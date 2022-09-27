St. Patrick School in Waukon has partnered with Iowa Food Hub this year. Iowa Food Hub is a nonprofit organization that connects farmers, families and schools to food grown close to home. So far this year, St. Patrick students have had the opportunity to taste two fun new fruits: canary melon from Harmony Valley Farm of Viroqua, WI and kiwi berries from Deb’s Berry Farm of Newhall. The students have been loving the opportunity to try new foods, and cannot wait to try more throughout the year. The kiwi berries pictured at right are the same green color and have the same taste as a regular kiwi, but come in a berry size and don’t have any of the fuzzy exterior a regular kiwi does. Submitted photo.

WAUKON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO