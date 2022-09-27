ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) visit the Windy City to take on the Chicago Cubs (67-86) on Tuesday night. Both teams will have their aces on the mound as Zack Wheeler (11-7) projects as the starter for the Phillies and Marcus Stroman (4-7) will take the bump for the Cubs. First pitch is slated for 7:40 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick.
Yardbarker

Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More

Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
FanSided

Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention

Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
Yardbarker

Bears Worked Out Five Players

Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie. The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the...
NJ.com

MLB magic numbers, schedules: Mets back on top; Brewers gain on Phillies for Wild Card (9/29/22)

TORONTO — Wednesday was a very good day for the New York Mets, who took a big step toward beating out the Atlanta Braves for the NL East title. Beginning the day in a dead heat, the Mets are up a game heading into this weekend’s showdown series in Atlanta by virtue of their 5-4, 10-inning win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field and the Braves’ 3-2 loss in Washington in 10 innings.
numberfire.com

Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon

Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. David Bote will start on first base and bat seventh as the lefty-hitting Rivas takes a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw. Bote has a $2,200 salary...
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Black Alternate Helmets Dates Revealed

Eagles Fans all around the Delaware Valley are reacting to the Philadelphia Eagles’ new alternate helmet that they will wear in three games this season. The team announcded during the summer they would wear the new black helmet for one season, and it will be replaced with a Kelly Green helmet in 2023.
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
Twinkie Town

White Sox 4, Twins 3: Blow one more for the road.

In a game, I’m told, happened, the Twins did very Twinsian things up to and including losing a baseball game at Target Field. While I slept peacefully ignoring the game and dreaming about pizza, roughly 4 or 5 poor souls at Target Field watched the 2nd and 3rd place teams in the worst division in Baseball ineffectually slap each other across the face.
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott on Phillies' bench Thursday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against rookie right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Stott will take a seat after starting the last 18 games and going just 2-for-31 (.065) with 13 strikeouts in the last...
NJ.com

Chargers sign ex-Eagles WR to practice squad

John Hightower has a new home. The Los Angeles Chargers signed the wide receiver to their practice squad, as first reported by Tyler Schoon. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hightower was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2020,...
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are Bulls' future draft picks, assets

The Chicago Bulls look a lot different now than when Artūras Karnišovas was hired as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2020. Only Zach LaVine and Coby White remain from the team's 2019-20 roster. Patrick Williams, Marko Simonović, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry were drafted between 2020 and 2022. But the rest of their players were acquired via free agency or trade.
NBC Sports

Schedule change: Phillies to play doubleheader Friday in D.C.

CHICAGO -- Hurricane Ian has forced changes in the Phillies' schedule for their upcoming series in Washington. The Phillies and Nationals will play a separate admission doubleheader on Friday. Game times will be 1 and 7 p.m. The teams will play Saturday at 1 p.m., and Sunday at 1:35 p.m....
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles lose 2020 draftee to the Los Angeles Chargers

Change is the only constant in the National Football League, and after being the third wide receiver taken by the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2020 NFL Draft, Quez Watkins is the last man standing. Jalen Reagor left the nest by way of a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on August 31st. Nearly one month later, John Hightower, a prospect that Philly selected two days and 147 spots later has been poached from the Eagles’ practice squad by the Los Angeles Chargers.
