Kee High School Class of 1962 celebrates 60-Year Reunion ...
Members of the Kee High School Class of 1962 gathered at the New Albin Community Center Wednesday, September 7 to celebrate the 60-year anniversary of their high school graduation. Pictured above seated, left to right, are Karen (Verdon) Galema, Betty (Irons) Zarwell, Bernice (Nelson) Fink, Dorothy (Vonderhoe) Ideker and Ron Hogan. Standing, left to right, are Carl Clancy, Faye (Sweeney) Munchoff, John Fink, Rita (Luttchens) Beardmore, Grace (Gordon) Wellendorf, Gene Mueller, Dan Delaney and Lynn Sires. Ten spouses and friends joined the 13 attending class members for a delicious catered meal. The evening was enjoyed sharing year books, personal photos, school memorabilia and reminiscing about the “good old days,” while listening to 1960s music. Eighteen of the graduating class of 29 members survive. A tribute was presented in memory of the 11 deceased members. Class members not pictured and unable to attend include Duane Peters, Arlene (ReVoir) Ingles, Mary (Sandry) Severson, Bonita (Severide) Olson and Allen Stahl. Submitted photo.
Waukon High School Homecoming Royalty...
Waukon High School seniors Maggie Criswell (left) and Noah Hatlan (right) were crowned Waukon High School's 2022 Homecoming Queen and King at the "Burning of the W" pep rally held Thursday, September 22 at Waukon High School. Additional photos of Waukon High School's Homecoming events are featured on Page 2 in the Wednesday, September 28, 2022 issue of the Standard, as well as coverage of the Waukon football team's Homecoming victory over Oelwein featured on Page 20. Even more photos from this year’s Homecoming festivities can also be found at the Photo Galleries link on The Standard’s website.
Homecoming 2022 at Kee High School this week ...
Members of the Kee High School Homecoming Court for this week’s 2022 celebration of the event include the King and Queen candidates from the Senior class pictured at above right, as well as the underclassman attendants pictured below. Pictured at right in top photo are, left to right: Front row - Senior Class Homecoming Queen candidates Jaylyn Walleser, Alaina Bakewell, Neva Peterson and Alison Wagner; Back row - Senior Class Homecoming King candidates Owen Schobert, Tom Troendle, Jacob Rolfs and Carter Goetzinger. Pictured at right in bottom photo, front to back and left to right, are: Freshman Attendants Lilly Kolsrud and Justin Wagner, Sophomore Attendants Violet Nehman and Kevin Ashbacher, and Junior Attendants Ava Mahr and Jackson Schulte. Details of this week’s Homecoming events at Kee High School, along with celebratory pages, can be found on Pages 18 and 19 inside the Wednesday, September 28, 2022 edition of the Standard. Photos courtesy of the Kee High School Yearbook.
Morgan McMillan wins Iowa PGA Women’s Professional Championship
Waukon native and 2011 Waukon High School graduate Morgan McMillan, now the general manager and golf professional at Oneota Golf & Country Club in Decorah, won the Iowa PGA (Professional Golfers’ Association) Women’s Professional Championship played Friday, September 16 at Des Moines Golf & Country Club, where she is pictured in the photo above. The tournament format was 18 holes.
Glenwood Confirmation Class of 1972 to hold 50-year reunion Sunday ...
The Confirmation Class of 1972 at Glenwood Lutheran Church in rural Decorah will be holding a 50-year reunion this Sunday, October 2. The reunion will include the 10:30 a.m. church service, which will then be followed by a potluck dinner with cake and scalloped potatoes and ham provided. Members of that Confirmation Class of 1972 pictured above include: Left to right - Front row: Cheryl (Tangen) Lemke, Rebecca (Fritz) Welper, Pastor Olaf Brandt, Kristi Olson (deceased), Brenda (Westby) Broghammer. Back row: Keith Wilkins, Randy Teslow, James Berg, Alan Rosendahl, Alan Erickson (deceased), Kurt Wilkins, Jan Dansdill. Submitted photo.
Blood Donor Day is October 3: Donations needed to help Iowans
How many people know that one in seven people entering the hospital will need blood?. Attend the next LifeServe Blood Center Blood Drive to be held Monday, October 3 from 12-5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in south Waukon. Blood drives are held once per month. The LifeServe Blood Center supplies Veterans Memorial Hospital with its blood and blood products.
St. Patrick students get to taste new foods through connection with Iowa Food Hub...
St. Patrick School in Waukon has partnered with Iowa Food Hub this year. Iowa Food Hub is a nonprofit organization that connects farmers, families and schools to food grown close to home. So far this year, St. Patrick students have had the opportunity to taste two fun new fruits: canary melon from Harmony Valley Farm of Viroqua, WI and kiwi berries from Deb’s Berry Farm of Newhall. The students have been loving the opportunity to try new foods, and cannot wait to try more throughout the year. The kiwi berries pictured at right are the same green color and have the same taste as a regular kiwi, but come in a berry size and don’t have any of the fuzzy exterior a regular kiwi does. Submitted photo.
Waukon football team wraps up 10 tackles for loss, racks up over 400 yards of offense for 49-0 Happy Homecoming win over Oelwein
Accounts for five of seven touchdowns ... Waukon football senior quarterback Noah Hatlan breaks away from the Oelwein defense as fellow senior Isaac Cooper (#68) helps spring him with a block in the Indians’ 49-0 Homecoming victory over Oelwein Friday, September 23. Cooper and his offensive line teammates paved the way for 256 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground for the grid Tribe, including three of those tallies on five carries by Hatlan, while they also allowed Hatlan enough time to complete nine of 13 passes for two more touchdowns. View and find out how to purchase this photo and many more by clicking on the Photo Galleries link on this webpage.
