopes for moderation
It's been a great eight-year run for Mark Kolterman. But it's almost over now — three months to go before the senator from Seward bumps into term limits along with 10 other legislative veterans. Kolterman has been a difference-maker who led the way to enactment of significant legislation, including...
Attempt to veto universal school choice in Arizona officially fails
(The Center Square) – State officials have verified that a group trying to stop the nation’s most expansive school choice program was short by tens of thousands of signatures when they claimed otherwise. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday that Save Our Schools Arizona’s petition effort...
Pa. Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer has died; Debra Todd becomes first woman to lead court
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer has died at 74 after nearly 20 years on the state's highest court. (Contributed photo/Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts) Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer has died, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts said Saturday. Baer, 74, who was first elected to...
