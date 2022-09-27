Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) visit the Windy City to take on the Chicago Cubs (67-86) on Tuesday night. Both teams will have their aces on the mound as Zack Wheeler (11-7) projects as the starter for the Phillies and Marcus Stroman (4-7) will take the bump for the Cubs. First pitch is slated for 7:40 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick.
Yardbarker
Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More
Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
Steve Stone: Ozzie Guillen isn't a viable candidate to be next White Sox manager
White Sox television analyst Steve Stone doesn’t anticipate former Chicago manager Ozzie Guillen being in the mix should the club’s managerial job open up as expected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Bears Worked Out Five Players
Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie. The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the...
NJ.com
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Mets back on top; Brewers gain on Phillies for Wild Card (9/29/22)
TORONTO — Wednesday was a very good day for the New York Mets, who took a big step toward beating out the Atlanta Braves for the NL East title. Beginning the day in a dead heat, the Mets are up a game heading into this weekend’s showdown series in Atlanta by virtue of their 5-4, 10-inning win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field and the Braves’ 3-2 loss in Washington in 10 innings.
numberfire.com
Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. David Bote will start on first base and bat seventh as the lefty-hitting Rivas takes a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw. Bote has a $2,200 salary...
Eagles Black Alternate Helmets Dates Revealed
Eagles Fans all around the Delaware Valley are reacting to the Philadelphia Eagles’ new alternate helmet that they will wear in three games this season. The team announcded during the summer they would wear the new black helmet for one season, and it will be replaced with a Kelly Green helmet in 2023.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phillies Face Crucial Series Versus Cubs at Wrigley
Playoff hopes on the line, the Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Chicago Cubs in a crucial three game set.
Golf Digest
The Chicago Bears let Dick Butkus take over their Twitter account and it was pure old-man chaos
Despite some shoddy play on the field from franchise quarterback Justin Fields, and some not-so great comments about the fans off of it, the Chicago Bears are 2-1 and tied for first in the NFC North. It won't last, but it's certainly a nice step up from the much maligned Matt Nagy era. The vibes are all good in the windy city, for now.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
Twinkie Town
White Sox 4, Twins 3: Blow one more for the road.
In a game, I’m told, happened, the Twins did very Twinsian things up to and including losing a baseball game at Target Field. While I slept peacefully ignoring the game and dreaming about pizza, roughly 4 or 5 poor souls at Target Field watched the 2nd and 3rd place teams in the worst division in Baseball ineffectually slap each other across the face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott on Phillies' bench Thursday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against rookie right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Stott will take a seat after starting the last 18 games and going just 2-for-31 (.065) with 13 strikeouts in the last...
Chargers sign ex-Eagles WR to practice squad
John Hightower has a new home. The Los Angeles Chargers signed the wide receiver to their practice squad, as first reported by Tyler Schoon. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hightower was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2020,...
Here are Bulls' future draft picks, assets
The Chicago Bulls look a lot different now than when Artūras Karnišovas was hired as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2020. Only Zach LaVine and Coby White remain from the team's 2019-20 roster. Patrick Williams, Marko Simonović, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry were drafted between 2020 and 2022. But the rest of their players were acquired via free agency or trade.
NBC Sports
Schedule change: Phillies to play doubleheader Friday in D.C.
CHICAGO -- Hurricane Ian has forced changes in the Phillies' schedule for their upcoming series in Washington. The Phillies and Nationals will play a separate admission doubleheader on Friday. Game times will be 1 and 7 p.m. The teams will play Saturday at 1 p.m., and Sunday at 1:35 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia Eagles lose 2020 draftee to the Los Angeles Chargers
Change is the only constant in the National Football League, and after being the third wide receiver taken by the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2020 NFL Draft, Quez Watkins is the last man standing. Jalen Reagor left the nest by way of a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on August 31st. Nearly one month later, John Hightower, a prospect that Philly selected two days and 147 spots later has been poached from the Eagles’ practice squad by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Comments / 0