Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
High School Football: Rams roll Chargers, remain undefeated
LITTLEFIELD — Greene Central found the end zone in all three facets of the game on its way to a 64-7 trouncing of Ayden-Grifton on the road Thursday night in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference clash. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but like most games across the state, it was moved up 24 hours due to the forecast of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian. For the...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic has perfect game in dominant sweep
STAMFORD — Kearney Catholic swept both of its opponents Tuesday in a triangular, winning 14-0 in the opening game with host Southern Valley after three innings. In the second half, Raegen Ruyle threw four perfect innings in the 10-0 victory over Chase County. Ruyle allowed just one hit in...
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
» Varsity runners take a break; new runners step up
Clear Lake cross country teams competed at Humboldt Monday, but with a new roster of athletes. “We rested the majority of our varsity runners this week, as we have two varsity races next week at Algona (Monday, Sept. 26) and Wartburg on Saturday (Oct. 1). This gave some of our normal JV runners the chance to experience varsity competition,” explained Coach Tyler Havens. “Humboldt is a challenging course and produces pretty slow times. Our main focus at Humboldt was familiarizing ourselves with the course as we will be back for the Conference Championships and it is also a potential site for State qualifying. We are looking forward to racing against some pretty good teams next week at Algona and Wartburg.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gilroy Dispatch
Christopher girls volleyball has come back strong
After the greatest season in program history in 2019, the Christopher High girls volleyball team fell on hard times. First, the Cougars had to disband the team early in the 2021 spring Covid season due to a variety of factors. They didn’t fare any better in the regular 2021 fall campaign, finishing 0-14 in league and winning just one game overall.
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Tennis: Lady Hubs win Senior Night match over Newman Central Catholic
ROCHELLE — A collective effort from several seniors allowed the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team to score a decisive Senior Night win over Newman Central Catholic on Wednesday. The Lady Hubs successfully snapped their seven-match losing streak, defeating the Comets 4-1. Rochelle began the evening with a Senior...
HometownLife.com
Bloomfield Hills Marian volleyball aiming for 3-peat with 2 Miss Volleyball nominees
The Bloomfield Hills Marian volleyball team has won back-to-back state championships. Ava Brizard was named both Michigan Miss Volleyball and Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021. And the top-ranked Mustangs have returned a plethora of talent again this fall. They want to make it a three-peat with several players...
Comments / 0