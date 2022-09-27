Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxwilmington.com
Ian weakens but some flooding remains: the latest reports from Ocean Isle Beach and Wrightsville Beach
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Though not as strong as it was when it hit the west coast of Florida, Ian continues to cause damage as it moves back inland at the South Carolina coast. 5:10 p.m. The tornado watch for all of Southeastern North Carolina has been cancelled. Gusty...
foxwilmington.com
Hurricane Ian traffic: some Wilmington roads closed due to flooding
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities across southeastern North Carolina announced the closure of multiple roads as local communities felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways. This story will be updated...
Comments / 0