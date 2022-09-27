Read full article on original website
Davis’ big performance not enough for Boone football, volleyball splits games
Football (0-5) A 53-20 loss at Norwalk on Friday night may not have helped the win-loss record, but was enough to give the Toreadors a confidence boost and some film they hope to repeat in the last half of the season. Keeping it simple with the ground game, Landon Davis...
New Hope volleyball clipped by Oxford as Trojans prepare for playoffs
NEW HOPE — Midway through the fourth set of Thursday’s home match against Oxford, the New Hope High School volleyball team switched to a different rotation. With playoffs coming up in less than two weeks, the Trojans have been trying different things, hoping to see what might work best.
Fresh/Soph Stangs Dance Past Bobcats
The Mount Vernon fresh/soph team hosted the Benton Community Bobcats Friday evening. With just under 6 minutes to play in the first quarter, the Bobcats were set up for a punt inside their own 10-yard line when Leuie Korte, a freshman, was able to get a piece of the ball knocking it down. Mikey Ryan, also a freshman, was able to dive on it in the endzone making it 7-0 with sophomore Bennett Harp converting the PAT.
