Bob Odenkirk reunites with Better Call Saul co-stars on new movie
Better Call Saul fans are in for a real treat, as comedy movie The Making of Jesus Diabetes will reunite three of its actors. According to Deadline, Saul Goodman actor Bob Odenkirk has landed the part of Leo – a shifty man with a dark past – while Andrew Friedman (Mr Neff in season 4 of Saul) and Michael Naughton (Henry in the same season) are starring as reclusive brothers Seymour and Gerry Whitaker.
ComicBook
First Look at Bob Odenkirk's New AMC Series Straight Man
Following the conclusion of Better Call Saul, AMC has released the first official photos from Primetime Emmy nominee Bob Odenkirk's new TV series with the cable network, Straight Man. Previously given a series order by the network ahead of Better Call Saul's finale, the show is set to arrive next year. When announcing it AMC described the series as a "mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt." Check out the first photos below.
The Brady Bunch stars make a very Brady reunion on Emmys 2022 red carpet
Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb showed up for TV's big night. A bunch of Bradys rolled up to the Emmys 2022 red carpet Monday night for the 74th annual awards ceremony. Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb — who...
How Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Was Killed Off The Show
Jeff Garlin has officially been killed off The Goldbergs about a month after the show first revealed its dark plans for his character. Garlin — who exited the ABC sitcom last season following an HR investigation into his onset behavior — was written off the show in last night’s Season 10 premiere.
Collider
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
digitalspy.com
Reacher star lands next movie role in new thriller
Reacher star Willa Fitzgerald has landed her next role, leading a new thriller. As reported by Deadline, Strange Darling is currently filming in Portland, Oregon. Alongside Fitzgerald, the film also stars Scream's Kyle Gallner, Better Call Saul's Ed Begley Jr, and Black Swan's Barbara Hershey. The plot is being kept...
‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)
The third season of Tom Clancy’s political action thriller series “Jack Ryan” is set to premiere on Prime Video Dec. 21. Starring John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, the eight-episode season follows Ryan on the run after being implicated in a larger conspiracy. While trying to stay alive as the CIA and an international rogue faction hunt him down, Ryan must also prevent a massive global conflict. Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly return for the third season, with new series regulars Nina Hoss and Betty Gabriel joining the cast. “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios...
