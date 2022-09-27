ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

foxwilmington.com

Hurricane Ian traffic: some Wilmington roads closed due to flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities across southeastern North Carolina announced the closure of multiple roads as local communities felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways. This story will be updated...
WILMINGTON, NC

